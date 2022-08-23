ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearfield, UT

Clearfield, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Clearfield.

The Layton High School soccer team will have a game with Clearfield High School on August 23, 2022, 14:30:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P4C1S_0hRJgUgq00
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0H0O_0hRJgUgq00
Layton High School Clearfield High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Girls Soccer

The Layton High School soccer team will have a game with Clearfield High School on August 23, 2022, 16:00:00.

   -  
Layton High School Clearfield High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Girls Soccer


Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!

#Clearfield

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

Ogden School District increases campus security

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden School District is upgrading security features at its schools as a continued effort to keep students safe. Close to half of the district’s schools now have video doorbells that allow office staff to screen visitors before they enter the school. Soon, eight more schools will have this feature implemented […]
OGDEN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearfield, UT
City
Layton, UT
Clearfield, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Clearfield, UT
Education
Layton, UT
Sports
Layton, UT
Education
kslsports.com

Utah Football Players Announce New NIL Initiative

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football players just announced a new NIL component that they have launched as a team called the Salt Lake NIL Club. The players for Utah football released a statement detailing their plans for the NIL initiative Tuesday afternoon. What Is The Salt Lake NIL Club?. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UTA opens new Ogden Express Wildcat Shuttle

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Service will begin for an all-new Ogden Express (OGX) Wildcat Shuttle on Monday, Aug. 29 which will help make the Weber State University campus more accessible for students and staff. The OGX Wildcat Shuttle route will be free for all students and employees and will have six all-electric buses arriving every […]
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports#Sports##The Layton High School#Clearfield High School#Time
restaurantclicks.com

Salt Lake City Breakfast Spots to Try This Week

Salt Lake City is one of the most underrated cities in America due to its incredible scenery, a large variety in its food scene, and a long list of things to do. I have discovered the best breakfast spots in Salt Lake City that I will share with you here!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
HERRIMAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
Herald-Journal

Logan no place to buy your gas

If you want to save money on the price of gas, if you go over the hill to Brigham city you can get gas for 27 cents a gallon less as of Sunday 8/21/2022. It looks like we here in Cache Valley are paying far to much.
LOGAN, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
MIDWAY, UT
Pyramid

Orem City Council instructed to comply with state code

After the Orem City Council stalled the vote on the new Economic Development Plan for the city Tuesday — asking for changes that would eliminate high-density housing and transportation on State Street — it was time to hear what the state is asking of them. Jason Bench, Planning...
OREM, UT
Idaho State Journal

In-N-Out Burger opens in north Utah after longtime planning

LOGA, Utah — Locals queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of northern Utah’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.” Baylee Luker and Ryan Ball treated themselves a little while after the burger joint opened around 10 a.m. ...
LOGAN, UT
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy