Vandalia, OH

Vandalia, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Vandalia.

The Piqua soccer team will have a game with Butler High School on August 23, 2022, 14:30:00.

Piqua Butler High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Piqua soccer team will have a game with Butler High School on August 23, 2022, 16:15:00.

Piqua Butler High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:15:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


High School Soccer PRO

