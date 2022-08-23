Canal Winchester, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Canal Winchester.
The Chillicothe High School soccer team will have a game with Canal Winchester High School on August 23, 2022, 14:30:00.
|-
|Chillicothe High School
|Canal Winchester High School
- Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
- Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Chillicothe High School soccer team will have a game with Canal Winchester High School on August 23, 2022, 16:15:00.
|-
|Chillicothe High School
|Canal Winchester High School
- Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:15:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
