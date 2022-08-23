ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canal Winchester, OH

Canal Winchester, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Canal Winchester.

The Chillicothe High School soccer team will have a game with Canal Winchester High School on August 23, 2022, 14:30:00.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vm22X_0hRJgEoS00
   -  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kw2du_0hRJgEoS00
Chillicothe High School Canal Winchester High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Chillicothe High School soccer team will have a game with Canal Winchester High School on August 23, 2022, 16:15:00.

   -  
Chillicothe High School Canal Winchester High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:15:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!

#Canal Winchester

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

The night the lights go out in Gahanna

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – As the high school football season begins at Gahanna Lincoln High School, the time has nearly run out for the 95-year-old stadium. Lincoln Stadium opened during the Roaring ’20s. The only cats heard during the first game played here were from the Bexley Lions beating Gahanna Lions 7-0 on Sept. 16, […]
GAHANNA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canal Winchester, OH
Education
Canal Winchester, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Canal Winchester, OH
Chillicothe, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Education
Chillicothe, OH
Education
City
Chillicothe, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Grad Earns $2,500 Scholarship

MARYSVILLE – Anthony Forson, a 2022 graduate of Marysville High School, became one of the first four recipients of the Trade School Scholarship, which was launched in April in honor of National Welding Month. Metal Supermarkets sponsored the $2,500 scholarship for students who are working toward an education the...
MARYSVILLE, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

GCHS student places fifth in national equestrian competition

In the span of just two minutes in late April, Peyton Zelenak proved her horseback riding mettle when she earned a top five finish at an international equestrian competition. That’s impressive for anyone, but especially for Zelenak, who is new to the sport. “I don’t know where it came...
GROVE CITY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

‘Pretending like that is learning:’ Columbus parents confused, upset about back-to-school plans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Parents aren’t impressed by the virtual learning itinerary Columbus City Schools laid out, as the district braces for potential 80-person classrooms Wednesday. After the 4,500-member Columbus teachers’ union voted overwhelmingly to go on strike, the district’s Board of Education devised a plan to task 600 full-time substitutes with delivering remote instruction […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Highschoolsports#Chillicothe High School#Time
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places To Eat Near Ohio State Campus

The Ohio State University is home to tens of thousands of students, faculty, and staff. It also happens to turn into the hottest area in town every weekend in the fall. The area surrounding the university is home to some of the best restaurants in town. Whether you’re hoping to...
COLUMBUS, OH
beckersspine.com

Ohio orthopedic practice adds 5 physicians

Upper Arlington, Ohio-based Orthopedic One is adding five physicians in August, the practice said. The new physicians bring the practice's total number of specialists to 63, according to an Aug. 25 news release shared with Becker's. The physicians are Ryan Blackwell, MD; Bruce French, MD; Kelvin Luu, MD; Victor Strimbu,...
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New east side road closures announced for Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The City of Chillicothe announced the closure of East Main Street for continued sewer repairs. City Utilities Director, Brad Long says East Water Street will be closed from Mt. Logan Drive to the Moose Lodge. The closure, officials say, will start this Friday at 8:30 a.m....
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Hartline says one Ohio State WR is way ahead of schedule with his progress

Brian Hartline has developed some solid WRs over the years in Columbus. He mentioned 1 wideout that is developing at a really fast rate per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Jayden Ballard is coming along very nicely in his development and is at the point where Hartline thought he would be towards to the end of the year. Ballard is heading into this 2nd year with Ohio State after appearing in 3 games in 2021. He should get even more playing time if what Hartline says is true.
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

September First Friday Celebrates Back To School

The weather really hasn’t started to turn cooler yet, but there is a general sense that fall is on the way. The recent start of school is, of course, an indicator of that change. That’s why the first week of September is often a time to celebrate the return to school — a welcome event for student AND for parents!
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers picket as school board meets

This is an archived story. Follow this link for newer developments on the teachers strike. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hours after voting to go on strike, Columbus teachers assembled picket lines outside school buildings Monday with no new negotiations scheduled. With students, parents, and teachers in limbo, spokespersons for the 4,500-member teachers union and the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Cam Around Town: Little Bear Golf Club

Cam heads to Lewis Center to check out the brand new "elevated" mini golf course at Little Bear Golf Club. He also manages to get a hole-in-one on live TV! LittleBearOhio.com.
LEWIS CENTER, OH
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy