Waxhaw, NC

Waxhaw, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Waxhaw.

The Hickory Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with Cuthbertson High School on August 23, 2022, 14:30:00.

   -  
Hickory Ridge High School Cuthbertson High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Hickory Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with Cuthbertson High School on August 23, 2022, 16:00:00.

   -  
Hickory Ridge High School Cuthbertson High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


WCNC

Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigate after man shot and killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

CMS Board of Education approves 2022-23 budget that includes state-mandated raises. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted to approve the 2022-23 operating budget on Tuesday. East Charlotte neighbors concerned with flooding issues. Updated: 6 hours ago. Development projects across Charlotte are causing some headaches for the people living nearby.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One killed in motorcycle crash in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This week the North Carolina State Highway Patrol released information about a deadly motorcycle crash that happened on Saturday in Rowan County. According to NCSHP, Russell Wayne Jones, 51, died in the accident on Clyde Poole Road just off Poole Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Jones was driving a 2002 Harley Davidson. There was a passenger on the motorcycle.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigates homicide in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide Monday night in southeast Charlotte. Officers were called to Marvin Road near North Wendover Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. (Watch the video below: Officer shot, another returns fire, striking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 killed in Freedom Drive accident: Medic

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly wreck overnight on Freedom Drive, according to Charlotte Medic. Emergency crews responded to calls regarding the accident around 1 a.m. near 1824 Freedom Drive by the 7-Eleven in the Wesley Heights area. A victim was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
