A Plainfield man has a few tickets for allegedly damaging several power lines with a large construction vehicle and then leaving the area. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it identified 58-year-old Michael McManus as the driver of the construction vehicle. He was ticketed for leaving the scene along with a few other citations. Police say it happened in the 7000 block of Galena Road in Bristol Township just after eleven Tuesday morning.

PLAINFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO