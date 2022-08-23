Monroe, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Monroe.
The North Stanly High School soccer team will have a game with Piedmont High School on August 23, 2022, 14:30:00.
|-
|North Stanly High School
|Piedmont High School
- Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
The Queens Grant Community School soccer team will have a game with Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School on August 23, 2022, 14:30:00.
|-
|Queens Grant Community School
|Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School
- Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
- Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Queens Grant Community School soccer team will have a game with Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School on August 23, 2022, 16:00:00.
|-
|Queens Grant Community School
|Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School
- Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
