Monroe, NC

Monroe, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Monroe.

The North Stanly High School soccer team will have a game with Piedmont High School on August 23, 2022, 14:30:00.

North Stanly High School Piedmont High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer

The Queens Grant Community School soccer team will have a game with Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School on August 23, 2022, 14:30:00.

Queens Grant Community School Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Queens Grant Community School soccer team will have a game with Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School on August 23, 2022, 16:00:00.

Queens Grant Community School Central Academy of Technology and Arts High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


#Monroe

