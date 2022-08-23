Read full article on original website
Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
Serial Car Burglar Out On Bail Does It Again In Secaucus: Police
A 28-year-old accused car burglary out on bail was arrested after he did the same thing again, authorities in Secaucus said. Joshua Muniz, of Secaucus, was arrested in June for burglarizing cars on Third Street in Secaucus, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Muniz in the early-morning hours of Thursday, Aug....
Man wanted for firing gunshot on Livonia Avenue in Brooklyn
Police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted for reckless endangerment in Brooklyn.
Man charged with shooting at person walking on N.J. park trail, cops say
A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
Video shows robbers attacking off-duty cop in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A police officer who was robbed and beaten while he was off-duty remains in critical condition at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx. Four men ambushed the officer on Olmstead Avenue in the Unionport section early Tuesday morning, the NYPD said. They beat him and stole his phone, car keys, and wallet, police said.
Baseball Bat Beating Leaves Jersey City Gas Station Worker Critical: Police
A 25-year-old North Bergen man beat a 54-year-old Jersey City gas station employee with a baseball bat, sending him to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said. What started as an argument ended with Nixon Marquez beating the victim at the 164 14th St. Shell station around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, Jersey City police said.
Authorities release body cam video of weapons cache found at Secaucus hospital
The Secaucus Police Department has released officer body camera video showing when officers found a large cache of guns at Hudson Regional Hospital.
NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
Charges dropped against truck driver who fatally struck N.J. woman 5 years ago
Prosecutors in Philadelphia have dropped a vehicular homicide case against a truck driver who was charged with fatally striking a bicyclist from New Jersey in 2017. Jorge Fretts, 31, of Philadelphia, was charged with a crash that killed Emily Fredricks, a 2011 graduate of East Brunswick High School in Middlesex County.
EWING: SHOOTING OVER NIGHT KILLED ONE – VICTIM HAD ARREST FOR DRUG CHARGES IN APRIL
The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Ewing Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting death in Ewing Township, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Just after 1:00 a.m. on August 24, 2022, Ewing police were dispatched to an apartment on Mid Way Lane on a report of...
South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting
A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
Girl, 13, becomes fourth suspect arrested in connection with fatal beating of Queens cabbie
A 13-year-old girl has become the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Queens cabbie, police said Wednesday. The teen was nabbed Tuesday and charged with gang assault and theft of service for her alleged role in the Aug. 13 Rockaways confrontation in which yellow cabbie Kutin Gyimah was killed. Her name was not released because she is a minor. Another teen girl is ...
Man shot dead in 19th-floor hallway of Bronx housing tower
The unidentified victim was gunned down at NYCHA’s Morrisania Air Rights housing project at Park and Morris avenues in Concourse Village around 9:30 p.m.
Victims Detain Car Burglar Who Spit On Officer In Bayonne: Police
A 48-year-old Jersey City man was held by victims who found him trying to break into their cars in Bayonne before he spit on arresting officers, authorities said. Police were called to 4th Street and Humphrey Avenue in Bayonne around 1 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. A 52-year-old victim told police he saw a man, later identified as Marco Figueroa, trying to break into two cars in the driveway of his home, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.
Brooklyn man who fatally shot girlfriend in lobby of apartment building arrested
A 56-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested Tuesday for fatally shooting his girlfriend in the lobby of her apartment building, authorities said.
Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark
A 33-year-old man was wanted in a Newark shooting last month, authorities said. Seth Muhammad is wanted in the Wednesday, July 27 incident in which a man was shot, 10 shell casing were found, and properties were damaged on West End Avenue near Pine Grove Terrace around 9:40 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Ramapo police make 3 DWI arrests in the span of 10 hours
Ramapo police say they made 3 separate DWI arrests in the span of 10 hours on Sunday into Monday.
Scooter-Riding Duo Sought for Three NYC Armed Robberies in 32 Minutes: NYPD
A scooter-riding duo is being sought by police in connection to a string of armed robberies that took place over the course of less than an hour in the Bronx, the NYPD said. According to police, the first reported incident connected to the pair took place around 2:58 p.m. Aug. 14 in the area of University Avenue and West 180 Street. Allegedly, a 42-year-old man was approached by the duo riding a scooter. One of them hopped off the scooter, displayed a firearm and took the man's chain and wallet, which contained his personal ID, credit cards and $800 in cash.
Police searching for bicyclist after deadly hit-and-run in Chelsea
The pedestrian struck by a hit-and-run bicyclist has died from the injuries he suffered in the crash earlier this month.
Man Apprehended After Driving Stolen Vehicle In New Rochelle, Police Say
A 51-year-old man was charged after police said he drove a stolen vehicle in Westchester County. Authorities received a report of a stolen vehicle entering New Rochelle from I-95 at about 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the New Rochelle Police Department said. Officers found the vehicle parked and unoccupied...
