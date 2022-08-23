ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

PIX11

Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Man charged with shooting at person walking on N.J. park trail, cops say

A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
North Bergen, NJ
North Bergen, NJ
Crime & Safety
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
fox5ny.com

Video shows robbers attacking off-duty cop in the Bronx

NEW YORK - A police officer who was robbed and beaten while he was off-duty remains in critical condition at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx. Four men ambushed the officer on Olmstead Avenue in the Unionport section early Tuesday morning, the NYPD said. They beat him and stole his phone, car keys, and wallet, police said.
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Paterson Times

South Jersey man wounded in Paterson shooting

A South Jersey man was wounded in a shooting in Paterson on Wednesday evening, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 29-year-old, of Willingboro, was struck by gunfire on North Main and Clinton streets at around 7:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily News

Girl, 13, becomes fourth suspect arrested in connection with fatal beating of Queens cabbie

A 13-year-old girl has become the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Queens cabbie, police said Wednesday. The teen was nabbed Tuesday and charged with gang assault and theft of service for her alleged role in the Aug. 13 Rockaways confrontation in which yellow cabbie Kutin Gyimah was killed. Her name was not released because she is a minor. Another teen girl is ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Victims Detain Car Burglar Who Spit On Officer In Bayonne: Police

A 48-year-old Jersey City man was held by victims who found him trying to break into their cars in Bayonne before he spit on arresting officers, authorities said. Police were called to 4th Street and Humphrey Avenue in Bayonne around 1 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21. A 52-year-old victim told police he saw a man, later identified as Marco Figueroa, trying to break into two cars in the driveway of his home, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.
Daily Voice

Shooting Suspect Sought In Newark

A 33-year-old man was wanted in a Newark shooting last month, authorities said. Seth Muhammad is wanted in the Wednesday, July 27 incident in which a man was shot, 10 shell casing were found, and properties were damaged on West End Avenue near Pine Grove Terrace around 9:40 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC New York

Scooter-Riding Duo Sought for Three NYC Armed Robberies in 32 Minutes: NYPD

A scooter-riding duo is being sought by police in connection to a string of armed robberies that took place over the course of less than an hour in the Bronx, the NYPD said. According to police, the first reported incident connected to the pair took place around 2:58 p.m. Aug. 14 in the area of University Avenue and West 180 Street. Allegedly, a 42-year-old man was approached by the duo riding a scooter. One of them hopped off the scooter, displayed a firearm and took the man's chain and wallet, which contained his personal ID, credit cards and $800 in cash.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

