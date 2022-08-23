ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MI

Canton, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Canton.

The Howell High School soccer team will have a game with Salem High School on August 23, 2022, 14:30:00.

Howell High School Salem High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Howell High School soccer team will have a game with Salem High School on August 23, 2022, 16:00:00.

   -  
Howell High School Salem High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


Canton

