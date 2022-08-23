OATMAN – Labor Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, September 3 and 4, Oatman will host its Inaugural Wild West Days. Come dressed in western themed attire to win prizes. There will be lots of fun the for whole family. All weekend there will be 50/50 drawings, kids games, prizes for best dressed western theme, random prizes by shops, gunfights and many vendors. Saturday there will also be a chili cook off and men’s beard contest. Sunday there will be a ladies’ hat contest.

