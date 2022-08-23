Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
BULLHEAD CITY – A 10-year prison term was ordered August 19 for a Bullhead City man who pleaded guilty to sex offenses committed upon his pre-teen granddaughter. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle also ordered lifetime probation for John Ortiz, 66. The victim’s letter read in open court...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Cornhole tourney benefits Shrine Club
BULLHEAD CITY – The “Bad Boards & Bar Bags Cornhole Tournament” was as bad as billed. The duct tape was hidden under paint, but it was there. All the boards were freshly painted, some with sponsors (shout-out to Papa John’s BHC and Realty One Group Mountain Desert).
thestandardnewspaper.online
RAPAC holds Casino Night Aug. 25￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Realtors of Arizona Political Action Committee (RAPAC) is holding its fifth annual Casino Night on August 25; this year’s theme is Hawaiian Tiki. The event will be at the Bullhead City Realtors Conference Center at 847 Hancock Road from 5:30-9:30 pm. Along with bragging rights,...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Laughlin Chamber gearing up for charity donations
LAUGHLIN, Nev. – Those trickling funds roil into a river by year-end when the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce gives money to local non-profits in its Volunteers in Partnership (VIP). All year, chamber volunteers tend parking lots for events, greet travelers arriving at the airport and help local organizations run their events for donations. In recent years, the VIPs have donated more than $67k.
thestandardnewspaper.online
August 26 Drive in Movie￼
KINGMAN – Bring the entire family out for City of Kingman Parks & Rec’s drive-in movie at Southside Park, 1220 block of Topeka St. They will be showing Uncharted, an action movie rated PG-13. Movie starts at dark, approximately 7:30 p.m. Monetary donations are accepted at the entrance. No pets can be brought to city parks. Please call 928-757-7919 for more information.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Havasu PFD exchange Aug. 27
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety, in partnership with The Arizona Game and Fish Department, is hosting a Life Jacket Exchange on Saturday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at The London Bridge Beach Stage, 1340 McCulloch Blvd. N. Exchange...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pets injured in BHC house fire￼
BULLHEAD CITY – No one was injured in a Wednesday, August 24 residential structure fire in Bullhead City. Fire Department personnel responded at 8:30 p.m. to the incident in the 3600 block of Monterey Drive. “The first arriving company reported smoke and fire coming from the interior, with attic...
thestandardnewspaper.online
It’s Wild West Days in Oatman
OATMAN – Labor Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, September 3 and 4, Oatman will host its Inaugural Wild West Days. Come dressed in western themed attire to win prizes. There will be lots of fun the for whole family. All weekend there will be 50/50 drawings, kids games, prizes for best dressed western theme, random prizes by shops, gunfights and many vendors. Saturday there will also be a chili cook off and men’s beard contest. Sunday there will be a ladies’ hat contest.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Fire Department awarded CFAI reaccreditation status￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department (KFD) has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. (CPSE). Kingman is one of 13 cities in Arizona to be awarded this status.
Mohave Daily News
River safety task force holds first meeting
BULLHEAD CITY — A multi-jurisdictional task force aimed at promoting Colorado River safety held its inaugural meeting last Friday at the Bullhead City Council Chambers. Mayor Tom Brady, Mayor-Elect Steve D’Amico and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft organized the meeting earlier this summer to bring stakeholders together to collaborate on river safety.
SignalsAZ
ADOT Seeking Grant for West Kingman Traffic Interchange
The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73 million toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a free-flowing connection between US 93 and Interstate 40. If the grant is awarded, those...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Open hours for the public at the Garden
KINGMAN – Open Hours for the Public at Dig It Kingman Community Garden, 2301 Lillie Avenue), on Saturday, August 27 from 9 to 11 a.m. This event is the perfect time to visit the garden. It is green, lush and growing a variety for vegetables. The Pumpkin Patch is growing.
Mohave Daily News
MEGA Mixer returning Sept. 30
LAUGHLIN — After a three year hiatus, the 7th Annual Regional Tri-State MEGA Mixer will make its return on Sept. 30 at the Aquarius Casino Resort Pavilion. Tri-State area chambers of commerce, business organizations and non-profits are invited to mix and mingle with business people representing hundreds of industries and companies in and around the region.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead business booming￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Robust economic development was detailed during the August 16 meeting of the Bullhead City council. City manager Toby Cotter provided progress reports on Popeyes, Church’s Chicken, Dickie’s BBQ, the Foodie’s Grill, Jimmie John’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Tacos and Beer, Rosarti’s Pizza and other retail endeavors.
thestandardnewspaper.online
New Mind Up is not rebranded Critical Race Theory
KINGMAN— Kingman Unified School District counselors and administrators held an event to educate parents on a new program and dispel myths about the rebranding of Critical Race Theory. from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for information on what Mind Up has to offer for this year’s K-8 curriculum.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman man guilty of weapons cache￼
KINGMAN – A federal judge has sentenced a man who stored a large cache of weapons and ammunition at his Kingman residence. The FBI seized 23 firearms and 7,600 rounds of ammunition during an October, 2019 search of the home of Todd Howard, 60. “Howard’s firearms included various types...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Overnight pavement work on Interstate 40 in Kingman area scheduled Aug. 28 – Sept. 2 and Sept. 6 – 9
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan for upcoming lane restrictions on Interstate 40 between Andy Devine Avenue (Exit 53) and the junction with US 93 (Exit 72) in the Kingman area. The following overnight restrictions will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday night, Aug....
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bird word good so far￼
KINGMAN – No significant incidents or injuries have occurred during the first 5.5 months of the Bird Scooter Pilot program in Kingman. Economic Development Manager Bennett Bratley delivered a progress report on the stand-up electric scooter rental trial run during the August 16 city council meeting. “I’m happy to...
azbex.com
ADOT Seeks Fed. Grant for Kingman Interchange Project
The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73M toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a connection between US 93 and Interstate 40. If the grant is awarded, those funds would...
thestandardnewspaper.online
School bus stop adjustments made for BHC students￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Two school bus stops close to each other are being consolidated for Bullhead City Middle School students. The stop at Clearwater Drive and Swan Drive on Route J is being eliminated, effective next Monday (August 29). Students will then use another bus stop just over one block away in front of Bullhead City Fire Station #6, at Clearwater Drive and Marina Blvd.
