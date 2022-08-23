Read full article on original website
Overnight pavement work on Interstate 40 in Kingman area scheduled Aug. 28 – Sept. 2 and Sept. 6 – 9
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan for upcoming lane restrictions on Interstate 40 between Andy Devine Avenue (Exit 53) and the junction with US 93 (Exit 72) in the Kingman area. The following overnight restrictions will occur from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Sunday night, Aug....
ADOT Seeking Grant for West Kingman Traffic Interchange
The Arizona Department of Transportation has submitted an application for a federal bridge grant that, if awarded, would allocate nearly $73 million toward the construction of the planned West Kingman Traffic Interchange that will provide a free-flowing connection between US 93 and Interstate 40. If the grant is awarded, those...
River safety task force holds first meeting
BULLHEAD CITY — A multi-jurisdictional task force aimed at promoting Colorado River safety held its inaugural meeting last Friday at the Bullhead City Council Chambers. Mayor Tom Brady, Mayor-Elect Steve D’Amico and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft organized the meeting earlier this summer to bring stakeholders together to collaborate on river safety.
Pets injured in BHC house fire￼
BULLHEAD CITY – No one was injured in a Wednesday, August 24 residential structure fire in Bullhead City. Fire Department personnel responded at 8:30 p.m. to the incident in the 3600 block of Monterey Drive. “The first arriving company reported smoke and fire coming from the interior, with attic...
School bus stop adjustments made for BHC students￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Two school bus stops close to each other are being consolidated for Bullhead City Middle School students. The stop at Clearwater Drive and Swan Drive on Route J is being eliminated, effective next Monday (August 29). Students will then use another bus stop just over one block away in front of Bullhead City Fire Station #6, at Clearwater Drive and Marina Blvd.
Havasu PFD exchange Aug. 27
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety, in partnership with The Arizona Game and Fish Department, is hosting a Life Jacket Exchange on Saturday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at The London Bridge Beach Stage, 1340 McCulloch Blvd. N. Exchange...
Golden Valley, AZ: Swift water rescue of 2 adults and 2 kids from a stranded vehicle in a running wash along Shinarump Road during the night last Sunday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: A swift water rescue of 2 adults and 2 kids from a stranded vehicle in a running wash along Shinarump Road on Sunday, August 21st, 2022.
Kingman Fire Department awarded CFAI reaccreditation status￼
KINGMAN – The Kingman Fire Department (KFD) has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. (CPSE). Kingman is one of 13 cities in Arizona to be awarded this status.
Laughlin Chamber gearing up for charity donations
LAUGHLIN, Nev. – Those trickling funds roil into a river by year-end when the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce gives money to local non-profits in its Volunteers in Partnership (VIP). All year, chamber volunteers tend parking lots for events, greet travelers arriving at the airport and help local organizations run their events for donations. In recent years, the VIPs have donated more than $67k.
Bird word good so far￼
KINGMAN – No significant incidents or injuries have occurred during the first 5.5 months of the Bird Scooter Pilot program in Kingman. Economic Development Manager Bennett Bratley delivered a progress report on the stand-up electric scooter rental trial run during the August 16 city council meeting. “I’m happy to...
Concerns raised in Mohave County as owner of several funeral homes runs medical examiner's office
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - The fifth-largest county in the nation, by land area, has struggled to find a medical examiner, and nine months ago, Mohave County did something even officials call unorthodox. They awarded a multi-million dollar contract to a company that owns several funeral homes in that same county,...
Mohave County, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Crime Scene Analyst.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information and Press Release) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Mohave County, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Crime Scene Analyst. According to a press release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s...
Kingman Launching New Customer Payment Portal
The City of Kingman will launch a new customer payment portal mid-September 2022 for Utility Billing and other payment customers. The new payment portal will accept the current payment methods, as well as a more diverse array like Google and Apple Pay, Venmo, and PayPal. It will also allow customers to make one-time payments and set up text or email reminders for their bill, including a pay-by-text option. Existing accounts will not roll over to the new system, so customers who use a recurring credit/debit card payment method will need to re-register in the new portal. Customers will start to be notified of the upcoming changes through email and mail.
MCC now accepting applications for Fire Science Academy
MOHAVE COUNTY – Firefighters are first responders and are valuable to all communities around the world. Men and women who want to become a firefighter can start at Mohave Community College by filling out the application. MCC’s Fire Academy is a 272-hour course providing recruits training in basic firefighting...
Open hours for the public at the Garden
KINGMAN – Open Hours for the Public at Dig It Kingman Community Garden, 2301 Lillie Avenue), on Saturday, August 27 from 9 to 11 a.m. This event is the perfect time to visit the garden. It is green, lush and growing a variety for vegetables. The Pumpkin Patch is growing.
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
BULLHEAD CITY – A 10-year prison term was ordered August 19 for a Bullhead City man who pleaded guilty to sex offenses committed upon his pre-teen granddaughter. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle also ordered lifetime probation for John Ortiz, 66. The victim’s letter read in open court...
Crisis intervention services available￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – The Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City Police Departments would like to remind residents about 988. This easy-to-remember number is a direct connection to free, confidential, 24/7 support for anyone experiencing mental health-related distress. 988 was launched last month as a single source for anyone experiencing...
Golden Valley, AZ: Another swift water rescue of a man stranded in the Sacramento Wash along Oatman Road near Mesquite Road.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Information and Press Release) Pictures: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue (Courtesy) Golden Valley, Arizona: Another swift water rescue has occurred on Monday, August 15th, 2022 of a man stranded in the Sacramento Wash along Oatman Road near Mesquite Road.
Cornhole tourney benefits Shrine Club
BULLHEAD CITY – The “Bad Boards & Bar Bags Cornhole Tournament” was as bad as billed. The duct tape was hidden under paint, but it was there. All the boards were freshly painted, some with sponsors (shout-out to Papa John’s BHC and Realty One Group Mountain Desert).
