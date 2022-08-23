Carroll knocks off 2A no. 6 Leo in girls soccer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Faithlyn Bennett and Jessica Till each found the back of the net late in the second half for Carroll as the Chargers bested 2A no. 6 Leo 2-0 on Monday night in girls soccer.

Bennett, a sophomore, scored her goal in the 67th minute on a cross from Malaya Blakely to make it 1-0. Till scored with just two minutes left in the contest to set the final.

Rachel Bova registered the shutout in goal for the Chargers.

