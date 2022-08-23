Read full article on original website
Callaway residents can now enjoy three new parks
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway city leaders have been restoring parks damaged during Hurricane Michael. They spent the last year completing three parks, two old and one that’s brand new. Their plan is to spread the parks around the city, making them easily accessible to everyone. In the current city budget, Callaway commissioners had enough […]
Construction continues on Sunnyside Park beach access gates
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a hot topic being talked about among residents on the very west end of Panama City Beach, as six big metal gates were put in at Sunnyside beach access points just before the 4th of July. Construction was put on pause when a petition was filed to challenge the permit, but as of earlier this month, that permit is now officially standing.
PCB celebrates wildlife through SeeLife Project
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The emerald coast is certainly no stranger to wildlife, and officials in Panama City Beach are working to continue celebrating that wildlife through artwork. The SeeLife Project will be providing another batch of sculptures around town. That comes after a successful campaign last year...
New medical campus coming to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both residents and visitors of Panama City Beach will no longer have to cross the bridge for health care. Down the intersection of State Road 79 and Phillip Griffitts Senior Parkway, land is cleared for a new medical facility to be built right in the heart of PCB. Builders will start by constructing the medical offices and a hospital will come next.
Speaking with Ann Leonard
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ann Leonard came into the NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about her win against Frances Keys Gordon in the run for the Bay County School Board District 2 seat, and what her priorities are moving forward. Watch the video above for the full interview!
Thursday Evening Waterspout
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Check out the viewer pictures and videos of the waterspout that formed off of the east end of Panama City Beach on Thursday. You can also submit your own pictures and videos below...
Gas buy down tour comes to Southport
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay County residents got a deal on gas Thursday if they traveled near Southport. Officials with the Pay More and Get Less tour are traveling around the area, making stops and lowering gas prices. AAA said the average price for gas in Florida Thursday was around...
ECP officials give updates on airport construction
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At a board meeting Wednesday morning, Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport officials discussed various topics, including construction updates. ECP Executive Director Parker McClellan said they’re working hard with FDOT to continue progressing. “There will be impacts but we try to work very hard to...
Panama City focuses on street re-paving projects
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City continues to recover from Hurricane Michael almost four years after the storm. Now the city is focused on improving its roads. Florida Department of Transportation officials said new roads are imperative for safe driving conditions. “So the resurfacing projects functions in two ways,” FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said. […]
Funding for phase two of the Harrison Avenue streetscape project is approved
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At a Panama City Commission meeting this morning, officials announced a 5.7 million dollar agreement with the state for phase two of the Harrison Avenue streetscape improvement project. Phase one started last October, and started at Government Street. The project runs through 4th Street and...
Procession for fallen Niceville K9 Blue
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Law enforcement officers lined the streets Thursday making a path for fallen K9 officer Blue with the Niceville Police Department. The procession ran along the community streets leading Blue to a private NPD ceremony at the Niceville Community Center. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and dozens of police officers from multiple agencies […]
Jellyfish swarm local beaches
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Purple flags have been flying on Walton County beaches since Friday. Purple flags alert swimmers of the presence of dangerous marine life, in this case, Moon and Sea Nettle jellyfish. South Walton Fire District beach safety officers are advising beach-goers on what to do if they are stung. “If […]
“Mystic” is available for adoption at the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’re looking for a new best friend, look no further than the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter. Cortney Turner, with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio and she brought along “Mystic”. Turner told viewers about what kind of home Mystic would best thrive in. NewsChannel 7′s Donna Bell even got to try her hand at being a dog trainer!
What Griff Griffitts’ win means for Bay Co. Commission
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County has a new State Representative heading to Tallahassee. Tuesday night, Bay County Commissioner, Griff Griffitts, won the universal primary making him the State Representative for District 6. Griffitts will take his seat in the house in November. But until then, it’ll be business as usual during his last […]
20 teachers resign from Florida district during the first week
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – At the beginning of the school year, 20 resignations took place in Bay District Schools. Staff shortages are no surprise across all levels of education throughout the Country and Bay County. Executive Director of Human Resources Holly Buchanan said, “Bay District is doing their best to equip new hires in […]
Lynn Haven defendant seeks separate trial
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case is seeking a separate trial in hopes of distancing himself from some of the accusations aimed at the city’s former mayor. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and former mayor Margo Anderson, are facing a host of […]
Walton firefighters battling blaze on shrimp boat
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Fire Rescue battled a large fire that broke out on a shrimp boat near Shipyard Road in Freeport Tuesday. “Firefighters conducted a primary search of the vessel and are now working to extinguish the flames,” Walton County officials wrote on Facebook at about 3:30 p.m. “At this time, […]
New grocery store competitor in Bay County
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A grocery store grand opening in Lynn Haven attracted residents from several counties on Thursday morning. Germany-based Aldi Supermarkets are continuing to expand in the U.S., and now there’s one open in Lynn Haven. If you were one of the first customers at the grand opening, you were guaranteed a […]
It’s Time Travel Tuesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re traveling back in time this Tuesday. Local Historian Bill Hudson stopped by our NewsChannel 7 studio to talk about some old videos he’s dug out of the coffers to share with viewers. Find out what “blast from the past” he has for...
Deputies searching for suspect after chase, motorcycle crash
4:30 p.m. update: PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the fiery crash of a stolen motorcycle. The crash happened around 11:30 this morning at Highway 388 and Highway 2301 in Bayou George. Investigators said a white man stole a Harley Davidson motorcycle. When a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy tried to […]
