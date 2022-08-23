ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Authorities warn of sophisticated scammers impersonating law enforcement

By Mike Duffy
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hJeOW_0hRJeJ9f00

Authorities are sounding the alarm about yet another scam. Scammers are pretending to be law enforcement and are threatening arrest for past violations unless victims pay money.

Macomb County Sheriff public information officer Sergeant Renee Yax knows all too well what is going on.

“I would say the scams are becoming a more prominent report that we’re taking lately. And the scam artists are getting much more proficient in what they do,” said Sergeant Renee Yax, a Michigan sheriff's public information officer.

She says they have a number of tricks up their sleeve.

“We find that the scam artists are able to spoof our phone number. So therefore when the numbers comes up on the victim’s caller ID, it shows Macomb County Sheriff’s Office,” Yax said. “They’re good too. They’re doing their research before they’re calling these people. I mean most people don’t know that information is easily available online.”

Zach didn’t. And he was nearly a victim.

“I didn’t answer the call. And then they left me a voicemail. And there was a detailed message with callback numbers in the voicemail,” Zach explained.

He called back. The woman on the other end said she was with pretrial claims services. Then the threats came flying at him.

“They’re going to send police to my house, and I’m going to have a warrant for my arrest, and they’re going to garnish my wages. I mean, everything,” said Zach detailing the threats.

What did they want? Money, of course.

“They actually told me they wanted $1,100,” explained Zach.

He said he almost gave his credit card information over the phone. However, some details the woman on the other end gave didn’t add up. Still, she knew lots about him, like previous addresses. She even called his dad and stepmom.

“That information, however they obtained that information, is very unsettling,” said Zach.

Sergeant Yax said it is easy to find public information on people. She explained one group being targeted by the scammers are sex offenders.

“You can give an address and it will search a certain radius to show you where any registered sex offenders are,” said Yax, showing how the names then pop up on screen.

She explained the scammer can google those names for even more personal information.

Alan Castel, a Professor of psychology at UCLA, started studying how older people could fall for scams. However, he quickly realized anyone can be victimized.

“We all have our insecurities and that’s what makes us kind of prone to being targeted for scams and fraud,” said Castel.

He detailed the core of the scammers’ techniques.

“They really try and take advantage of your emotions. So really trying to put you in stressful situations, making you rush to make decisions,” Castel explained.

He said people who have had prior run-ins with the law are more not necessarily more at risk of being scammed.

“Just because you’ve had some prior criminal history or any history doesn’t make you any more or less susceptible. It’s just that this information is being used against you to try and target your money or your time,” said Castel.

He said the best thing people can do is speak up.

“You shouldn’t feel ashamed because other people are in the same boat. And in fact you might be helping them by telling them about this scam that’s out there. So you might actually be helping other people so they don’t fall for the same scam in the future,” said Castel.

That’s why Zach is sharing his story.

“It’s hard to trick me. You know I’m very perspicacious so it’s very hard. They almost got me. And if they almost got me, odds are they’ve gotten, who knows, maybe millions of people,” said Zach.

This story was originally published by WXYZ in Detroit , Michigan.

Comments / 0

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Holly man calls in bomb threats for his own house to pin blame on enemy, cops say

HOLLY, Mich. – A Holly man called in bomb threats for his own house to try to pin the blame on someone he had problems with in his neighborhood, according to authorities. Holly police officers said they began investigating a series of fake 911 calls in May 2022. The caller would report that crimes and other serious emergencies were happening in a specific neighborhood, officials said.
HOLLY, MI
CBS Detroit

Troopers find 2 loaded guns in vehicle after conducting traffic stop in Wyandotte

(CBS DETROIT) - Two people have been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found two loaded firearms in the vehicle after conducting a traffic stop in Wyandotte.The traffic stop happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 7 p.m. Troopers were on patrol in the area of 12th Street and Sycamore in Wyandotte when they conducted a traffic stop because a driver was not wearing their seatbelt.Police say while they were investigating, they located two loaded firearms inside the vehicle. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Lincoln Park, and the passenger, a 24-year-old man from Wyandotte, were taken into custody for carrying concealed weapons.According to police, an investigators report will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.
WYANDOTTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
candgnews.com

Police identify woman accused of assaulting Meijer cashier

ROCHESTER HILLS — A woman accused of assaulting a Meijer cashier earlier this month has been identified by police. After asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, Stephen Huber, the communications officer for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that the woman has been identified.
WILX-TV

Sheriff’s Office: No kidnapping attempt was made at Howell outlet mall

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is clarifying a situation that was presented as a potential kidnapping over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office said no kidnapping attempt was made. According to authorities, a man was reportedly following a teen girl and two younger children while...
HOWELL, MI
The Oakland Press

Troopers chase motorist on foot at Woodward Dream Cruise

Michigan State Police troopers chased a motorist on foot who was allegedly driving recklessly during the Woodward Dream Cruise. The 23-year-old Oakland Township man was behind the wheel at Saturday’s event but was in slow-moving traffic on Woodward Avenue in Birmingham, allowing troopers to chase him on foot, said First Lt. Michael Shaw.
fox2detroit.com

Southfield police looking for missing woman known to frequent 2 hotels

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a missing woman known to frequent two hotels in Southfield. Vanessa Painter, 21, last spoke to her mother on July 30. Police said she is often at Red Oak Inn at 27660 Northwestern Hwy. and Marvins Garden Inn at 27650 Northwestern Hwy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammers#Fraud
fox2detroit.com

Eastpointe Police find 1 lb of fentanyl plus cocaine and heroin

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Eastpointe Police Department said officers learned a Detroit man had been dealing fentanyl in the city. They served two search warrants and roughly one pound of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and heroin. Jonathan Lindsay, 28, was arrested last week in Detroit by Eastpointe Police after...
EASTPOINTE, MI
CBS Detroit

Macomb County Sheriff’s Office Looking To Hire Dispatchers, Hosting Career Event

(CBS DETROIT) — The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for dispatchers, and those who are interested can attend a dispatch career event on Thursday. Officials say there is six to seven months of training required upon hire, which Macomb dispatch director Angela Elsey says is standard. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for dispatchers, and those who are interested can attend a dispatch career event on Thursday. (credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office) The new hires will move onto call-taking training, fire and EMS dispatching, and police radio training where they begin dispatching law enforcement calls. Also included is a phase where they learn administrative duties. Esley says training is individualized. For more information and to apply, visit hrlr.macombgov.org. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
UCLA
fox2detroit.com

Man found guilty after Detroit firefighter killed during road rage shooting in Troy

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Wednesday, a jury convicted a man who shot and killed a Detroit firefighter during a road rage incident in Troy last summer. Jurors found Terell Josey, 28, guilty of involuntary manslaughter and possessing a weapon in connection with the July 5, 2021, death of Lt. Francis "Frank" Dombrowski.
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 people break into Detroit home to steal 6 guns, ammo, other items, police say

DETROIT – Four people broke into a Detroit home to steal six guns, ammunition, and other items, police said. The break-in happened around 2 p.m. Aug. 14 at a home in the 17500 block of Faust Avenue on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities. Officials said nobody was...
The Ann Arbor News

Driver going 100 mph in stolen truck hits car with mom and 4 children inside

DETROIT -- A mother and her four children are expected to recover after being hospitalized Tuesday following a crash with a truck that witnesses say was going 100 miles-per-hour through a neighborhood. According to WDIV-Detroit, the woman and her kids were hit near the intersection of East State Fair and Alcoy avenues after the driver of the truck was seen speeding through the neighborhood.
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for man accused in torture, murder of toddler

Trial is scheduled for an Oakland County man accused of torturing and killing his girlfriend’s child. Samual Lester Smart, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, torture and first-degree child abuse in the death of Trinity Chandler, 3. The little girl died Dec. 19, 2020 from blunt force trauma to the chest, as determined by the Genesee County Medical Examiner.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man torches convenience store after cigar argument in Southwest Detroit

DETROIT – Video from inside a gas station convenience store captures the moment an angry customer sets the place on fire which is a frightening moment, especially for a clerk who did manage to escape the fire. It was all over something a customer bought and then decided they...
horseandrider.com

Strangles in Michigan and Wisconsin

On Aug. 1, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) confirmed a 16-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Lapeer County positive for strangles. She presented with fever, nasal discharge, and swelling under her jaw beginning on July 12. The unvaccinated mare is reported to be recovering, and the facility where she resides is under voluntary quarantine.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Man injured in crash with semi

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - An intersection in Lapeer County was closed for several hours following a crash that injured an Otter Lake man. Lapeer County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene at the intersection of North Lapeer and Barnes Lake Road on Monday at 7:16 p.m. A 2008...
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy