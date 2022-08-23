ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

abc27 News

Middletown football player transfers to Steel-High after season cancellation

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby has transferred to Steel-High for the 2022 school year following the news that his school district’s season is canceled. Middletown Area School District has canceled its football season due to widespread hazing among the football team. Steel-High Superintendent Mick Iskric confirmed that Appleby was in good […]
MIDDLETOWN, PA
DC News Now

Archbishop Carroll dedicates season to former coach

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On July 26, Archbishop Carroll football coach Robert Harris was informed by his wife that longtime high school coach and friend William Fitchett, AKA Coach Moe, passed away. “I said what’s wrong,” said Harris. “She said, ‘I don’t know how to tell you this, but Moe passed,’ and it was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
High School
Education
Football
Sports
abc27 News

Upper Dauphin eyeing state playoffs, 2022 FNF Preview

Elizabethville, P.A. (WHTM) — Not many teams in the Midstate can be unhappy with a 9-2 record, but Upper Dauphin knew they left some things on the table last year. The Trojans enter 2022 coming off a district championship loss to York Catholic, and are confident a return trip to the district title game — […]
DAUPHIN, PA
PennLive.com

Hershey tops Central Dauphin girls tennis

The Hershey Trojans girls tennis team was able to pick up a victory over a conference foe in Central Dauphin on Thursday, beating the Rams 4-1. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Here’s a breakdown of the results.
HERSHEY, PA

