After Middletown cancels football season, Steel-High says Blue Raiders band, cheerleaders can join them on Friday nights
When Middletown cancelled its football season Wednesday amid an ongoing police investigation into hazing incidents within its team, it wasn’t just those players who were affected. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Blue Raiders band lost its halftime shows and all that...
A day after announcing transfer to Steel-High, former Middletown football standout says he has new college offer
A day after announcing his transfer from Middletown to Steel-High, Bamm Appleby said Thursday that he has added another college opportunity. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior athlete said that Ursinus offered him a chance to play there. He previously announced offers to play at Misericordia and Lebanon Valley College. Appleby made...
FOX43.com
High School Football opens Friday; Here's the Week 1 schedule for the L-L League, YAIAA and Mid-Penn
High school football in Central Pennsylvania kicks off with the first week of action Friday night, and it's a supersized schedule. With the addition of 13 Berks County football teams, the Lancaster-Lebanon League has expanded to 37 members -- which adds a few more games to an already crowded Week 1 docket.
Middletown football player transfers to Steel-High after season cancellation
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown quarterback Bamm Appleby has transferred to Steel-High for the 2022 school year following the news that his school district’s season is canceled. Middletown Area School District has canceled its football season due to widespread hazing among the football team. Steel-High Superintendent Mick Iskric confirmed that Appleby was in good […]
Let there be lights: Central Bucks East stadium to shine at night
For nearly 50 years, Central Bucks East's football team would get on a bus to drive the six miles to play their "home" games at Central Bucks West. Then, in 2015, the Patriots unveiled their new multi-purpose stadium complete with everything any high school sports team could ask for except one thing: lights.
Schedule change for upcoming Ursuline-Farrell game
The upcoming high school football battle between Ursuline and Farrell has been moved back a day due to a shortage of game officials.
DC News Now
Archbishop Carroll dedicates season to former coach
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On July 26, Archbishop Carroll football coach Robert Harris was informed by his wife that longtime high school coach and friend William Fitchett, AKA Coach Moe, passed away. “I said what’s wrong,” said Harris. “She said, ‘I don’t know how to tell you this, but Moe passed,’ and it was […]
FOX43.com
High School Football: District 3 teams figure prominently in preseason state rankings
HARRISBURG, Pa. — While high school football doesn't officially get underway until the Week 1 action kicks off Friday night, it's never too early to start speculating on who's going to finish on top when the state playoffs end in December. Right?. Well, Central PA news outlet Pennlive unveiled...
Upper Dauphin eyeing state playoffs, 2022 FNF Preview
Elizabethville, P.A. (WHTM) — Not many teams in the Midstate can be unhappy with a 9-2 record, but Upper Dauphin knew they left some things on the table last year. The Trojans enter 2022 coming off a district championship loss to York Catholic, and are confident a return trip to the district title game — […]
MaxPreps
Pennsylvania high school football: PIAA Week 1 schedule, stats, scores & more
The 2022 Pennsylvania high school football season kicks off this week with games Friday-Sunday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's prep football slate in The Keystone State. Week 1 Schedule and Live Scores. Who does your team play? Where? When? Are they winning?. Friday...
d9and10sports.com
A new year for D9 football: Clearfield’s Janocko chases 300th win
It’s another cycle and new setup in the 22-team District 9 Football League as the season gets ready to start Friday night. See this week’s picks • JB Graphics Fan Picks • District 10 Previews. All of the district’s teams minus Clearfield and Curwensville were regrouped...
FOX43.com
Frenzy Five: Here are 5 games to watch this week as high school football kicks off in Central PA
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — The 2022 Pennsylvania high school football season kicks off Friday night, with a whopping 50 games on the schedule here in Central PA. FOX43 had plenty of candidates to choose from when picking the season's first High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week, but in the end it's just impossible to resist a playoff rematch.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls soccer preview: Class 3A field loaded with contenders
WPIAL Class 3A girls soccer just got a lot stronger. As if three-time defending champion Mars — with its 63-game winning streak — wasn’t already a problem for opponents, the addition of former 4A teams Moon, Latrobe and Penn-Trafford only stands to thicken the title chase. Moon...
Camp Hill sweeps Bishop McDevitt girls tennis 5-0
The Lions girls tennis team had a near-perfect afternoon against Bishop McDevitt on Thursday afternoon, as Camp Hill topped the Crusaders 5-0. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Hershey tops Central Dauphin girls tennis
The Hershey Trojans girls tennis team was able to pick up a victory over a conference foe in Central Dauphin on Thursday, beating the Rams 4-1. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Here’s a breakdown of the results.
Pocono high school football scoreboard: Week 1
Follow along with up-to-the-minute score updates and results from all of the high school football games across Monroe, Pike, Wayne and western Lackawanna counties. Friday Pleasant Valley at East Stroudsburg North, 7 p.m. ...
Trinity girls tennis sweeps Lancaster Catholic
It was a good afternoon for the Trinity Shamrocks girls tennis team on Wednesday, as they swept Lancaster Catholic 6-0. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Here’s a rundown of the results.
