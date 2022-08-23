Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
mycouriertribune.com
Coroner identifies construction workers who died in Edwardsville manhole
EDWARSDVILLE — The Madison County coroner on Monday identified two construction workers who died in a manhole while working at a residential construction site in Edwardsville last week. At least 18 first responders worked to recover the bodies of Bethalto resident Cody W. Toenyes, 22, and Edwardsville resident Jack...
Coroner ID’s 2 men who died in Illinois manhole
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – Two young men who died last week after they entered a southern Illinois manhole where toxic gases were present have been identified by a coroner. Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Jack M. Pfund, 19, of Edwardsville and Cody W. Toenyes, 22, of Bethalto died Friday at a construction site […]
advantagenews.com
Norma Faye Born
Norma Faye Born, age 89, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:45 p.m. Stillwater Assisted Living in Edwardsville. Norma was born on August 12, 1933, in Granite City, IL, the daughter of the late Howard & Mildred (Perkins) Edwards. Norma married Ralph D. Born on June 10, 1972 in Edwardsville. After 36 years of marriage, Ralph preceded Norma in death on November 26, 2008. Norma is survived three sons, Larry Born & wife Nathalie, of Edwardsville, IL, Brad Bain & wife Debbie, of Florissant, MO, Barry Bain & wife Lee Anne, of Phoenix, AZ; four daughters, Diane Grubesich & husband Mike, of Kirkwood, MO, Cindy Evers & husband Bill, of St. Charles, MO, Janice Rushing & husband Tim, of Edwardsville, IL, Staci Candler & husband Joe, of Red Bud, IL; a special daughter, Jan Luther Snyder, of Granbury, TX; 23 grandchildren, and 32 great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by a grandson, Evan Rushing. Norma was a clerk/secretary for many years working at various companies throughout the area. Norma was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. She was a card player playing cards with the same group of seven ladies since graduating high school in 1951. Most of all she loved her family and especially all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Dorcas Society. Norma was a volunteer for many years with the Ladies Aid at Trinity and the Anderson Hospital Auxiliary in Maryville. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Visitation will also continue Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville. A funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. John Shank presiding. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Ladies Aid or Anderson Hospital Auxiliary. Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
feastmagazine.com
Teenager Aria Burnside is just beginning her dessert empire in Illinois
Aria Burnside’s fondness for chocolate chip cookies started with a hotel treat, and now she is about to launch her own commercial bakery – just after she’s become old enough to vote. Her mother, Charmain Aaron, moved the family from Iowa to Edwardsville, Illinois, five years ago....
Autopsy reveals likely cause of death for Edwardsville construction victims
Suffocation most likely killed two workers at a construction site in Edwardsville last week.
KMOV
Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
KMOV
East Alton woman charged for striking victim in the face with household lamp
EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) - A woman was charged Thursday for hitting a victim with a lamp. The incident occurred Wednesday, at Old Oak Trailer Park, 100 Wesley Dr., around 11 p.m. Police found a woman suffering from lacerations to her face. Reports say, Alexis Broyles, 31, struck the woman with a household lamp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during-August 7-20, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Amy Bolletto, 45 of Virden, is charged with possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance in connection with an August 6 incident. Bryce Cumberworth, 25 of...
Man shot, killed near arguing couple in north St. Louis
One man is behind bars several months after he reportedly shot and killed a man approaching him and a woman during an argument in north St. Louis.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Woman To Become First-Ever Veterinarian For Belleville Area Humane Society
BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Area Humane Society announced today it has hired an Edwardsville woman as its first-ever veterinarian - Dr. Jennifer Marquardt. For decades, the Edwardsville woman has been an advocate for animal welfare and veterinary. Dr. Marquardt grew up in Edwardsville knowing from a young age that she...
advantagenews.com
Bruce Overton Wright, Sr
Bruce Overton Wright, Sr. died and went to eternal rest on August 22nd at 4:00 pm at Barnes-Jewish hospital. His wife, Lucretia Wright; daughter, Lisa; and sister-in-law, Mary Hecht, were holding his hands. Born on July 31, 1935 to Emmett Overton and Irene Charlotte Wright in Granite City, Illinois. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Big Mama's in East St. Louis Thrives on Word of Mouth
The top-rated barbecue spot is renowned for its snoot, cooter sandwich and otherworldly pork steaks
advantagenews.com
Minor injuries in vehicle vs school bus accident
Minor injuries were reported in a vehicle vs. school bus accident Wednesday morning in Upper Alton. At about 8:45am, a traffic crash involving a passenger vehicle and a school bus was reported. The traffic crash occurred on Salu Avenue at the intersection with Washington Avenue. The passenger vehicle apparently struck...
x95radio.com
Five juveniles, one adult arrested for beating Centralia teen
CENTRALIA — Six people have been arrested in connection with the beating Monday of a 15-year-old Centralia juvenile male near the intersection of Kell and McKee streets in Centralia. According to Centralia police, the victim was reportedly beaten around 5:15 p.m. Monday by members of a local gang known...
Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash
ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
Officer charged in 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former Bellefontaine Neighbors Police officer has been charged in relation to the 2020 death of Moline Acres Police Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr. Brian Rayford, 41, of Florissant, was charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. His bond is set at $100,000 cash-only. The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated this incident, and […]
KMOV
MoDOT vehicle involved in I-270 crash in West County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County. The Creve Coeur Police Department said the crash happened before the Olive exit in the northbound lanes around 2:40 p.m. It’s still unclear what led to the crash and there’s no word on injuries.
WAND TV
Peoria, Macon, and Clinton counties first to go live with Next Generation 911
MORRIS, Ill. (WAND) – Peoria, Macon, and Clinton counties announced the first counties in Illinois to go live with the Next Generation 911. Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly was joined by Illinois Statewide 911 Administrator Cindy Barbera-Brelle, Grundy County Sheriff/Emergency Telephone System Board Director of Electronic Operations Chris Kindelspire, and KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Director Lynette Bergeron, on Tuesday, to make the formal announcement.
Scammer posing as real Illinois officer demands money
The officer is real but someone is his name to make fake demands and threats.
Comments / 1