Norma Faye Born, age 89, of Edwardsville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 12:45 p.m. Stillwater Assisted Living in Edwardsville. Norma was born on August 12, 1933, in Granite City, IL, the daughter of the late Howard & Mildred (Perkins) Edwards. Norma married Ralph D. Born on June 10, 1972 in Edwardsville. After 36 years of marriage, Ralph preceded Norma in death on November 26, 2008. Norma is survived three sons, Larry Born & wife Nathalie, of Edwardsville, IL, Brad Bain & wife Debbie, of Florissant, MO, Barry Bain & wife Lee Anne, of Phoenix, AZ; four daughters, Diane Grubesich & husband Mike, of Kirkwood, MO, Cindy Evers & husband Bill, of St. Charles, MO, Janice Rushing & husband Tim, of Edwardsville, IL, Staci Candler & husband Joe, of Red Bud, IL; a special daughter, Jan Luther Snyder, of Granbury, TX; 23 grandchildren, and 32 great grandchildren. Besides her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by a grandson, Evan Rushing. Norma was a clerk/secretary for many years working at various companies throughout the area. Norma was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. She was a card player playing cards with the same group of seven ladies since graduating high school in 1951. Most of all she loved her family and especially all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Dorcas Society. Norma was a volunteer for many years with the Ladies Aid at Trinity and the Anderson Hospital Auxiliary in Maryville. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Visitation will also continue Tuesday, August 30, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville. A funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. John Shank presiding. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Memorial Estates. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Ladies Aid or Anderson Hospital Auxiliary. Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.

