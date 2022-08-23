Joe Wieskamp agrees to two-year deal with Spurs

San Antonio Spurs forward Joe Wieskamp Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent swingman Joe Wieskamp is re-signing with the Spurs on a two-year, $4.4M contract, his agents Kyle McAlarney and Mark Bartelstein told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link).

Wieskamp, 22, appeared in 29 games as a rookie last season. He averaged 2.1 PPG in 7.1 MPG.

The University of Iowa product was the No. 41 overall pick of the 2021 draft.

Wieskamp was a restricted free agent after receiving a qualifying offer. He spent the bulk of the season on a two-way contract but was signed a standard contract in early March.

He was ruled out of Summer League action due to an ankle sprain.

On a rebuilding team, Wieskamp will fight for minutes at both wing spots. He was a 41.2% 3-point shooter in three seasons with the Hawkeyes and could be a rotation factor if he provides that threat in the NBA.