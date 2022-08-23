ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Joe Wieskamp agrees to two-year deal with Spurs

By Dana Gauruder
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J49rM_0hRJdThU00
San Antonio Spurs forward Joe Wieskamp Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Free agent swingman Joe Wieskamp is re-signing with the Spurs on a two-year, $4.4M contract, his agents Kyle McAlarney and Mark Bartelstein told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link).

Wieskamp, 22, appeared in 29 games as a rookie last season. He averaged 2.1 PPG in 7.1 MPG.

The University of Iowa product was the No. 41 overall pick of the 2021 draft.

Wieskamp was a restricted free agent after receiving a qualifying offer. He spent the bulk of the season on a two-way contract but was signed a standard contract in early March.

He was ruled out of Summer League action due to an ankle sprain.

On a rebuilding team, Wieskamp will fight for minutes at both wing spots. He was a 41.2% 3-point shooter in three seasons with the Hawkeyes and could be a rotation factor if he provides that threat in the NBA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

New Chicago Bulls center Andre Drummond finds changing teams so often 'fun'

Andre Drummond may have entered a journeyman phase of his NBA career, but he’s trying to enjoy the experience, writes Mike Anthony of The New Haven Register. Drummond signed a two-year contract with the Bulls this summer that includes a $3.36M player option for the 2023/24 season. The 29-year-old center played for the Sixers and Nets last season, and Chicago will be his fifth team since 2020 after spending his first seven and a half years with the Pistons.
Hoops Rumors

Stephen A. Smith: 'The Clippers are mopping the streets of L.A. with the Los Angeles Lakers'

Smith's rant comes on the heels of Wednesday's news that LeBron James had agreed to a historic two-year, $97.1 million contract extension, which includes a third-year option. With Russell Westbrook's status for the fall seemingly still up in the air given the rampant trade rumors, multiple groups have ESPN insiders have recently projected the Lakers to finish outside of the group of top Western Conference contenders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Pelicans unwilling to include Brandon Ingram in offer for Kevin Durant

The Pelicans are unwilling to include Brandon Ingram in a trade offer for Nets star Kevin Durant, league sources tell Christian Clark of NOLA.com. New Orleans has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Durant, who is pushing for a trade out of Brooklyn. Building an offer around Ingram would mean offering up a young forward with an All-Star nod on his résumé — the Pelicans would also be able to dip into their draft pick surplus from the Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday blockbusters to give the Nets the kind of future assets they’re believed to be seeking.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Hoops Rumors

Tyler Hall Signs Exhibit 10 Contract With Mavs

Tyler Hall has signed a contract with the Mavericks, Spotrac contributor Keith Smith tweets. It’s an Exhibit 10 deal, JD Shaw of Hoops Rumors tweets. The 6’5” Hall had a cameo appearance with the Knicks last season on a 10-day hardship exception contract. He started 25 games last season for the G League Westchester Knicks, averaging 15.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG and 4.2 APG while draining 41.5% of his 3-point attempts.
DALLAS, TX
Hoops Rumors

Report" the Orlando Magic likely to target Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole during next summer's free agency period

The Magic will be ready with an offer sheet if Warriors guard Jordan Poole reaches free agency next summer, an unidentified Eastern Conference executive tells Sean Deveney of Heavy. Although Poole is an important contributor for Golden State, luxury tax considerations put his future with the organization in doubt. If he doesn’t reach an agreement on a rookie scale extension before the start of the upcoming season, he’ll be a restricted free agent in 2023.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Joe Wieskamp
Hoops Rumors

Timberwolves sign center Luka Garza

The Timberwolves have officially signed free agent forward/center Luka Garza, the team announced today in a press release. The Wolves also confirmed the previously reported signing of CJ Elleby, which was made official a couple weeks ago. Garza, 23, was selected by the Pistons with the 52nd overall pick in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hoops Rumors

Jazz to trade Patrick Beverley to Lakers

Beverley, 34, is a talented perimeter defender who can be a positive contributor on offense as well. He helped get the Timberwolves back to the playoffs last season, averaging 9.2 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game in 58 appearances (25.4 MPG). He’s also a career 37.8 percent three-point shooter across 10 NBA seasons.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Restricted Free Agent#Spurs#The University Of Iowa#Summer League#Hawkeyes
Hoops Rumors

Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA

Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA, the league announced today in a press release. Harris, who turned 24 on Sunday, was dismissed and disqualified from the NBA on July 1, 2021 for violating the terms of the league’s anti-drug program. The NBA announced at the time that the former Nevada guard would be eligible to apply for reinstatement in one year.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
Hoops Rumors

Nets eyeing Markieff Morris, Tristan Thompson

With the Kevin Durant saga resolved at least for the time being, the Nets can shift their focus to filling out their projected regular season roster, which currently has a couple openings. According to reports from Chris Milholen of NetsDaily (Twitter link) and Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Nets may use one of those spots to bolster their frontcourt with a free agent addition.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Sixers reach settlement agreement with Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons and the 76ers have reached a settlement agreement on the grievance the All-Star guard filed to recoup a portion of the nearly $20M withheld from him as a result of his failure to play last season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The Sixers maintained Simmons breached his contract...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
863K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy