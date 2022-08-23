ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sweet Buffalo: Woman who donated kidney, recipient now friends

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local woman who recently donated a kidney to a 29-year-old Lewiston mother in need and that mother are now friends, following the operation.

Laura Jean of Niagara Falls donated a kidney after seeing Elena DePaolo’s Facebook posts searching for help. DePaolo was in Stage 5 kidney failure and was worried she wouldn’t be able to take care of her 2-year-old son. The women were strangers prior to the donation.

The pair joined anchor Jordan Norkus on News 4 at 7 on Monday to discuss the importance of donating and how this donation changed Elena’s life.

