If you live in Illinois and you have used Snapchat, you might be eligible to join in a class action privacy lawsuit against Snap, Inc. It's looking like it will be Illinois folks versus Snapchat. You could be eligible to join the class action suit if you: live in Illinois and have used Snapchat lenses and filters within the last few years. (Is there anyone on Snap who hasn't used the filters?)

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO