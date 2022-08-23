ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois Snapchat Users: You Could Get Cash in $35 Million Class Action Lawsuit

If you live in Illinois and you have used Snapchat, you might be eligible to join in a class action privacy lawsuit against Snap, Inc. It's looking like it will be Illinois folks versus Snapchat. You could be eligible to join the class action suit if you: live in Illinois and have used Snapchat lenses and filters within the last few years. (Is there anyone on Snap who hasn't used the filters?)
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How to file a claim in Illinois’ Snapchat lawsuit

(WTVO) — Snapchat has reached a settlement with the State of Illinois after being accused of violating the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) by collecting users’ biometric data, using its “Lenses” and “Filters,” without their consent. According to the Chicago Tribune, the lawsuit was filed in May, and on Monday, a $35 million settlement has […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois’ Rivian to pay $300K in unpaid wages

NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Two subcontractors who did work for Rivian Automotive in downstate Normal have agree to pay more that $300,000 it owed to laborers for overtime work. The settlement with a subcontractor based in China and another based in Florida follows a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. It alleges that […]
advantagenews.com

Illinois employers look to combat employee burnout

Illinois workers are feeling burnt out from their job, but employers hope to alter the outcome. According to MyBioSource.com, the average Illinois resident experienced burnout in 2022 in just a mere 176 days into the year, on June 27. The number comes from a survey of 4,031 workers across the country.
newschannel20.com

6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
Q985

Do Realtors In Illinois Have To Disclose If A House Is Actually Haunted?

In 2008, I almost bought my first home, I was literally days away from crossing the T's, dotting the I's, and signing my life away, then the market crashed and recession hit. I remember one thing specifically about the house in Rockford, Illinois, I remember seeing a really old wedding dress hanging in the attic. It gave me the chills then and it still gives me the chills today. My gut tells me that the home was haunted and I made a good decision by backing out.
WCIA

2022 State Fair by the numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The fairgrounds have been closed for less than a week, but some are already calling the Illinois State Fair a success.  Fair officials are still working on the final ticket sales for the 2022 state fair, but have released some statistics about the fair.  Many food vendors declared this year as […]
advantagenews.com

Study shows affluent Illinoisans fleeing the state

A new study shows Illinois is third in the country for losing the most affluent residents to other states. Using migration patterns between 2019 and 2020, personal finance website SmartAsset found that only California and New York lost more residents that made $200,000 or more. According to the data, Illinois experienced a net loss of 8,044 high-earners.
POLITICO

‘Dog whistle politics’ in Illinois

Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. About Tuesday’s primary: Trump’s candidates keep chalking up wins, but the headwinds facing Democrats appear to have eased, via POLITICO. PROGRAMMING NOTE: Illinois Playbook won’t publish Monday, Aug. 29, to Monday, Sept. 5. We’ll be back on our normal schedule Tuesday, Sept. 6.
wmay.com

Southern Illinois Resident Contracts Tickborne Heartland Virus

A Southern Illinois resident has contracted a tickborne illness called Heartland virus, only the third known case in Illinois since 2018. An elderly person in Jackson County tested positive for the virus, which is believed to be carried by the Lone Star tick. Around 50 cases of the virus have been identified in the Midwest and Southern U.S. since 2009. Most people who get Heartland virus will recover, but the illness can be fatal, especially in older people with comorbidities.
wmay.com

Illinois’ $61.6 billion in student loan debt 7th highest

(The Center Square) – Illinois has the 7th highest student loan debt in the nation, standing at $61.6 billion for 1.6 million borrowers. Illinois candidates for the U.S. Senate differ on President Joe Biden’s plan to "forgive" some student loan debt. Biden on Wednesday announced taxpayers will cover...

