Arkansas State

Retired Arkansas police dog lost in transport found deceased

DE QUEEN, Ark. – A retired German Shepherd police dog named Hunter was lost in transport from the East Coast on Aug. 13 to his adoptive home and later found dead. During Hunter's transport, he escaped in Sevier County, “somewhere near the Falls Chapel area around the Hwy 71/27 junction,” said the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
AR Woman Stole Body Parts, Sold Them On Facebook

(Undated) -- Authorities say an Arkansas woman stole body parts from a mortuary and then sold them on Facebook. A Pennsylvania man allegedly purchased the human remains from a woman identified in court documents as Candace Scott. He stored brains, hands, hearts, lungs and skin in his basement. Someone made the gristly discovery and called police in Pennsylvania, who worked with Arkansas FBI agents. They determined the remains were the property of the University of Arkansas, and had been stolen from an area mortuary then mailed via United States Postal Service. Jeremy Pauley of Pennsylvania is facing numerous criminal charges.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over violent arrest

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer using force on a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will...
Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA

Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Northeast Arkansas school district the fastest growing in the state

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are heading back to the classrooms, but one district is seeing more students than ever. Brookland School District is the fastest-growing district in the state of Arkansas. Now with school choice, the district gets new students every year. The net maximum limit on school choice...
BROOKLAND, AR
Rainfall Roundup: What Arkansas city saw record breaking rainfall?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was another rainy day across the southern half of the natural state. While rainfall totals were not very widespread, there was some record breaking rainfall in parts of southern Arkansas. El Dorado picked up 3.20 inches of rainfall Tuesday. This breaks the previous record...
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.

