New video shows interaction that led to viral Arkansas arrest where suspect was struck 21 times
Millions have seen the cell phone video of a man being punched and kneed 21 times during an arrest in Arkansas, and now surveillance footage shows what led up to the violent incident.
waldronnews.com
Retired Arkansas police dog lost in transport found deceased
DE QUEEN, Ark. – A retired German Shepherd police dog named Hunter was lost in transport from the East Coast on Aug. 13 to his adoptive home and later found dead. During Hunter's transport, he escaped in Sevier County, “somewhere near the Falls Chapel area around the Hwy 71/27 junction,” said the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
South Carolina principal found dead in car with suspect still inside, sheriff says
A South Carolina elementary school principal who was shot to death early Sunday morning was found dead inside a car by authorities with the suspect still inside, according to the Dillon County sheriff.
WTHR
GRAPHIC: Arkansas deputies suspended after violent arest
The officers punched and kneed the suspect repeatedly. The person who posted the video says her sister witnessed it all.
swark.today
Chris Jones Statement on Recent Police Arrest Incident in Crawford County
LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for governor or Arkansas, issues the statement in regards to the recent police arrest incident in Crawford County, Arkansas. Jones supports law enforcement as a vital part of safe and healthy communities, while also calling for reform of the criminal justice system and an end to police brutality.
Attorneys of man at center of viral Arkansas arrest to hold news conference
Attorneys for the man at the center of a viral Crawford County arrest are holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon, one day after their client left jail.
iheart.com
AR Woman Stole Body Parts, Sold Them On Facebook
(Undated) -- Authorities say an Arkansas woman stole body parts from a mortuary and then sold them on Facebook. A Pennsylvania man allegedly purchased the human remains from a woman identified in court documents as Candace Scott. He stored brains, hands, hearts, lungs and skin in his basement. Someone made the gristly discovery and called police in Pennsylvania, who worked with Arkansas FBI agents. They determined the remains were the property of the University of Arkansas, and had been stolen from an area mortuary then mailed via United States Postal Service. Jeremy Pauley of Pennsylvania is facing numerous criminal charges.
WANTED: FBI searching for bank fraud suspect last seen in central Arkansas
Federal investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man last seen in central Arkansas.
3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over violent arrest
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer using force on a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will...
Victim identified in deadly Texas plane crash as Arkansas man
The victim of a fatal plane crash in Texas over the weekend has been identified by authorities as an Arkansas man.
Arkansas mayor convicted for theft, abuse and resigns
A mayor in Arkansas resigned after pleading guilty to charges of theft and abuse of office.
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. — (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground.
Human remains found at lake in northwest Arkansas
Washington County deputies found human remains floating in water under a bridge at Beaver Lake on August 22.
neareport.com
Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA
Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, August 22
South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 22, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. C&C Lopez Remodeling, LLC, Juan Carlos Alejo-Lopez, 265 Cranston Drive, El Dorado filed 8/15/22.
KYTV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas school district the fastest growing in the state
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are heading back to the classrooms, but one district is seeing more students than ever. Brookland School District is the fastest-growing district in the state of Arkansas. Now with school choice, the district gets new students every year. The net maximum limit on school choice...
fox16.com
Rainfall Roundup: What Arkansas city saw record breaking rainfall?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was another rainy day across the southern half of the natural state. While rainfall totals were not very widespread, there was some record breaking rainfall in parts of southern Arkansas. El Dorado picked up 3.20 inches of rainfall Tuesday. This breaks the previous record...
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
ARDOT shares updates on major roadwork around Central Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — If you've been anywhere around Little Rock recently, you've seen the seemingly endless miles of orange traffic cones. "I always say this, no one likes road construction until it's over," Dave Parker, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said. If you're tired of all the...
