Oregon, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Oregon.
The Perrysburg soccer team will have a game with Clay High School on August 23, 2022, 14:00:00.
|-
|Perrysburg
|Clay High School
- Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Perrysburg soccer team will have a game with Clay High School on August 23, 2022, 16:00:00.
|-
|Perrysburg
|Clay High School
- Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
