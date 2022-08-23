ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, OH

Oregon, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Oregon.

The Perrysburg soccer team will have a game with Clay High School on August 23, 2022, 14:00:00.

Perrysburg Clay High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Perrysburg soccer team will have a game with Clay High School on August 23, 2022, 16:00:00.

Perrysburg Clay High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 16:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


sent-trib.com

Place kicker Sydney Maas big hit with BG

Bowling Green senior soccer player and football place kicker Sydney Maas would like nothing more than kicking a game-winning field goal under the Friday night lights. In the season opener at Bobcat Stadium, BG defeated Lake, 35-0, so Maas got five opportunities for point after touchdown conversion kicks. Maas converted...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Not a done Deal: Perrysburg golfer gets better and better

PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg golfer Sydney Deal shot a school record — and course record — 62 at Thunderbird South Golf Course during the Yellow Jackets’ third tournament of the year, the Edison Invitational. This tops her school record setting performance from last season when she fired...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Mom attends Bowling Green State University alongside daughter

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Tiffany and Marlee Eckert hold the distinction of being a mother-daughter duo attending Bowling Green State University at the same time. Marlee is setting foot on campus this fall as a freshman, while Tiffany is beginning her second year majoring in Human Development and Family Studies. Tiffany is scheduled to graduate in the spring 2023.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Police release body cam video of Oshae Jones arrest

The CDC says a growing E. coli outbreak is still thought to be linked to lettuce sold on sandwiches at Wendy's in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania. It's been one month since residents of the Riverview Terrace in Adrian were evacuated from their homes due to structural concerns. Sentencing Friday...
TOLEDO, OH
hustlebelt.com

Bowling Green athletic director Bob Moosbrugger relieved of duties, effective immediately

Editor’s note: UPDATED at 3:45 p.m. EST to reflect Bob Moosbrugger’s statement to the BGSU athletic department and provide additional context reported after the fact. Bowling Green State University shook up the top of their athetic department on Wednesday afternoon, announcing a “leadership transition” which will see athletic director Bob Moosbrugger relieved of his duties, effective immediately.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
utoledo.edu

Former Rocket and Varsity T Hall of Fame Member Makes Swimming History

UToledo men’s swimming alumnus and Varsity T Hall of Fame member John Muenzer made open-water swimming history in earlier this month as he completed the 20.5 miles from Catalina Island to Huntington Beach, California, in 10 hours and 15 minutes. The swim was the final event in his nearly 40-year journey in completing the Grand Slam and the Triple Crown of open-water swimming, an honor only a handful of athletes have completed.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Free splash pad day due to BG pool closure

Due to insufficient staff available this Saturday the Bowling Green City Pool will be closed. To accommodate those seeking to cool off, the Splash Pad will be open for free from 1-7 p.m. As the summer season concludes, those planning a visit to Bowling Green City Pool may call ahead...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
fcnews.org

Four inducted into Fulton County Ag Hall of Fame

The 2022 inductees to the Fulton County Agricultural Hall of Fame were recently announced by the Ohio State University Extension Office and Hall of Fame selection committee. The 2022 inductees are Nathan Andre, Bill Copeland, Sylvia Kreuz, and Melvin Nofziger. The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying until the 25th. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
visitfindlay.com

Maybe it’s Simply Better in Findlay, Ohio

Our eldest, Jimmy, recently attended the first official show choir camp for kids through Findlay City Schools choral department. As a former FFE member and Findlay High School graduate, I could not have been prouder of him. The smiles he kept throwing our way while on stage made it all worthwhile! It also reminded me of why we chose the Findlay area as the place to raise our children. After all, my husband and I could choose to work from anywhere with our jobs, and there are loads of places we love to visit over and over again! But there’s just something about Findlay, Ohio when it comes to raising families.
FINDLAY, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee City Schools Welcomes New 2022-23 Staff

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — New staff members joining Maumee City Schools were given a tour of the school district during a welcoming event on August 11. The new staff members visited all of the schools in the district, met with city officials and had lunch together.
MAUMEE, OH
sent-trib.com

OVI checkpoint in Wood County on Friday night

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Wood County on Friday night. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes in which 720...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Buttigieg to highlight infrastructure project in Sandusky

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Sandusky on Thursday to highlight a few significant infrastructure upgrades. The Ohio Department of Transportation says these upgrades will help improve the flow of traffic and increase safety for all road users along the US 6 Corridor, which is a key route that people take to get to Cedar Point.
SANDUSKY, OH
wrif.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
MICHIGAN STATE
