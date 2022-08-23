ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

Newport, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Newport.

The Jacksonville High School soccer team will have a game with Croatan High School on August 23, 2022, 14:00:00.

Jacksonville High School Croatan High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Jacksonville High School soccer team will have a game with Croatan High School on August 23, 2022, 15:30:00.

Jacksonville High School Croatan High School

  • Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
  • Time ⏰ : 15:30:00
  • Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer


High School Soccer PRO

