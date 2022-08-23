Newport, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Newport.
The Jacksonville High School soccer team will have a game with Croatan High School on August 23, 2022, 14:00:00.
|-
|Jacksonville High School
|Croatan High School
- Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 14:00:00
- Type ℹ️ : Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Jacksonville High School soccer team will have a game with Croatan High School on August 23, 2022, 15:30:00.
|-
|Jacksonville High School
|Croatan High School
- Date 📅 : August 23, 2022
- Time ⏰ : 15:30:00
- Type ℹ️ : Varsity Boys Soccer
