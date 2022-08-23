Newport, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice

— Pop culture and local history will collide when the Crystal Coast Record Show takes over the History Museum of Carteret County in Morehead City on Labor Day weekend. Hosted by Phil's Music Exchange of Wilson and Rocky Mount, the show will feature thousands of LPs, 45s, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, books, posters and other musical memorabilia offered by dozens of vendors from across eastern North Carolina. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the History Museum, 1008 Arendell St., Morehead City. Admission, with full museum access to all attendees, is free.

