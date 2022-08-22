ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moody, AL

Cullman Daily News

Lawsuit filed against Cullman County Probate Judge for 2020 Election

A lawsuit was filed this morning by Shelia Haynes alleging that documents of public record had been withheld from her after repeated requests, claiming that she seeks to inform the public about the results of Cast Vote Records from the November 2020 where Donald Trump received 91% of the vote. She went on to state that these records can show statistical anomalies, and cited her work in this topic began in December 2021 at an event with Ms. Draza Smith.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Former bank branch manager sentenced for embezzlement

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A federal judge today sentenced a former BBVA branch manager for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis. U.S. District Court Judge Corey L. Maze sentencedDorinda Lynn Lumpkin, 48, […]
GADSDEN, AL
280living.com

Several Chelsea project updates discussed at commission meeting

After spending the past several meetings discussing budgets and compensation studies, Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins gave an update on several projects in the works throughout the county, namely in Chelsea, at the Aug. 22 meeting of the Shelby County Commission. “We’ve got several projects that are finishing up or...
CHELSEA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

County sanitation rates increasing

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission recently voted in favor of a sanitation rate increase to go into effect Oct. 1.   Residential service rates will increase $3 a month from $12.01 to $15.01. Exempted from the 75 cents a week increase will be seniors, age 65 and older, whose rates will remain the same, at $7.82 a month. Senior rates are available by calling the sanitation department at 256-287-1142. The cost for additional cans will remain the same at $7 per month.  This is the first increase in sanitation rates for the county in 10 years and was cited as necessary...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

Turning an abandoned mine into new development in Walker County, thanks to coalition and $3M grant

Several state, business and local civic leaders broke ground today at Heritage Landing, a development park in Walker County. A state-of-the-art, 50-acre development site will be customized for retail, commercial and industrial tenants. The project was facilitated by the Drummond Company and supported by a $3 million federal grant administered by the Alabama Department of Labor.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Last of 18 defendants charged in Birimingham-based drug conspiracy

Special to The Tribune BIRMINGHAM — A federal judge yesterday sentenced the last of 18 defendants charged in  a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr., and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Atlanta Field Office Special Agent in Charge James […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Shelby County woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Government Technology

Alabama Co-Op Looks for New Funds to Expand Internet

(TNS) — For Cullman County's more rural area residents who have been patiently awaiting the arrival of the Cullman Electric Cooperative's Sprout fiber optic Internet coverage, the CEC said they have finalized construction plans for 2023 and are putting together the pieces of the puzzle to reach those residents who need Internet services the most.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Alabama Cabinet Manufacturer Announces $17 Million Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom...
OXFORD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Irondale Chamber announces Small Business Awards Luncheon

From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce (GICC) has announced its September chamber luncheon and Small Business Awards presentation. The luncheon will be held on Thursday, September 8, at 11:30, at Pine Tree Country Club (5100 Pine Whispers Drive in Irondale). The winners of the Small Business Awards will […]
IRONDALE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Grandview Freestanding ER Department coming to Trussville

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Grandview Freestanding Emergency Department (FSED) is coming to Trussville and is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2023. “We are excited to build our first Freestanding Emergency Department in the Trussville community,” Marketing Director for Grandview Medical Center, Leisha Harris, said. “As we plan and look […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
