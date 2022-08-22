Read full article on original website
Related
Center Point to hold special election to decide on ad valorem tax increase
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The City of Center Point will hold a special election on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Center Point City Hall to allow qualified electors to decide on authorizing an increase in the ad valorem tax. The City is presently authorized to […]
‘This is absolutely unacceptable’: Woodfin rips Birmingham Water Works Board ‘mismanagement’
Mayor Randall Woodfin voiced his frustration at the Birmingham Water Works Board’s “mismanagement” on Thursday, saying complaints about overcharges and unpredictable billing top the list of gripes residents file with his office. “Whether it’s one of our seniors suddenly getting hit with an overpriced bill, or residents...
Lawsuit filed against Cullman County Probate Judge for 2020 Election
A lawsuit was filed this morning by Shelia Haynes alleging that documents of public record had been withheld from her after repeated requests, claiming that she seeks to inform the public about the results of Cast Vote Records from the November 2020 where Donald Trump received 91% of the vote. She went on to state that these records can show statistical anomalies, and cited her work in this topic began in December 2021 at an event with Ms. Draza Smith.
Former bank branch manager sentenced for embezzlement
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A federal judge today sentenced a former BBVA branch manager for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick M. Davis. U.S. District Court Judge Corey L. Maze sentencedDorinda Lynn Lumpkin, 48, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
280living.com
Several Chelsea project updates discussed at commission meeting
After spending the past several meetings discussing budgets and compensation studies, Shelby County Manager Chad Scroggins gave an update on several projects in the works throughout the county, namely in Chelsea, at the Aug. 22 meeting of the Shelby County Commission. “We’ve got several projects that are finishing up or...
County sanitation rates increasing
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission recently voted in favor of a sanitation rate increase to go into effect Oct. 1. Residential service rates will increase $3 a month from $12.01 to $15.01. Exempted from the 75 cents a week increase will be seniors, age 65 and older, whose rates will remain the same, at $7.82 a month. Senior rates are available by calling the sanitation department at 256-287-1142. The cost for additional cans will remain the same at $7 per month. This is the first increase in sanitation rates for the county in 10 years and was cited as necessary...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster sets public hearing to finalize property purchase for multi-use facility
ALABASTER – A public hearing has been set for Monday, Sept. 12 to finalize the purchase of property the city of Alabaster is buying from the Board of Education for a new city multi-use facility. The public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. during the Alabaster City Council...
Roy S. Johnson: World Games’ $14 million debt indeed ‘sucks’, city council’s anger did not
This is an opinion column. It sucks indeed—as Mayor Randall Woodfin effusively shared Tuesday near the end of an arduous and wrenching city council meeting when Birmingham finally faced the “dark cloud” (thank you, Councilor Valerie Abbott) of the otherwise brightness of the World Games: The $14 million tab the world left behind.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gadsden woman sentenced for embezzling $184K from bank
A Gadsden woman and former BBVA branch manager was sentenced by a federal judge Thursday for embezzling funds from the bank where she was employed.
thebamabuzz.com
Turning an abandoned mine into new development in Walker County, thanks to coalition and $3M grant
Several state, business and local civic leaders broke ground today at Heritage Landing, a development park in Walker County. A state-of-the-art, 50-acre development site will be customized for retail, commercial and industrial tenants. The project was facilitated by the Drummond Company and supported by a $3 million federal grant administered by the Alabama Department of Labor.
‘It’s the people’s money’: Clay Council passes ordinance to cut grocery tax
By Hannah Curran, Editor CLAY — The Clay Council passed an ordinance to cut the grocery tax by two cents at the regular council meeting on Tuesday, August 23. Alabama is one of only three states with no tax break or rebate for low-income households on groceries, and it appears that the City of Clay […]
Last of 18 defendants charged in Birimingham-based drug conspiracy
Special to The Tribune BIRMINGHAM — A federal judge yesterday sentenced the last of 18 defendants charged in a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr., and Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Atlanta Field Office Special Agent in Charge James […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shelby County woman sentenced for embezzling over $1 million from HOA
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Shelby County woman was sentenced to three years in prison on Tuesday for embezzling from her employer and the homeowners’ associations they managed. United States District Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Aimee Louise Statham, 47, of Chelsea, to 40 months in prison for wire fraud. Statham pleaded guilty to the […]
Government Technology
Alabama Co-Op Looks for New Funds to Expand Internet
(TNS) — For Cullman County's more rural area residents who have been patiently awaiting the arrival of the Cullman Electric Cooperative's Sprout fiber optic Internet coverage, the CEC said they have finalized construction plans for 2023 and are putting together the pieces of the puzzle to reach those residents who need Internet services the most.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Alabama Cabinet Manufacturer Announces $17 Million Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom...
TCS BOE discusses new Trussville Springville bus route, new HTHS addition
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) discussed changes to the Trussville Springs neighborhood bus route and the new Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) addition. TCS Superintendent Dr. Patti Neill said to make the new bus route work, there needed to be some changes. The first change was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce presents new business workshop series
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Sabre Finance, is excited to announce a series of free workshops planned for the local small business community. These business workshops will be held on the second Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. with a variety of important […]
Irondale Chamber announces Small Business Awards Luncheon
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce (GICC) has announced its September chamber luncheon and Small Business Awards presentation. The luncheon will be held on Thursday, September 8, at 11:30, at Pine Tree Country Club (5100 Pine Whispers Drive in Irondale). The winners of the Small Business Awards will […]
wvtm13.com
'Let's move on': Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sends message about her health
RAGLAND, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey again commented on her health when asked by WVTM 13 at the groundbreaking of Heritage Landing development park in Walker County on Wednesday. Watch what Ivey said in the video above. "My clean bill of health that I've been given has no...
Grandview Freestanding ER Department coming to Trussville
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Grandview Freestanding Emergency Department (FSED) is coming to Trussville and is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2023. “We are excited to build our first Freestanding Emergency Department in the Trussville community,” Marketing Director for Grandview Medical Center, Leisha Harris, said. “As we plan and look […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0