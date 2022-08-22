CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission recently voted in favor of a sanitation rate increase to go into effect Oct. 1. Residential service rates will increase $3 a month from $12.01 to $15.01. Exempted from the 75 cents a week increase will be seniors, age 65 and older, whose rates will remain the same, at $7.82 a month. Senior rates are available by calling the sanitation department at 256-287-1142. The cost for additional cans will remain the same at $7 per month. This is the first increase in sanitation rates for the county in 10 years and was cited as necessary...

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO