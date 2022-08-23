Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjzz.com
Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
kslnewsradio.com
Update: Taylorsville roads closed in morning crash
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — An accident involving a school bus closed 5400 South in both directions between 2200 and 2700 West. According to Sgt. Jake Hill of the Taylorsville Police Department, a car was driving through a construction zone and clipped a few wires. One of those wires wrapped around the mirror of a school bus which immediately stopped.
Layton house fire shuts down roads
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in Layton on Wednesday morning. The Layton Fire Department said flames erupted at a home near 1150 N Hillfield Road. Layton Police confirm the blaze is now fully extinguished. Roads in the area were initially closed in both directions, but have since reopened. Authorities […]
KSLTV
One dead after ‘major crash’ on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Mountain View Corridor, according to officials with the Herriman Police Department. HPD Deputy Chief Cody Stromberg said officers got a 911 call reporting the auto-pedestrian crash around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. “Driver of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.com
GALLERY: UHP blitz in Utah County cracks down on speeding, distracted driving
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol is cracking down on drivers in Utah County who aren't obeying the state's traffic laws as the 100 Deadliest Days of summer come to a close. So far in 2022, there have been more than 200 fatalities on Utah roads, and...
Man arrested after setting his Salt Lake City motorhome on fire, police say
A man arrested in Salt Lake City after allegedly setting his motorhome on fire on Thursday morning
Police identify woman struck and killed by truck in Herriman
A woman was killed early Wednesday morning after being hit by a pickup truck while jogging in Herriman.
ksl.com
2 critical after collision in Provo Canyon
LINDON — Two people were hospitalized in critical condition after colliding on U.S. 189 in Provo Canyon on Sunday evening, troopers said. About 7:42 p.m., a Toyota Camry was leaving Vivian Park onto U.S. 189 when it pulled out in front of an eastbound Nissan Rogue, the Utah Highway Patrol reported. The front of the Nissan collided with the driver's side of the Toyota.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gephardt Daily
WVC releases video in Aug. 7 officer-involved shooting outside Indoor Swap Meet
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The West Valley City Police Department has released body camera footage and a 6-minute video detailing a West Valley City officer’s involvement in the shooting of a suspect earlier this month. Suspect Mitchel Van Halsey, 39, was pursued...
Gephardt Daily
New bridge, road connecting Mountain View Corridor, I-15 in Bluffdale set to open
BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new bridge completing the connection between Mountain View Corridor and Interstate 15 in Bluffdale is scheduled to open to traffic Friday afternoon. Porter Rockwell Boulevard and its 435-foot-long, 65-foot-high bridge is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-15, Redwood Road...
Child in extremely critical condition after truck rolls into Utah reservoir
Three children were rescued from a truck that ended up in a Utah reservoir Monday evening, but one is in life-threatening condition.
Alleged vehicle thief wanted by Murray Police
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Murray Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a vehicle theft. The man’s image was captured on surveillance camera footage. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, shorts, sneakers and cap. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family desperate to find body of 99-year-old grandmother
The West Valley City Police Department continues to call on the public to help them search for the body of 99-year-old Maren Carlson.
POLICE: Man sets Layton apartment complex on fire amid schizophrenic episode
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A suspect out of Layton, Utah is facing a Second Degree Felony Arson charge after police say he intentionally set his apartment complex on fire. At this time, the suspect in this case, Shaun Gale, 41, has been booked into Davis County Jail. Representatives of the Layton Police Department (LPD) say […]
Gephardt Daily
UHP warns of traffic delays in Tooele County, near Lake Point
LAKE POINT, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is warning drivers to expect travel delays if traveling through the Tooele County area of State Route 36 near Interstate 80, near Lake Point. “A crash in the Lake Point area is causing some travel delays...
ksl.com
Driver who hit Heber City crossing guard and drove away is located, police say
HEBER CITY — Police have identified a driver who hit a Heber City crossing guard in the crosswalk on Mill Road leading to Old Mill Elementary School at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Heber City Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. The post also noted that the crossing guard...
kjzz.com
Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
kjzz.com
Woman identified in fatal Tooele shooting, husband arrested
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released the identity of the woman who was killed in a domestic violence homicide in Tooele last week. The victim was identified Monday evening as 35-year-old Porchia Patterson. Tooele County Det. Colbey Bentley confirmed the suspect and victim were married and in a relationship...
KUTV
Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
KSLTV
SLC Police identify woman involved in ‘suspicious circumstance’, confirm she’s safe
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman involved in a “suspicious circumstance” in Salt Lake City. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they received information about the incident at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday. “To help with...
Comments / 1