Provo, UT

kjzz.com

Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
HERRIMAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Update: Taylorsville roads closed in morning crash

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — An accident involving a school bus closed 5400 South in both directions between 2200 and 2700 West. According to Sgt. Jake Hill of the Taylorsville Police Department, a car was driving through a construction zone and clipped a few wires. One of those wires wrapped around the mirror of a school bus which immediately stopped.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ABC4

Layton house fire shuts down roads

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Fire crews responded to a house fire in Layton on Wednesday morning. The Layton Fire Department said flames erupted at a home near 1150 N Hillfield Road. Layton Police confirm the blaze is now fully extinguished. Roads in the area were initially closed in both directions, but have since reopened. Authorities […]
LAYTON, UT
KSLTV

One dead after ‘major crash’ on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Mountain View Corridor, according to officials with the Herriman Police Department. HPD Deputy Chief Cody Stromberg said officers got a 911 call reporting the auto-pedestrian crash around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. “Driver of the...
HERRIMAN, UT
ksl.com

2 critical after collision in Provo Canyon

LINDON — Two people were hospitalized in critical condition after colliding on U.S. 189 in Provo Canyon on Sunday evening, troopers said. About 7:42 p.m., a Toyota Camry was leaving Vivian Park onto U.S. 189 when it pulled out in front of an eastbound Nissan Rogue, the Utah Highway Patrol reported. The front of the Nissan collided with the driver's side of the Toyota.
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

New bridge, road connecting Mountain View Corridor, I-15 in Bluffdale set to open

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new bridge completing the connection between Mountain View Corridor and Interstate 15 in Bluffdale is scheduled to open to traffic Friday afternoon. Porter Rockwell Boulevard and its 435-foot-long, 65-foot-high bridge is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-15, Redwood Road...
BLUFFDALE, UT
ABC4

Alleged vehicle thief wanted by Murray Police

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Murray Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a vehicle theft. The man’s image was captured on surveillance camera footage. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, shorts, sneakers and cap. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact the […]
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

UHP warns of traffic delays in Tooele County, near Lake Point

LAKE POINT, Utah, Aug. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is warning drivers to expect travel delays if traveling through the Tooele County area of State Route 36 near Interstate 80, near Lake Point. “A crash in the Lake Point area is causing some travel delays...
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah man faces long road to recovery after being badly burned in explosion

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A South Jordan man, who was badly injured in an explosion last week faces a long recovery according to his family. “He’s just in a ton of pain,” said Lexi Brasier, Colton Brasier’s oldest sister. “So when he can’t sleep, it’s just because of the pain. The pain is still getting worse every day. I think it’ll get worse for about three or four more days, then it will start to hopefully decline.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Woman identified in fatal Tooele shooting, husband arrested

TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities released the identity of the woman who was killed in a domestic violence homicide in Tooele last week. The victim was identified Monday evening as 35-year-old Porchia Patterson. Tooele County Det. Colbey Bentley confirmed the suspect and victim were married and in a relationship...
TOOELE, UT
KUTV

Utah County teacher accused of exchanging explicit photos with teen

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Police on Monday arrested an Alpine School District teacher who allegedly exchanged sexually explicit texts and photos with a teen boy, according to an affidavit of probable cause. An investigation began when the juvenile's father found explicit conversations and photos on the boy's phone, according...
OREM, UT

