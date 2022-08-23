ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Cheyenne Mountain football team craves a return to the state playoffs

By Rob Namnoum
The last two years, Cheyenne Mountain has been CO-League Champs. The most successful two year run in two decades. The Red-Tailed Hawks have established a culture of winning, “You walk in here, you know you’re a winner, and you know you have the capacity to win. So you have to hold yourself to a higher standard, and know that you can win these games no matter what,” says Cheyenne Mountain lineman, Nick Ivany. Cheyenne Mountain lineman, Lucas Geiger adds, "We’ve always had that sort of thing going on with my class, the class of 2023. When we were in eighth grade, we actually went undefeated. They were telling us that we were gonna make a difference at Cheyenne. We believed it, and we made it happen.”

Now comes the next challenge, building on the foundation and making a deep run in the playoffs, “We mercy-ruled 5 or 6 teams last year. This year, we’re gonna have to work a lot harder. It’s just going to be a lot more of a fight to actually make it to there,” says Cheyenne Mountain lineman, Brandon Stewart. Jake Quadhamer, a Cheyenne Mountain defensive end and tight end added, “We’re definitely of humble beginnings. We know we’re not top of the pack at all, and we’ve got work to do. We are in a new league this year, and we are going to be facing a lot more difficult teams. I’m excited for it to be honest. We’re kind of playing with some of the big dogs now. We have an opportunity this year to put Cheyenne Mountain on the map.” Ivany would add, This year is the year. We haven’t won a football state championship since the 60s.” “It would be really nice to finally put one of those banners for football up there because it’s been a while,” says Stewart.

