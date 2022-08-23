ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

2 charged in deadly Hilltop bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting at a Hilltop neighborhood bar that left two men dead and two others hurt. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are charged with two counts each of murder and felonious assault in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue on July 16.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

2 suspects break into car, steal gun in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Division of Police is searching for two male suspects who stole a gun from a car in north Columbus. The incident happened along Karl Road on June 28 around 4:30 p.m. Police said two men were walking around a business parking lot and checking...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

BREAKING: Possible Abduction in Circleville

Circleville – Around 10 am a witness saw a woman who was intoxicated around 547 North Court Street, a unknown male “drug” her into the car and left the scene. According to a BOLO released by the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office after investigation, the vehicle was driven by an “Ed” with an unknown last name heading southbound possibly to Florida.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man wanted in February Hilltop homicide arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted for murder in a deadly Hilltop shooting in February was taken into custody Wednesday. Josiah Herring, 21, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Damiere Thornton, 19, on Feb. 23. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 300...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Multiple people injured following far east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Multiple people are injured following a shooting on the far east side of Columbus. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon along Yorkland Court. Police said two victims were transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. A third victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in stable condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person killed, 2 injured in Johnstown car accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly car accident that happened Wednesday in Johnstown. Officials said the crash happened on State Route 37 at State Route 310. Two vehicles were involved in the accident. Two people in the same car were transported to...
JOHNSTOWN, OH
10TV

2 teens, 1 man shot in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two 16-year-old boys and a 41-year-old man were shot in east Columbus on Wednesday, according to police. Police said officers found the three people shot after being called for a report of a shooting in the area of McNaughten Road and Yorkland Road. The teens and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Motorcyclist critically injured in east Columbus hit-skip crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is injured following an accident in east Columbus Thursday morning. Officials said a car and motorcycle were involved in a crash along East 5th Avenue around 7:30 a.m. The motorcyclist was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. The car involved in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Picketers shot at with BB gun outside Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said picketers marching in support of the Columbus City Schools teachers’ union were shot at with a BB gun Tuesday. According to Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert, the incident happened at approximately 2 p.m. near Indian Springs Elementary near the intersection of North High Street and West Henderson Road. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

3 people injured in Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people were injured in a Franklinton shooting early Tuesday morning. Police said the incident happened along Dakota Avenue just after midnight. The victims were inside a kitchen when they were each shot once in the leg. Two of the victims are 21 years old and the other is 31 years old.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. man pleads guilty to murder

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man pled guilty to murder this week in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joseph Sprouse. Sprouse, a Marine veteran, and former corrections officer, was shot and killed during the early morning hours of January 6, 2021. The suspect, 23-year-old...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sunny95.com

Knox Co. authorities involved in second police shooting

MOUNT VERNON – For the second time in three days, sheriff’s deputies in Knox County have been involved in a fatal shooting. Deputies shot the 41-year-old woman Monday night after she refused commands to come out of a home and at one point broke a window and fired a shotgun multiple times at the officers, Sheriff David Shaffer said.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

