Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
WATCH: Box truck driver leads deputies in wild chase in North Florida
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect in an armed carjacking led deputies and troopers on a wild chase in North Florida, while at the wheel of a box truck. Dashboard camera video from the Alachua County Sheriff's Office showed the driver speeding down roads, weaving in and out of traffic, smashing into a car, and cruising past a school bus at one point.
cbs12.com
"He's against Florida:" Crist blasts DeSantis in first campaign stop after winning primary
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CBS12) — Charlie Crist made his first stop on his campaign tour on Wednesday, August 25, one day after defeating Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried to become the Democratic nominee for Governor of the State of Florida. Speaking in St. Petersburg, Crist said “I think...
Comments / 0