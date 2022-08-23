ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A suspect in an armed carjacking led deputies and troopers on a wild chase in North Florida, while at the wheel of a box truck. Dashboard camera video from the Alachua County Sheriff's Office showed the driver speeding down roads, weaving in and out of traffic, smashing into a car, and cruising past a school bus at one point.

