Flash flooding washes out part of eastbound 10 Freeway in Riverside County
Flash flooding in eastern Riverside County washed out a part of the eastbound 10 Freeway, according to Caltrans.
Washout on 10 Freeway, east of SR-177 leads to delays and closures
Caltrans is reporting traffic delays on the I-10 east of State Route-177 due to heavy rains that caused a washout on the roadway. "A portion of Interstate 10 was completely washed out due to inclement weather, leaving the eastbound side impassable east of Corn Springs Road," Caltrans District 8 said in a press release on Thursday. "At the same time, the alternate route of State Route 177 was blocked by downed power lines, making it impassable also."Initially, Caltrans tweeted that both directions of the 10 Freeway were closed because of flooding and an overturned big rig, but later updated that report,...
vvng.com
Eastbound side of SR-138 in the Cajon Pass closed due to fatal crash
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The eastbound side of Highway 138 on the Phelan side is closed due to a fatal traffic accident investigation. The crash was reported at 4:54 pm, on August 24, 2022, on State Route 138, approximately two miles from the I-15 freeway, near Lone Pine Canyon Road.
paininthepass.info
Crash Involving Three Big Rig & One Vehicle Halts Traffic In The Cajon Pass Wednesday Afternoon
CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A chain-reaction crash involving three big rigs in the Cajon Pass halts traffic for more than 3 hours Wednesday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a collision on northbound Interstate 15 about a mile after Highway 138 exit. The crash happened at about 12:52pm Wednesday on August 24, 2022.
WATCH: Violent Flood Waters Split Open California Freeway
The road is entirely broken in half.
paininthepass.info
Big Rig Hits Tow Truck Causing Traffic Jam Tuesday Night On Southbound I-15
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A crash between a big rig tractor trailer and a tow truck caused a traffic jam on the southbound Interstate 15 Tuesday night. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic accident. The crash happened at about 7:45pm on Tuesday August 23, 2022 on southbound I-15 just after Highway 395 onramp. The vehicles involved in the collision were an Air Expressway tow truck hauling a vehicle and a white big rig.
mynewsla.com
Half Of 91 Freeway To Shut Down This Weekend For Improvement Project
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work, and motorists are advised to plan for alternate routes or be prepared for long delays. The full eastbound closure is slated to start at 9 p.m. Friday between Main Street and the...
paininthepass.info
Fontana Man ID’d In Fatal Crash On I-10 San Bernardino
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> San Bernardino County Coroner has identified a 39-year-old Fontana man driver who they say was killed in a crash on Interstate 10. The crash was reported just before 4am Thursday August 18, 2022. The location was on eastbound Interstate 10 at the Waterman Avenue onramp.
L.A. Weekly
John Morehouse Fatally Struck in Two-Vehicle Collision on Highway 138 [Cajon, CA]
70-Year-Old Man Killed in 2-Car Accident near Hess Road. Authorities responded to the scene around 3:09 p.m., near Hess Road on August 7th. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been released. However, reports indicate that the collision involved two vehicles. Medical personnel arrived to the scene...
paininthepass.info
One Killed, Two Airlifted In Four-Vehicle Crash NB I-15 Near Baker
BAKER, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person was killed and two were injured in a crash that involved four vehicles on Interstate 15 Tuesday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters responded to the traffic crash. The collision was reported at about 12:07pm, Tuesday August 23, 2021. It was located on northbound Interstate 15 about four miles after Afton Road exit. The two lanes were blocked for hours due to the the investigation and removal of the vehicles.
Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms
Riverside County and local city officials prepared Wednesday for potential road closures, flooding and power outages as monsoonal thunderstorms were expected to move through the mountains and parts of the desert. "We've been seeing a lot of monsoonal activity, and that's really something that we've been paying a lot of attention to," said Shane Reichardt, The post Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
I-10 OFF AND ON-RAMPS TO UNDERGO MAINTENANCE THROUGH 2022
If you’re commuting down the hill or heading out of the high-desert to escape the August heat, we have a notice about work being done on the 10 freeway exits to desert cities. The California Department of Transportation is beginning work on a $2.5 million dollar project to place new pavement markings and striping on off-ramps leading to Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City.
CBS News
Motorcyclist killed after losing control of bike, colliding with light pole in Riverside
A motorcyclist was killed in Riverside after losing control of his bike and colliding with a concrete light pole Tuesday evening. The crash reportedly occurred at around 11:30 p.m. as the 29-year-old rider was traveling down Kane Street. When he went to make a turn onto Olivewood Avenue, he lost control of the motorcycle and collided with a concrete pole in a parking lot adjacent to the street.
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Lake Hemet is either about half empty or half full
Lake Hemet’s lake level when full is 135 feet, according to Lake Hemet Municipal Water District (LHMWD) General Mike Gow in his report to directors at the board meeting last Thursday. The report stated that when the lake is half full, the level is 118 feet. As of July 26, he wrote, the level is only 120.5 feet.
scvnews.com
L.A. Metro Becomes High Desert Corridor Project’s Newest Member
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Thursday unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project, concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. The new High Desert...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Homer, CA: Crash involving overturned semi truck with trailer completely off eastbound Interstate 40 near Mile Post 126.
Source: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Homer, California: Crash involving overturned semi truck with trailer completely off eastbound Interstate 40 near Mile Post 126. Emergency responders are responded. More information coming in. ***
kyma.com
Desert flooding damages Los Angeles to Phoenix highway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — The main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix was damaged by a flash flood that washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert in the latest bout of punishing monsoonal thunderstorms that have hit the region this month. The latest round...
iebusinessdaily.com
Damaged levees to be fixed
Levee damage in the Santa Ana River caused by heavy storms will soon be restored. The Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have developed a plan that will ensure the levees will withstand major floods, according to a statement on the county’s website.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Two-Vehicle Collision Injures Three In Indio
(CNS) – Three people were transported to the hospital Monday following a two-vehicle crash in Indio. Fire crews responded to the intersection of Fred Waring Drive and Burr Street about 7:10 a.m. to extricate at least one person from the collision, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Two...
paininthepass.info
3-Car Accident Leaves 1 Killed On Interstate 15 In Hesperia Early Sunday Morning
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters responded to the traffic accident. The collision was reported at about 12:27am, Sunday August 21, 2021. The crash was located on northbound Interstate 15 about two miles before Bear Valley Road exit. From what CHP traffic log stated the vehicles involved in the collision was a white Nissan, a red Chevrolet Camaro, and the third vehicle was reported to be green Mercedes-Benz C300 sedan. The Mercedes reported to rollover landing in the right shoulder drainage ditch.
