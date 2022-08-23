Caltrans is reporting traffic delays on the I-10 east of State Route-177 due to heavy rains that caused a washout on the roadway. "A portion of Interstate 10 was completely washed out due to inclement weather, leaving the eastbound side impassable east of Corn Springs Road," Caltrans District 8 said in a press release on Thursday. "At the same time, the alternate route of State Route 177 was blocked by downed power lines, making it impassable also."Initially, Caltrans tweeted that both directions of the 10 Freeway were closed because of flooding and an overturned big rig, but later updated that report,...

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO