Erica Batson, Executive Assistant, and IT Specialist at For All Seasons has been awarded a “Service with Distinction” Award by Maryland Nonprofits, a nonpartisan, 501(c)3 organization dedicated to strengthening nonprofit organizations and networks for greater quality of life and equity for three decades. The Awards are at the heart of Maryland Nonprofits’ 30th-Anniversary year campaign, ‘This is the moment to care’, an initiative to address the urgent need for a shift towards an internal culture of care and equity within the nonprofit sector.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO