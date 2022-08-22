Read full article on original website
Erica Batson Awarded Service with Distinction Award by Maryland Nonprofits
Erica Batson, Executive Assistant, and IT Specialist at For All Seasons has been awarded a “Service with Distinction” Award by Maryland Nonprofits, a nonpartisan, 501(c)3 organization dedicated to strengthening nonprofit organizations and networks for greater quality of life and equity for three decades. The Awards are at the heart of Maryland Nonprofits’ 30th-Anniversary year campaign, ‘This is the moment to care’, an initiative to address the urgent need for a shift towards an internal culture of care and equity within the nonprofit sector.
