southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, August 25th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old Centralia woman for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on an outstanding Fayette County warrant. Lindsey Elliot of South Cherry was taken to the Marion County Jail. Four others were picked up on outstanding warrants and remained in the Marion County Jail. 27-year-old...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, August 24th, 2022
A 25-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Central City Police for violation of an order of protection. Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 is being held in the Marion County pending a final decision on the filing of charges. A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police...
southernillinoisnow.com
Six teens formally charged in Marion County Court with attack on 15-year-old Centralia boy
Formal charges were filed Wednesday against all six teens arrested by Centralia Police in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old boy late Monday afternoon. The Marion County State’s Attorney charged the one adult, 18-year-old Keion Dalton of Hickory Ridge Apartments in Centralia, and five juveniles ages 13 to 17 with felony mob action and misdemeanor battery.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 33-year-old Kimberlyn Pool of West 14th in Centralia for alleged possession of methamphetamine. Centralia Police arrested 24-year-old Charia Hodge of East Third in Centralia for violation of an order of protection. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies transported 38-year-old Nicole Evilsizer of Dupo to the county jail on an...
KFVS12
Murphysboro police looking for bank robbery suspect
People in the Heartland are providing support for Ukraine. State and local lawmakers gathered in Du Quoin for the Southern Illinois Legislative Summit. A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new Ameren solar farm outside the Show Me Center. Two facing charges in Bollinger Co. overdose death. Updated: 2 hours...
x95radio.com
Five juveniles, one adult arrested for beating Centralia teen
CENTRALIA — Six people have been arrested in connection with the beating Monday of a 15-year-old Centralia juvenile male near the intersection of Kell and McKee streets in Centralia. According to Centralia police, the victim was reportedly beaten around 5:15 p.m. Monday by members of a local gang known...
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with human trafficking investigation in southern Ill.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in southern Illinois in connection with a human trafficking investigation. Jose Antonio Navarro-Laguna, 41, of Olivehurst, California, was arrested for immigration-related offenses. According to a post on the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Illinois State Police stopped a vehicle on...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s office locates most stolen cows as investigation continues
Marion County Sheriff’s officials say they have returned most of the 78 cows and calves stolen from a field off the 9100 block of Farthing Road in rural Vernon. So far no arrests have been made, but Detective Kevin Cripps told the county board Tuesday night he feels they will eventually locate those responsible for setting up the theft.
wjpf.com
Carbondale man arrested for making threats with a gun
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man was arrested Tuesday for making threats towards others. Carbondale Police say Rasheed Casler, 39, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and disorderly conduct after he threatened a person with handgun in the 800 block of North Wall Street. Casler was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, August 22nd, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 30-year-old Salem man for battery and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to the Taco Bell restaurant where Bradley Breeze of East Bryan had gotten into an altercation with another employee. Breeze had reportedly thrown a tortilla at his co-worker. When police arrived they learned Breeze was wanted on an outstanding Coles County traffic warrant and Macon County contempt warrant in a family court case. He was taken to the Marion County Jail in lieu of bond on the warrants.
wrul.com
Talley Arrested On Multiple Warrants
According to the Carmi Police Department, at about 7:30 Friday night, August 19th, 35 year old Nicholas Andrew Talley of Carmi was arrested at 707 Burrell Street on three warrants, two from White County and one from the Illinois Department of Corrections. He is being held at the White County...
KFVS12
Williamson County shooting under investigation
Some new businesses can be seen in downtown Cape Girardeau. Paducah police are investigating a homicide from Tuesday, Aug. 23. Positive case of tick-borne illness in Jackson County, Ill. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jackson County, Ill. reports a positive case for a rare tick-borne illness. Special Olympics of Southern...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for DUI following single vehicle crash
A 60-year-old Centralia man was injured and arrested for alleged driving under the influence after he turned off Route 161 west onto Harting Drive too soon and hit the rock pile holding a display vehicle at Monken Nissan Chrysler Dodge Jeep GMC. Centralia Police say Stacy Kennedy of Deerwood Mobile...
newschannel20.com
6 central Illinois residents indicted for wire fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Five Springfield residents and one from Lincoln were indicted last week on wire fraud charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program. The fraud was in connection with the Small Business Association loans and/or unemployment benefits. Philip Lovelace, Sr., 51, of Springfield, Illinois, was charged with...
freedom929.com
MARION COUNTY ATV ACCIDENT
(SALEM) The investigation is continuing into an ATV crash that resulted in the death of a Patoka man late this past Sunday night. Marion County authorities report 20 year old Hunter Jolliff was driving a side-by-side on a county road just south of Patoka when the ATV went through the roadside ditch and overturned. Jolliff was pronounced deceased at the scene shortly after the accident, which occurred at 11:08 Sunday night. A passenger in the side-by-side, 18 year old Beau Jolliff, also from Patoka, the younger brother of the deceased, was transported to a regional hospital and was later released after treatment.
wrul.com
Driving On A Suspended License Lands A Fairfield Man In The White County Jail
A traffic stop by the Carmi Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Fairfield man. At around 1:30 AM Sunday, a registration check on the vehicle revealed that 35 year old Nickolas A Ewing was driving on a suspended driver’s license. Ewing was also charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle. He was taken into custody and booked in the White County Jail on a $250 bond. Ewing paid bond and was released. A court date has been set for September 27th at 9:00 AM.
KFVS12
Williamson Co. deputies investigating after shots fired from one vehicle at another on Rte. 13
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after they say shots were fired from one vehicle at another on Route 13. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, it happened on Route 13 just west of Greenbrier Road around 10:33 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23. They said...
Man’s body found in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A man’s body was found early Wednesday morning in East St. Louis, Illinois. The body was found at about 2:30 a.m. on the side of the road on Packers Avenue near West Missouri Avenue. Police have not yet released any other information at this time. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was […]
kbsi23.com
Carbondale man arrested after theft caught on camera
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A Carbondale man faces charges after a theft was captured on a surveillance camera. Shane H. Pfister, 58, faces a theft charge. Carbondale police responded to the 300 block of South Glenview Street on Aug. 12 around 11:37 a.m. in reference to a report of a theft that was captured on a surveillance camera. Two suspects came onto the yard of a home in the 300 block of Glenview. Police say one suspect stole property from the porch and left with the other suspect heading eastbound across South Glenview Drive.
KMOV
Body found near MLK Bridge in Metro East
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in St. Clair County. Police found a body along Packers Avenue and North B Street near the Martin Luther King Bridge in East St. Louis around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Limited details surrounding the victim’s death and identity have been released.
