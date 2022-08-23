Read full article on original website
Man Dies By Suicide In Eden Prairie Center, Mall Goes On Lockdown
The Eden Prairie Center mall was placed on lockdown on Monday after a man, according to investigators, shot and killed himself. On a complaint of a gun fired, Eden Prairie police officers were sent to the Scheels shop at the mall just before 7:30 p.m. One male was discovered deceased...
Investigators Reveal Details About Suicide At Eden Prairie Mall
(Eden Prairie, MN) — Investigators believe the man who shot himself to death at the Eden Prairie Center Scheels store brought his own ammunition. The 19-year-old allegedly asked to view a semi-automatic handgun and then loaded it while running across the store. He died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say it was an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the general public. The investigation is ongoing.
Eden Prairie mall shooting: Teen used gun from store to shoot himself, police say
Scheels at Eden Prairie Center reopened Tuesday afternoon after a man fatally shot himself inside the store's hunting department the day before. Much is still not known about how the shooting happened. Here's what we know so far:
Police: Teen brought own ammo in fatal shooting at MN store
Authorities believe a 19-year-old man who shot and killed himself in an Eden Prairie (MN) Scheels store brought his own ammunition to the store and loaded it in a semi-automatic handgun he asked to see. Eden Prairie Police say, according to a preliminary investigation, when an employee brought the unloaded...
Security: Eden Prairie Center Mall on lockdown after report of a shooting
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eden Prairie Center Mall has been placed into lockdown after reports of a shooting at the mall, security tells FOX 9. FOX 9 is working to learn more about the situation. There is an active police presence in the area of the Scheels store.
Eden Prairie mall shooting: What we know so far about suicide at Scheels
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Scheels at Eden Prairie Center reopened Tuesday afternoon after a man fatally shot himself inside the store's hunting department the day before. Much is still not known about how the shooting happened. Here's what we know so far:. Mall went into lockdown. The entire...
Man arrested after firing shots outside Brooklyn Park apartment complex
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police were called to a Brooklyn Park apartment complex Monday night after a man fired shots outside the building.A woman called 911 around 10:45 p.m. to report a man she knew was outside her apartment with a handgun. Officers made their way to the complex on the 8500 block of 63rd Avenue North, and before they arrived, the man started shooting, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said.No injuries were reported.Police said the man hid inside one of the apartments, and after officers surrounded it, he and the other occupants came out. The suspect was arrested.Police recovered a handgun from the apartment. They'll continue to invesigate.
One dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound inside Eden Prairie Center store
Eden Prairie Center went on lockdown Monday evening after there were reports of an active shooter at Scheels. There are reports that at least one shot was fired in the store.
Children's Minnesota employee robbed by armed suspects outside hospital
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a Children's Minnesota employee was robbed of her belongings outside the hospital.According to the hospital, the employee was held at gunpoint early Tuesday evening."The employee was not physically harmed. Our security alerted the Minneapolis Police Department, which is investigating the incident," the hospital said in a statement. Police said officers responded to the armed robbery report shortly after 6 p.m. near the 1000 block of 25th Street East. The victim, a woman, told officers that she had just entered her vehicle when another vehicle stopped next to hers. Two suspects got out of the vehicle armed with guns and demanded the woman's belongings, including her cellphone and cellphone password. The victim complied and the suspects left in their vehicle. Police tried to find the woman's belongings but did not have success.
Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall
Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
Isanti man convicted of murder in 1993 cold case
A hockey dad and Isanti businessman has been found guilty of murdering Jeanne Childs in June 1993. A jury on Thursday spent about a few hours deliberating before finding Jerry Westrom, 56, guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree murder.
Brooklyn Center Man Identified in Fatal 7-Vehicle Rogers Crash
The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the Brooklyn Center man killed in a chain-reaction crash Monday afternoon on westbound Interstate Highway 94 near Highway 101 in Rogers. Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died at the scene, the patrol said. The crash, which occurred shortly after 2:50 p.m....
120 ghost guns tied to Twin Cities crimes, including shootings at Mall of America and Richfield school
(FOX 9) - As the Twin Cities metro continues to face violent crime challenges, law enforcement agencies are increasingly encountering ghost guns tied to a variety of crimes. Ghost guns are privately made firearms that have no serial number and are often bought online via build-to-shoot kits without a background check required, allowing criminals and teenagers to exploit the loophole to get their hands on a gun.
Jerry Westrom found guilty of murder in cold case killing of Jeanie Ann Childs
MINNEAPOLIS -- A jury has found Jerry Westrom guilty of first-degree premeditated murder and second-degree intentional murder in the 1993 death of 35-year-old Jeanie Ann Childs in south Minneapolis.Westrom, 56, was charged in the decades-old cold case after investigators followed him to a hockey game and grabbed a napkin that he threw in the trash. They used the napkin to obtain his DNA.WCCO-TV's Jennifer Mayerle was in the courtroom Thursday afternoon and said the jury deliberated for two hours before asking Judge Juan G. Hoyas this question: "If we find the defendant guilty of...
Man accused of molesting four women at random in downtown Minneapolis
A 19-year-old man is accused of sexually accosting four women at random in downtown Minneapolis including once last weekend, when he approached his victim from behind and molested her on a sidewalk near the Federal Building early in the afternoon, according to a criminal complaint. Makye K. Thibodeaux, of Minneapolis,...
6-year-old girl shot in south Minneapolis while riding bikes with her family
MINNEAPOLIS — A 6-year-old girl was struck by gunfire as she rode her bike with her family Monday evening in south Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD), the girl suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transferred to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment. Officers from the Minneapolis Park...
Two Teens Robbed At Gunpoint In Maplewood Thursday Night, Police Say
Police said that two guys, one of whom had a pistol, robbed two 18-year-old ladies while they were out on foot in Maplewood on Thursday night. According to Police Chief Jim DeVaul, at at 9:18 p.m., there was a reported robbery near the intersection of Burr Road and Parker Avenue.
Driver dies after rear-ending stopped pickup truck on Highway 169 in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver was killed when he rear-ended a stopped vehicle on Highway 169 in Plymouth Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Glenn Miller of New Hope was southbound on the highway when he struck a stationary pickup truck.Miller, 67, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital and died of his injuries, the patrol said.The other driver, a 57-year-old Brooklyn Center man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Pine Island man facing several charges from weekend standoff
(ABC 6 News) - A Pine Island man is facing four felonies from a lengthy standoff in Pine Island last Saturday that triggered a shelter-in-place for the area. Michael Steven Molitor, 37, is charged with 1st-degree assault using deadly force, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, making terroristic threats, and committing a crime while wearing/possessing a bullet-resistant vest.
Father sues Dakota County for ignoring warning signs that led to son's death
The father of Eli Hart, a 6-year-old boy whose body was found stuffed in the trunk of his mother's car in May, has sued Dakota County and three of its employees for allegedly ignoring warning signs that Eli's mother was mentally ill and unfit to care for him. Though two...
