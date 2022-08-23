Read full article on original website
Futamata Ren'ai - Rui & Miyako Mini After Story
Futamata Ren'ai - Rui & Miyako Mini After Story
Battlefield 2042 | Season 2: Master of Arms Gameplay Trailer
Play your cards right in Battlefield™ 2042 – Season 2: Master of Arms, launching August 30, 2022. Head to a drained Panamanian lake and the new map Stranded where you’ll reap the benefits of the Dark Market. Deploy as new Specialist Charlie Crawford and use his minigun and teamwork skills as supporting your squad is more crucial than ever.
Custom Order Maid 3D2&2.5+ X1+
Custom Order Maid 3D2&2.5+ X1+
Atomic Heart Combat Trailer
A system failure at Soviet Facility № 3826 leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3, Private Agent, and your task is to minimize the consequences of this 'systems failure' and prevent the leakage of classified information.
The Last Of Us Part 1's Launch Trailer Prepares Us For Heartbreak Once Again
The launch trailer for The Last of Us Part 1 is here, giving us a dramatic look at the game ahead of its arrival next week. A mild spoiler warning going in as the launch trailer does feature some late-game scenes. You won't find anything unfamiliar in the trailer if you played the original, as it does all look to be the same game released almost a decade ago, only rebuilt for the PS5. The trailer does treat us to a small glimpse of The Last of Us: Left Behind though, originally a piece of DLC that comes packaged in with the remake. It also came packaged with The Last of Us Remastered on PS4.
Footage Of Halo Infinite's DMR-style M392 Bandit Rifle Has Been Leaked
A leak unearthed earlier this year suggested the franchise fan-favorite DMR would be coming to Halo Infinite under a different name, and now videos have emerged showing the M392 Bandit rifle in action. The Bandit shown in newly leaked videos is a semi-automatic, mid-range rifle that's lacking a scope, as picked up by Windows Central.
Battlefield 2042 Season 2 Master of Arms Gameplay Trailer
Battlefield 2042's Season 2 Master of Arms is launching August 30, 2022. Head to a drained Panamanian lake and the new map Stranded where you’ll reap the benefits of the Dark Market. Check out new Specialist Charlie Crawford who utilizes a minigun and teamwork skills to support your squad.
Genshin Impact - Collei Abilities, Artifacts, and Team Comp Guide
Collei is the newest four-star character in Genshin Impact, and she's one of only three Dendro characters available in version 3.0. She's a sub DPS who can currently be obtained for free, so every player should be able to get her right now. Here's what you all need to know about how to build Collei, including info on her abilities, best artifacts, weapons, and team comps.
At Home With Step-Sis Simulator
The Outlast Trials Beta Launches This Halloween, New Trailer Revealed
It's been a while since we last heard about The Outlast Trials, but from Gamescom Opening Night Live, we got two big new updates on the co-op horror sequel. While we're still without an Outlast Trials release date, we do know it's getting a beta in time for the spooky season. The Outlast Trials beta will run from October 28 through November 1, though sign-ups don't seem to be available yet.
Amazon Prime Free Games For September 2022 Revealed
Prime Gaming regularly gives away some of the best freebies for subscribers, and next month is yet another prime example of that. Prime Gaming's September 2022 lineup includes eight free games, including Assassin's Creed Origins and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition. In addition to the free games, Amazon Prime members will be able to claim free in-game content for Destiny 2, Apex Legends, Warzone, and more popular online multiplayer games. Here's the full list of Amazon Prime free games for next month:
FIFA・
