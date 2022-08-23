The launch trailer for The Last of Us Part 1 is here, giving us a dramatic look at the game ahead of its arrival next week. A mild spoiler warning going in as the launch trailer does feature some late-game scenes. You won't find anything unfamiliar in the trailer if you played the original, as it does all look to be the same game released almost a decade ago, only rebuilt for the PS5. The trailer does treat us to a small glimpse of The Last of Us: Left Behind though, originally a piece of DLC that comes packaged in with the remake. It also came packaged with The Last of Us Remastered on PS4.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO