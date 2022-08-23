Read full article on original website
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Kaukauna-based East Wisconsin Savings Bank merging with Minnesota bank
KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna-based East Wisconsin Savings Bank and Lake City Federal Bank in Lake City, Minn., have announced plans to merge into a single financial institution. After the merger, the combined savings bank will have assets of approximately $370.7 million and operate a network of seven branches in Outagamie County and Wabasha County, Minnesota.
WBAY Green Bay
Bay Fabrication to close Green Bay facility
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay facility has notified the state it will close in October, impacting all employees. Bay Fabrication, Inc., sent notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Aug. 17. The letter says the facility at 2929 Walker Dr. is set to close on Oct. 15, 2022.
Door County Pulse
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best sports bars in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Abandoned Wisconsin Estate Is Incomplete, Massive, A Little Creepy, And You Can Hike It
This uninhabited island in Door County Wisconsin was supposed to be a luxurious playland for an early 20th century millionaire. Chester Thordarson was an Icelandic-born inventor that eventually came to live in Chicago. Thordarson was responsible for hundreds of electrical patents including those that help run our power grids today.
whby.com
Developers unveil plans for redesign of City Center Plaza in downtown Appleton
APPLETON, Wis–Developers have unveiled plans for a complete redesign of the City Center Plaza in downtown Appleton. Dark Horse Development has created a website with initial designs for the building in the 100-block of West College Avenue–and will be renamed Fox Common. It currently houses the Building for...
oshkoshexaminer.com
100 UW Oshkosh employees may have their jobs outsourced to private company
Roughly 100 UW Oshkosh employees have been notified that their jobs may be outsourced to a private company that provides custodial and groundskeeping services. The school says the employees are not technically losing their jobs since they would be offered positions with the new contractor, Tennessee-based SSC Services for Education, with higher pay and a sign-on bonus.
waupacanow.com
New London reviews security concerns
Safety and security became a focus of discussion at the August school board meeting. Kandi Martin, director of pupil services, and New London High School Principal Brian Yerkey initially updated the board on the efforts of the school safety team, noting that the team meets quarterly and its next meeting would be Aug. 16.
wisfarmer.com
Neighbors, relatives among Wisconsin Century Farm honorees
TOWN of BEAR CREEK – At a time when owners of smaller farms are regularly selling their properties to larger operators, it’s remarkable there still are many farms that have remained in the same family for multiple generations. It’s even more remarkable when several farms in, basically, the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
spectrumnews1.com
'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
wtaq.com
Good News And Bad News For Green Bay Schools
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay school leaders say they’ve found over a million-dollars in savings by not hiring more administrators. The school district yesterday said it will save one-point-three million-dollars by not filling eight open administrative positions. Superintendent Vicki Bayer says no one will lose their job, the positions are open but hadn’t been filled.
Money-saving tips for seniors, as inflation continues
The overall increase in the consumer price index, or CPI, compared to this time last year was 8.5 percent.
spectrumnews1.com
Three Wisconsin universities recognized as ‘Best of the Best’ colleges and universities for LGBTQ+ students
Three University of Wisconsin System schools were named the “Best of the Best” colleges for LGBTQ+ students on the annual list by Campus Pride, a resource dedicated to tracking LGBTQ-friendly policies, programs and practices in higher education. UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee were chosen, along with 37...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR warns deer hunters to avoid ash trees when placing stands
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin hunters are being warned against setting up their deer stands in or near ash trees ahead of this season’s hunt. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources stated Thursday that most ash trees in southern Wisconsin, Door County and the counties along the Mississippi River have dead or dying ash trees from the emerald ash borer infestation.
whby.com
Controversial Shawano County campground sold out of receivership
SHAWANO, Wis–A controversial Shawano County campground is getting a new owner. A judge approves the sale of Annie’s Campground in Gresham to Positive Ventures LLC for a reported two million dollars. The campground’s previous owner, Ann Retzlaff, was ordered to sell the facility after defaulting on loans tied...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh robber got a little cash, a little marijuana, and a lot of prison time
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 26-year-old man will spend the next 7 1/2 years behind bars for robbing a van full of people in Oshkosh two years ago. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Raymon Fuller Jr. was armed with a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine when he committed the robbery on August 28, 2020. All he got was a small amount of marijuana and a wallet containing a small amount of cash.
Lawsuit accuses Evers, Wisconsin’s Public Defender Board of failing to provide timely representation for defendants
MADISON, Wis. — Two groups of defense lawyers filed a class action lawsuit in Brown County on behalf of six current and two former inmates on Tuesday, against Gov. Tony Evers and the state public defender’s board arguing indigent defendants in the state don’t have access to timely legal representation. The National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Wisconsin...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Green Bay roads closing, Public Works Dept. cites why
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two roads in Green Bay, Wisconsin, are scheduled to close soon. According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, the University Avenue and Baird Street intersection are scheduled to close for five days. Specifically, officials said University Avenue will be closed from Irwin Avenue...
WBAY Green Bay
Overdoses, deaths at Grand Chute motel highlight a national trend reaching our area
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Charges are expected to be filed Wednesday against the man accused of providing drugs to two people who died from overdoses in Grand Chute over the weekend. Police found the victims during a routine patrol of a motel parking lot. Two other people in medical...
