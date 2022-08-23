ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

AGRICULTURE
TV SERIES
TECHNOLOGY
Destiny 2 Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Guide: How To Get The Season Of Plunder Hunter Exotic Armor

Ever since the release of Void 3.0 in Destiny 2, invisibility has become a major part of any Hunter's capabilities. Gyrfalcon's Hauberk, the new Hunter Exotic chest armor released with Season of Plunder, takes advantage of the nearly endless invisibility possible with Void 3.0 to provide a number of extra advantages to both you and your teammates. Here's how you can earn Gyrfalcon's Hauberk and how best to make use of it with your invisibility builds.
VIDEO GAMES
VIDEO GAMES
VIDEO GAMES
VIDEO GAMES
VIDEO GAMES
ENTERTAINMENT
Atomic Heart Combat Trailer

A system failure at Soviet Facility № 3826 leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3, Private Agent, and your task is to minimize the consequences of this 'systems failure' and prevent the leakage of classified information.
Radiant Black #17 - Return

Marshall faces down a gauntlet of enemies, each more determined than the last to take the Radiant from him by any means necessary. He needs a miracle. Will the unexpected appearance of RADIANT YELLOW be enough to turn the tide?
VIDEO GAMES
Footage Of Halo Infinite's DMR-style M392 Bandit Rifle Has Been Leaked

A leak unearthed earlier this year suggested the franchise fan-favorite DMR would be coming to Halo Infinite under a different name, and now videos have emerged showing the M392 Bandit rifle in action. The Bandit shown in newly leaked videos is a semi-automatic, mid-range rifle that's lacking a scope, as picked up by Windows Central.
VIDEO GAMES
Battlefield 2042 Season 2 Master of Arms Gameplay Trailer

Battlefield 2042's Season 2 Master of Arms is launching August 30, 2022. Head to a drained Panamanian lake and the new map Stranded where you’ll reap the benefits of the Dark Market. Check out new Specialist Charlie Crawford who utilizes a minigun and teamwork skills to support your squad.
