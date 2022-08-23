ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

What LSU learned from recruiting in Louisiana

LSU Special Teams Coordinator Brian Polian spoke in depth with the Media about what he & LSU learned from their first few months of recruiting in Louisiana. LSU landed a slew of recruits earlier this Summer, after doubts surfaced on the recruiting trail about the new administration & their recruiting prowess.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Watch: Brian Kelly Invites Former Players Back To LSU To Check On The Tigers

Can You Guess Who Had The Best QB Passing Seasons In College Football From 2015-2021?. Since when, the difference between keeping your locker room together and, perennially, competing for a Championship, versus losing your locker room is the fault former player and journalist like RC. Ridiculous!. A stark difference the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern vs MVSU football game to air on ESPN+

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The November 12 matchup between Southern University and Mississippi Valley State will now be airing on EPSN+. The start time of the game is also being moved up to 2 p.m. The Jaguars are set to play five home games on Pete Richardson Field...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU students react to recent kidnapping near Cypress Hall

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Many students are shocked to hear about the recent kidnapping. Some said between a reported kidnapping and shooting in one week, they definitely had to become more aware of their surroundings. Early Wednesday morning, before dawn, reports claim a young female was abducted outside...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Outta here! Experts eject bats from Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. -- More than a decade after the last baseball bats swung at Fair Grounds Field, the flying, furry kind of bats are now on their way out of the park. A visiting team of experts from Perault Nuisance Wildlife Control in Denham Springs is in town to catch all of the bats that infest the former home of the Shreveport Captains. And they're off to a good start.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Dancing Haughton, LA Cop is Highlight of School’s Carpool Line (VIDEO)

Officer Cody Lilly of the Haughton Police Department helps out with traffic in the school-zones in Haughton a few times a month, and has become somewhat of a celebrity. Officer Lilly can be seen out at different schools in the area helping out with the bus and car traffic, and goes above and beyond to relieve some of the stress from the morning commute.
brproud.com

D.R. Horton homeowners in Louisiana say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes who said they were duped into signing arbitration clauses before moving into their defective homes. Although some had signed the arbitration agreements, which means all issues will be settled outside the courts, a Baton Rouge judge recently ruled to allow homeowners to challenge the agreement in court.
LOUISIANA STATE
Eater

24 Delicious Hours of Eating and Drinking in Lafayette, Louisiana

Of the 39 U.S. cities and counties named for the French and American hero, the Marquis de La Fayette, Lafayette, Louisiana is the place that will show you the best time. Located about 128 miles west of New Orleans on the Vermilion River, Lafayette is a stirring gumbo of Cajun and Creole cultures, brought to life in the city’s artwork, music, and especially, food. With Lafayette at its center, Cajun country sprawls through several South Louisiana parishes and includes a constellation of small towns like Eunice, St. Martinville, New Iberia, and Breaux Bridge, all worth the drive.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor

First Group of Residents Resettling at The New Isle Community Celebrated by Louisiana Governor. Louisiana – On August 24, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by state and local leaders, as well as representatives from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), to commemorate the first group of former Isle de Jean Charles residents who received the keys to their new homes at The New Isle resettlement community near Schriever, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish. This first phase included 12 new homeowners, and the complex would eventually comprise 37 homes for past inhabitants. Approximately 96 people will relocate to The New Isle, the majority by the end of the year.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Dr. James Barnes Was Caught in the Act of Being Awesome

A small office, especially a doctor's office, with a staff of only three, can be a blessing or a curse. If all three truly like and respect one another, it can an incredible blessing. Of course, if there's a "squeaky wheel", it can be a horrific nightmare. Thankfully, in the case of Dr. James Barnes' office, all three members are like family, and Dr. Barnes' two employees, Tori and Taylor, truly believe that Dr. Barnes hung the moon.
SHREVEPORT, LA

