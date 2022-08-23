Read full article on original website
Related
‘Love It or List It’: Hilary Farr Is Her Own Client in 2022 Season Premiere
David tries to convince Hilary to sell her North Carolina cottage in the season premiere of HGTV's 'Love It or List It.'
‘America’s Got Talent’s Sofia Vergara Posts Stunning Pics From ‘Modern Family’ Co-star’s Wedding
The hit ABC TV comedy series Modern Family may have come to an end, but the bonds the players made during the show’s successful run will never break. So, it’s no surprise that when one of the show’s stars, Sarah Hyland, tied the knot her Modern Family costars were there to celebrate. And, thankfully Sofia Vergara, one of Sarah Hyland’s former costars and current judge for the wildly successful talent competition series, America’s Got Talent was there to capture some of the wedding’s sweetest moments!
Burger King Is Discontinuing A Classic And Fans Are Furious
There's a big difference between a store being out of your favorite things and finding out they've been discontinued for good. There's a certain period of grief, and if it's replaced with something new, you know it won't be quite the same. In some cases, you'll grow to love the new alternative, but it will still never replace the original.
NFL's Manti Te'o's Wife Jovi Nicole Engbino Is Pregnant After Netflix's Catfish Doc Premieres
NFL free agent and widely known Notre Dame linebacker, Manti Te'o, released a documentary about a major catfishing scandal he was a part of in 2012. The athlete's now wife, Jovi Nicole Engbino, stands by his side as he relives these memories. The Netflix original is called Untold: The Girlfriend...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
talentrecap.com
Peta Murgatroyd Shades Former ‘DWTS’ Producer, Shares Thoughts on Disney+
Former Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd recently shared her thoughts on the show’s move to Disney+ next month. She also seemed to throw some shade at the show’s former producer, Andrew Llinares. Pete Murgatroyd Shares Thoughts on ‘DWTS’ Changes. Murgatroyd, who left the...
Reddit Is Roasting A Chick-Fil-A Karen For A Very Simple Reason
Chick-fil-A is known for its famous chicken sandwich, seasonal milkshakes, and exceptional customer service. The fast food chain's employees seem to always be in the best mood, flashing a smile and saying, "My pleasure," as they hand each customer their food. In fact, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Chick-fil-A has been the leader in customer service for the last eight years, with a score of 83 out of 100.
Hostess Has A Spooky New Treat Joining Its Lineup Of Fall Favorites
What's the best way to tell fall is here? It's not the weather, the changing of the leaves, or holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving looming closer than ever. It's the emergence of fall-themed foods and drinks, including the pumpkin spice latte at Starbucks, pumpkin spice pudding, and pumpkin-flavored doughnuts. This much is clear: Major corporations and companies jump at the chance to sell fun, seasonal, limited-time items, and Hostess is no different.
Frank's RedHot Sauce Flavors Ranked From Worst To Best
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When you've got a plate of wings or bowl of noodles that you want to add an extra kick to, a bottle of hot, spicy sauce is the perfect way to do so. There are many different brands of hot sauce you can find in stores, all with varying levels of spiciness and taste. One popular brand that you may have happened upon while browsing is Frank's RedHot Sauce. This hot sauce is a condiment that has inspired pop culture and society in many ways, as hot-sauce-doused dishes and snacks have become increasingly popular throughout the country. If you like things hot, then the hot sauces that Frank's produces may be perfect for you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Bachelorette' Star Erich Schwer's Father Died Right Before the Show Aired
If you've been keeping up with The Bachelorette this season, odds are that you're familiar with Erich Schwer. The contestant has been wowing fans with his low-key confidence levels, candidness, and particularly profound budding relationship with the show's star, Gabby Windey. Article continues below advertisement. For all of the romance...
Buddy Valastro Was Never The Same After Cake Boss
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. It's hard not to like Buddy Valastro. He is a man of many talents who is best known for his cheerful character, lovable personality, and strong work ethic. Though his celebrity career spans over two decades, he still attracts massive media interest and continues to delight his fans with exciting business adventures. The story is familiar; Valastro took over his family bakery when he was 17, after his father, a hard-working Italian immigrant, passed away. He successfully ran the original shop in Hoboken with his family, but he gained national media attention with the now legendary series "Cake Boss" –- a name backed up by his hard work -– which revealed the creative and hard-working process inside a pastry shop and portrayed the colorful dynamics between Valastro family members.
Drinking draught beer to batched cocktails: Five things to avoid in a bar
A bartender has revealed the five things she’d never do as a bar patron, after working in the industry for nearly two decades.Shelly, who goes by @shellycantsitwithus on TikTok, recently shared her do’s and don’ts for viewers looking to grab a drink at a bar. In the viral video, which has more than 1.2 million views on the app, Shelly revealed five things bar-goers should avoid, after working as a bartender for 19 years.“These are all based on my personal experiences and if they make you mad, I don’t care,” she cautioned viewers, and added the cheeky caption: “I...
NYLON
How To Ride A Penny Board — A Beginner’s Guide
Skateboarding has never really gone out of style. And with pop culture and fashion harking back to all things ‘90s and 2000s, when skateboarding and skate style became officially mainstream, the culture is once again booming. The popularity of skateboarding in the past couple of years might be due to a combo of factors: The lockdown led many to re-embrace outdoor activities, the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021 showcased pro skating on a global scale, and — whether people like it or not — TikTok and Instagram have made the historically West Coast skating aesthetic all the more enviable and aspirational. If you’re just starting out with skating (or want to), you might reach for a penny board thanks to their vast range of colors. Plus, learning how to ride a penny board can be fairly quick to pick up.
Goofy dances and instant noodles made this Japanese executive a TikTok star
The chief executive and general manager at a tiny Japanese security company are among the nation's biggest TikTok stars, drawing 2.7 million followers and 54 million likes.
What Happened To Plate Topper After Shark Tank?
When "Shark Tank" premiered in 2009, the concept borrowed from a Japanese show took a little time to find its audience, per Insider. Now, after 12 seasons, the sharks have made household names out of some products. From filling a void to just a tasty treat, many entrepreneurs long for the backing of one of the moguls who seem to have the magic touch. But, getting that handshake in the tank does not mean that the deal is signed, sealed, and delivered.
Did Pop Rocks And Soda Really Lead To A Gruesome Death?
Pop Rocks, Coca-Cola, Life cereal, and the violent death of one young child actor. At first glance, this seems like nonsense, the lead-up to a tasteless example of dark humor. But these are actually the key components of an urban legend that haunted school playgrounds and online forums for many years.
Friends Fans Can Now Drink Their Very Own Central Perk Coffee
If you've ever watched the hit sitcom "Friends," you'll probably remember Central Perk – the coffee house that served as a meeting place of sorts for the six main characters. The show and the shop are both so well known that a Central Perk pop-up shop appeared in New York City for the show's 20th anniversary, per E! News. The event was titled "The One With the Free Coffee," which pays homage to the style in which each "Friends" episode is named. Even though the final episode of "Friends" aired in 2004 (per History), NBC still sells Central Perk mugs that make fans feel like they're at the famed coffee house themselves.
pethelpful.com
Video of Golden Retriever Puppy Getting First 'Big Boy' Bath Is Pure Internet Gold
Getting a puppy can be a lot of work. Between all of the training and seemingly never-ending energy, they can seem like more trouble than it's worth to some people. However, getting to experience all of your pups big milestones makes it all worth it. One woman shared the aftermath of one of her puppy's milestones and we can't get enough.
PETS・
‘Big Brother 24’ Spoilers: 1 Leak Confirms Joseph Could Survive This Week
A source that claims to know 'Big Brother 24' spoilers and a live feeds leak has instilled hope in fans that Joseph Abdin could survive past week seven.
House Of The Dragon Now Has Its Own Wines
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Three years after HBO's "Game of Thrones" finished, it still ranks as one of the most popular shows on television today (via Winter is Coming). As such, when it was revealed that a spin-off prequel titled "House of the Dragon" was about to hit our screens, it's no wonder that the news was received with excitement and anticipation.
Jennifer Garner Exits New Series, Project Scrapped at Apple TV
Jennifer Garner has exited the Apple TV+ limited series, My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which has led the streamer to scrap the project. According to Deadline, the show, helmed by J.J. Abrams, had been in the works since 2018, when it earned a straight-to-series order. But without its lead star, the entire production fell flat. Garner, apple, and production company Bad Robot have declined to comment on the matter. But according to sources, Garner exited due to scheduling conflicts.
Mashed
142K+
Followers
38K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0