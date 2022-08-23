Read full article on original website
Related
cortlandvoice.com
New York State Primary Election Results
Lea Webb – 10,976 votes (58.83%) Leslie Danks Burke – 6,953 votes (37.27%) 19th Congressional District (Democrat) Josh Riley – 30,462 votes (61.52%) Jamie Cheney – 17,474 votes (35.29%) U.S. House 23rd District Special Election. Joseph Sempolinski (R) – 38,749 votes (53.3%) Max Della Pia...
wbfo.org
‘It’s time to move onto the next chapter of my life’: Paladino appears to concede NY-23 GOP primary
After initially alleging irregularities in the Republican primary for New York’s 23rd Congressional District, Carl Paladino appeared to concede the race to Nick Langworthy Wednesday afternoon. “It is time to move onto the next chapter of my life,” Paladino said in a written statement. “I am forever grateful for...
Joe Sempolinski reacts to special election win
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Joe Sempolinski won the NY-23 special election on Tuesday for a four-month term in Congress. Sempolinski joined News 4 at 4 to discuss his win and plans for the upcoming months. Watch the full interview above.
spectrumlocalnews.com
6 takeaways from primary night 2.0 in New York
New York voters chose their nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate, ending the second of two primary campaigns in the state as the focus now turns to the general election. The road to a majority in the House likely runs through New York, and given the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbfo.org
WNY primary results: Langworthy wins close GOP race, while Higgins has no trouble in Dem race
Primaries for three U.S. House seats, a special election for one of those seats, and a state senate primary were on the ballot for the Western New York region Tuesday. Here are the results you need to know. Langworthy declares victory over Paladino in NY-23 GOP primary. After trailing for...
Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in N.Y.'s 23rd district primary
New York GOP chair Nick Langworthy defeated Buffalo developer and former gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino in the Republican primary for New York's 23rd Congressional District on Tuesday, AP reports. Why it matters: The result is something of a loss for the "Ultra MAGA" wing of the Republican party and a...
Paladino team does not concede to Langworthy; 'We want every single legal vote to count'
In what started out as a party-like atmosphere for Carl Paladino supporters at The Wings Meeting Place in Orchard Park on Tuesday ended with a whimper. Read more here:
NBC News
Ryan, Molinaro diverge on stakes for N.Y. special House election
It's special election day in New York's 19th District, where voters will choose which local county executive — Democrat Pat Ryan or Republican Marc Molinaro — will serve out the term for the House seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. Antonio Delgado, who left to become the state's lieutenant governor.
RELATED PEOPLE
erienewsnow.com
Langworthy Declares Victory In Neck-And-Neck GOP Primary Race For Congress
CLARENCE, NY (WNY News Now) – Nick Langworthy declared victory in his bid for the Republican Party’s nomination for Congress, in what was a tight primary race to make the general election ballot this fall. The New York State Republican Party Chairman made the announcement just before midnight...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Carl Paladino concedes victory to Nick Langworthy in NY-23 GOP primary
Buffalo-area businessman Carl Paladino has conceded in the primary race for New York's 23rd Congressional District. GOP party chair Nick Langworthy declared victory Tuesday night but Paladino refused to admit defeat. His campaign issued a statement saying there were a "number of statistical irregularities in a number of counties." However,...
Full results: Local 2022 August primary voter returns here
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a typical year, several more primary elections would be on the ballot. The first primary was in June. When the state first attempted to redraw the congressional map, a court struck down the new map on the grounds that it was unconstitutional. By the time a new map was drawn […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
“It’s a mess”: Voters head to polls for second primary Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday for the second primary this summer. Some are expecting low turnout because of the split election. The Congressional and State Senate primaries were pushed back from June to August because of the lengthy redistricting process in Albany. Due to the Census and […]
wbfo.org
New York Assembly speaker reaffirms call for redistricting panel to redraw maps
WSKG — New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie defended his proposal to reassemble the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission to redraw state Assembly maps after they were invalidated by courts earlier this year. A judge in Manhattan asked lawyers for legislative leaders, including Heastie, and plaintiffs who brought...
NBC New York
See Every Democrat, Republican Candidate in NY's Primary Election on Tuesday
Tuesday marks the finale of New York’s two-part primary election after voters previously cast their ballots in June for statewide races. District voting for New York’s U.S. House and Senate races was delayed after a judge ordered the redrawing of political maps in the state. The new congressional...
WNYT
Poll: Strong gun law support softens a bit in New York state
Support for “common sense” gun control laws in New York state dropped a bit from June, but remains strong. In an exclusive NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll of 1,200 people, 63% say gun laws should be more strict – down from 71% in June. Meantime, support for requiring a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NY Attorney General and DEC commissioner issue court-order to shut down Battaglia Demolition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Attorney General Letitia James and DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos announced a court-ordered agreement to shut down Battaglia Demolition, Inc. The business has sat vacant since 2018 following a fire, but while it was in operation concrete crushing caused neighbors to file complaints about dust and noise.
wnymedia.net
It’s Always Someone Else’s Fault
MAGA tears are flowing across WNY today as Carl Paladino loses the NY23 Primary to NYS Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy. In true MAGAt fashion, perennial Carl Paladino supporter Rus Thompson is officially swearing off Donald Trump for not endorsing Carl and personally blaming him for Carl’s defeat. If only...
wesb.com
NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million
A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
$2 million penalty imposed on company that unlawfully operated oil wells
The AG said the company owned or operated hundreds of oil wells in Steuben and Cattaraugus counties and failed to follow environmental laws and properly plug more than 400 of the wells.
Comments / 0