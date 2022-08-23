ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

cortlandvoice.com

New York State Primary Election Results

Lea Webb – 10,976 votes (58.83%) Leslie Danks Burke – 6,953 votes (37.27%) 19th Congressional District (Democrat) Josh Riley – 30,462 votes (61.52%) Jamie Cheney – 17,474 votes (35.29%) U.S. House 23rd District Special Election. Joseph Sempolinski (R) – 38,749 votes (53.3%) Max Della Pia...
spectrumlocalnews.com

6 takeaways from primary night 2.0 in New York

New York voters chose their nominees for the U.S. House of Representatives and state Senate, ending the second of two primary campaigns in the state as the focus now turns to the general election. The road to a majority in the House likely runs through New York, and given the...
Axios

Nick Langworthy defeats Carl Paladino in N.Y.'s 23rd district primary

New York GOP chair Nick Langworthy defeated Buffalo developer and former gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino in the Republican primary for New York's 23rd Congressional District on Tuesday, AP reports. Why it matters: The result is something of a loss for the "Ultra MAGA" wing of the Republican party and a...
NBC News

Ryan, Molinaro diverge on stakes for N.Y. special House election

It's special election day in New York's 19th District, where voters will choose which local county executive — Democrat Pat Ryan or Republican Marc Molinaro — will serve out the term for the House seat vacated by former Democratic Rep. Antonio Delgado, who left to become the state's lieutenant governor.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Carl Paladino concedes victory to Nick Langworthy in NY-23 GOP primary

Buffalo-area businessman Carl Paladino has conceded in the primary race for New York's 23rd Congressional District. GOP party chair Nick Langworthy declared victory Tuesday night but Paladino refused to admit defeat. His campaign issued a statement saying there were a "number of statistical irregularities in a number of counties." However,...
News 8 WROC

Full results: Local 2022 August primary voter returns here

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a typical year, several more primary elections would be on the ballot. The first primary was in June. When the state first attempted to redraw the congressional map, a court struck down the new map on the grounds that it was unconstitutional. By the time a new map was drawn […]
spectrumlocalnews.com

The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
wbfo.org

New York Assembly speaker reaffirms call for redistricting panel to redraw maps

WSKG — New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie defended his proposal to reassemble the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission to redraw state Assembly maps after they were invalidated by courts earlier this year. A judge in Manhattan asked lawyers for legislative leaders, including Heastie, and plaintiffs who brought...
NBC New York

See Every Democrat, Republican Candidate in NY's Primary Election on Tuesday

Tuesday marks the finale of New York’s two-part primary election after voters previously cast their ballots in June for statewide races. District voting for New York’s U.S. House and Senate races was delayed after a judge ordered the redrawing of political maps in the state. The new congressional...
WNYT

Poll: Strong gun law support softens a bit in New York state

Support for “common sense” gun control laws in New York state dropped a bit from June, but remains strong. In an exclusive NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll of 1,200 people, 63% say gun laws should be more strict – down from 71% in June. Meantime, support for requiring a...
wnymedia.net

It’s Always Someone Else’s Fault

MAGA tears are flowing across WNY today as Carl Paladino loses the NY23 Primary to NYS Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy. In true MAGAt fashion, perennial Carl Paladino supporter Rus Thompson is officially swearing off Donald Trump for not endorsing Carl and personally blaming him for Carl’s defeat. If only...
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million

A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.

