Read full article on original website
Related
Louisville woman indicted for allegedly sending threatening mail to neighbors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman accused of harassing a family in her neighborhood has been indicted by a federal grand jury for mailing threatening letters to her neighbors. According to court documents and statements made in court on Tuesday, Suzanne Craft, 54, sent multiple "threatening communications" via the...
WHAS 11
Louisville man tried to scam the FBI as an informant, federal complaint says
FBI confirmed rogue FBI informant, John Lohden Jr., tricked the FBI. When police finally caught up with him last week, he led officers on a car chase.
Comments / 0