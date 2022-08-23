ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 1

WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton Area SD considers building new elementary school on Route 329

The Northampton Area School District may put up a new school. The district is considering building an elementary school in East Allen Township, off Route 329. The cost of a new school and an administration building, according to a preliminary estimate, would be $70.4 million. No decisions have been made yet by the district on new buildings or alternatives.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

After night of heated debate, Allentown City Council committee forwards 4 abortion-related ordinances to next meeting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – After a three-hour meeting of intense debate Wednesday night, a special committee of Allentown City Council agreed to forward four proposed abortion rights ordinances to the next full council meeting, currently scheduled for Sept. 7. The decision was not unanimous among the three-member special committee made...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

New life sought for blighted property in Pottstown

pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces New Technology Jobs Coming to the Lehigh Valley with Expansion of iDEAL Semiconductor Devices

DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 1:30 PM today, 116 Research Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that iDEAL Semiconductor Devices, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, plans to expand its technology research and development and create at least 63 new, high-paying jobs in the Lehigh Valley.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

The Pottstown Plating Works plant is getting a makeover, contamination cleanup

WFMZ-TV Online

Event gives out backpacks, haircuts ahead of school year

READING, Pa. — Families in Reading had the chance to stock up on supplies ahead of the new school year. A back-to-school resource fair was held on Penn Street in center city on Wednesday. State Rep. Manny Guzman and Reading Mayor Eddie Moran said the resource fair was about...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PFAS remediation plans in Doylestown

Doylestown plans for PFAS remediation; water rates will have to rise. "We see this as an issue for the entire nation," said John Davis. "These chemicals are in practically every water supply across the country."
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montco gets nearly $500K to clean up Pottstown Plating Works site

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania grant will help clean up contamination from an old industrial site in Montgomery County. The county's Redevelopment Authority was awarded nearly a half-million dollars for environmental remediation on the Pottstown Plating Works property, state officials announced. It will be used for cleaning out old pits,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

