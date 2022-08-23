Read full article on original website
Related
aroundambler.com
Upper Dublin School Board seeking candidates to consider for appointment to open seat after resignation
The Upper Dublin School District has announced that Michael Henderson, who has served on the Upper Dublin School Board of Directors for two and a half years, has submitted his resignation effective August 31st. Due to the vacancy, the board is seeking letters of interest from those willing to serve...
Pa. teacher suing former district for defamation after he attended Jan. 6 Trump rally
A Pennsylvania teacher who attended Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington has sued his former school district, saying it destroyed his reputation and career by falsely linking him to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Jason Moorehead claims that Allentown School District officials were motivated by...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton Area SD considers building new elementary school on Route 329
The Northampton Area School District may put up a new school. The district is considering building an elementary school in East Allen Township, off Route 329. The cost of a new school and an administration building, according to a preliminary estimate, would be $70.4 million. No decisions have been made yet by the district on new buildings or alternatives.
WFMZ-TV Online
After night of heated debate, Allentown City Council committee forwards 4 abortion-related ordinances to next meeting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – After a three-hour meeting of intense debate Wednesday night, a special committee of Allentown City Council agreed to forward four proposed abortion rights ordinances to the next full council meeting, currently scheduled for Sept. 7. The decision was not unanimous among the three-member special committee made...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans
'I like his stance on biblical issues. He's pro-life,' state Senate candidate Todd Johnson said. The post Mastriano’s religious values resonate with supporters, but poll shows him down among Republicans appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Developer seeks hearing delay on Bethlehem student housing plan after surprise appearance
A surprise appearance by the City of Bethlehem’s attorney Wednesday night at a preliminary zoning hearing prompted a sudden request for postponement by the developer’s attorney. The city intended to oppose the project at the meeting, according to Michael Santanasto, attorney for the developer. He said he wanted...
Hamilton school board candidate quits race after antisemitic comments surface
A Hamilton school board candidate has dropped from the race after antisemitic comments he made on social media surfaced over the weekend and current board members are calling for his running mates to do the same. Candidates Monica Quaste and Stacy Byrne are running on a ticket in the Mercer...
Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano holds campaign rally in Aston
"Our goal," Doug Mastriano says, "and we are going to achieve it, our goal is to make Pennsylvania the Florida of the north."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Republican Gov. nominee Doug Mastriano to hold campaign event in Aston, Delaware County
ASTON, Pa. (CBS) - The race for Pennsylvania governor comes to the Philly area Wednesday. Republican Doug Mastriano is campaigning at a bar and grill in Aston starting at 1 p.m.It follows an event Wednesday morning at a roofing company in Montgomery County. Delaware County Democrats are planning their own event Wednesday as well.
WFMZ-TV Online
New life sought for blighted property in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania is investing big bucks in a former factory in Montgomery County. Nearly $500,000 will be used to clean up contamination, with the goal of giving the region a brighter future. The Pottstown Plating Works plant was once a source of pride for the borough, but today, it's just an eyesore.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces New Technology Jobs Coming to the Lehigh Valley with Expansion of iDEAL Semiconductor Devices
DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver to hold press conference and tour company at 1:30 PM today, 116 Research Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that iDEAL Semiconductor Devices, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, plans to expand its technology research and development and create at least 63 new, high-paying jobs in the Lehigh Valley.
WFMZ-TV Online
The Pottstown Plating Works plant is getting a makeover, contamination cleanup
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- Pennsylvania is investing big bucks in a former factory in Pottstown, Montgomery County. Nearly a half-million-dollars will be used to clean up contamination, with the goal of giving the region a brighter future. The Pottstown Plating Works plant was once a source of pride for the Borough, but today it's just an eyesore.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In suburban Philly campaign stops, Mastriano drags Shapiro, Wolf for pandemic policies
'If you want our kids to grow up with the same freedoms you have here, we got to beat him bad,' Doug Mastriano said. The post In suburban Philly campaign stops, Mastriano drags Shapiro, Wolf for pandemic policies appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
WFMZ-TV Online
Event gives out backpacks, haircuts ahead of school year
READING, Pa. — Families in Reading had the chance to stock up on supplies ahead of the new school year. A back-to-school resource fair was held on Penn Street in center city on Wednesday. State Rep. Manny Guzman and Reading Mayor Eddie Moran said the resource fair was about...
WFMZ-TV Online
PFAS remediation plans in Doylestown
Doylestown plans for PFAS remediation; water rates will have to rise. "We see this as an issue for the entire nation," said John Davis. "These chemicals are in practically every water supply across the country."
WFMZ-TV Online
Back-to-school backpack giveaways held for Lehigh Valley students
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The first day of school is around the corner for little Sariah and now, she's ready to take on fourth grade with a brand new backpack and lots of supplies. "I found notebooks and sharpened pencils and I saw rulers and a binder," said she said. She...
Newtown Native, President of Local Homeowners Association, Remembered For Work in Community
Rayder is being remembered for her career in the pharmaceutical industry and her work in the Newtown community.Image via the family of Lisa Rayder, originally appearing in the Bucks County Courier Times.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montco gets nearly $500K to clean up Pottstown Plating Works site
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania grant will help clean up contamination from an old industrial site in Montgomery County. The county's Redevelopment Authority was awarded nearly a half-million dollars for environmental remediation on the Pottstown Plating Works property, state officials announced. It will be used for cleaning out old pits,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former kindergarten teacher in Phillipsburg celebrates 100th birthday with town proclamation
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A Phillipsburg woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday. Joyce Sickels was surrounded by friends, family and some local leaders who helped her ring in the milestone with a proclamation. "Joyce Sickels for her many accomplishments, mostly for being an asset to the community and church," said...
Mastriano in Lehigh Valley swing blasts Pa. crime, paints candidacy as fight against ‘tyranny’
Co-opting the pandemic battle cry “follow the science” and blasting Pennsylvania’s crime rate, the Republican candidate for governor spoke to supporters Tuesday during a swing through the Lehigh Valley. State Sen. Doug Mastriano, a Republican serving the state’s south-central 33rd Senate District, is running in the Nov....
Comments / 1