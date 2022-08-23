It can be challenging to find an outlet that helps relieve stress in our everyday lives, but did you know that helping others also benefits your health? According to the city’s Volunteer Hub, “Volunteerism improves health by strengthening the body, improving mood and lessening stress in participants.” Volunteering also boosts our morale, gives us a sense of purpose and connects us in ways other activities can’t.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO