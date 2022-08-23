Read full article on original website
Rollover 14 Freeway Crash Results In No Injuries
No injuries were reported after a car rolled several times in a 14 Freeway crash Thursday. Around 8:57 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a rollover vehicle on the southbound 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Ruben Munoz, Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
1 Trapped After 2-Vehicle Lancaster Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was trapped after a two-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection on Avenue M and 70th Street West in the city of Lancaster around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. Witnesses stated that the gray sedan was traveling east on Avenue M and came to...
One vehicle overturned on Highway 14
One vehicle overturned as a result of a collision with a dirt embankment on Highway 14 on Thursday morning, according to Newhall California Highway Patrol officials. “We have an active incident of a solo vehicle Sedan that collided with the dirt embankment and rolled several times,” wrote Josh Greengard, spokesman for Newhall CHP, to The Signal.
Hundreds participate in city shredding event
A long line of cars stretched from the lower parking lot of The Centre as residents waited to drop off up to five boxes of documents to be shredded at the city of Santa Clarita’s document shredding event held on Saturday. So many people showed up to the event...
Big Rig Fire Stops All Traffic On Northbound 5 Freeway South Of Santa Clarita
A big rig fire stopped all traffic on the northbound 5 Freeway south of the Calgrove exit Tuesday afternoon, preventing travel into Santa Clarita through the route. At around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a big rig fire on the northbound 5 Freeway just south of Santa Clarita, according to Geovanni Sanchez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD).
Man Arrested After Brief Santa Clarita Pursuit
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a stolen vehicle pursuit in Valencia last month. On July 24, deputies patrolling Newhall Ranch Road and Grandview Drive in Valencia noticed a stolen vehicle, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. “As deputies proceeded behind...
Bill Miranda | Sign Up for the 27th Annual River Rally Today
It can be challenging to find an outlet that helps relieve stress in our everyday lives, but did you know that helping others also benefits your health? According to the city’s Volunteer Hub, “Volunteerism improves health by strengthening the body, improving mood and lessening stress in participants.” Volunteering also boosts our morale, gives us a sense of purpose and connects us in ways other activities can’t.
City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project
The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.
Firefighters respond to Canyon Country garage fire
Los Angeles County firefighters knocked down a garage fire that broke out in a Canyon Country home Wednesday evening, according to Fire Department officials. According to a supervising fire dispatcher Miguel Ornelas, the garage fire was first reported at 6:32 p.m. at 30444 Sunrose Place in Canyon Country and firefighters arrived at the scene at 6:41 p.m. On arrival, firefighters noticed light smoke coming from the garage in the two-story, single-family dwelling.
Homeless vandal terrorizing Mid-City neighborhood; residents say no one is helping
LOS ANGELES - Several residents in the Mid-City neighborhood are upset and furious as they say a homeless man has been vandalizing their street. The homeless man has been caught on video multiple times damaging water pipes, cutting electrical and internet wires, and even defecating near homes. He’s been caught...
WATCH: Violent Flood Waters Split Open California Freeway
The road is entirely broken in half.
Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days
CalTrans added three overnight closures of one southbound Highway 101 lane in Ventura County, reducing the highway to one lane overnight from Aug. 24 through Aug. 26. The post Southbound Highway 101 in Ventura County reduced to one lane overnight for three additional days appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Construction tools, equipment recovered from homeless encampment in Santa Clara riverbed
Thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction tools and other items were recovered from an encampment in the Santa Clara River bottom during a multi-agency sweep last week. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Paula Police Department conducted the joint operation after receiving several reports of rising thefts in the area. In July, […]
Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita
Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
Truck filled with cantaloupes catches fire in Castaic
A truck filled with cantaloupes caught fire in Castaic on Monday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and Newhall California Highway Patrol officials. According to Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene at 11 p.m. The fire occurred on the 3100 block of...
Deputies arrest man caught attacking teenager outside Valencia coffee shop
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County deputies arrested the man they say was caught on camera beating up a teenage boy outside a Valencia coffee shop.
Fire razes longtime Lancaster store
LANCASTER — Arrow Appliance, a Lancaster institution for some 70 years, was consumed by a fire, early Tuesday morning. Owner Christy Savoie said the fire began sometime around 4:45 a.m., and was discovered by employees arriving at the store at 44932 Yucca Ave., at 5 a.m.
Deputy-involved fight results in medical evaluation for suspect
A deputy-involved fight in Castaic on Wednesday resulted in one man having to be medically evaluated by personnel before being booked, according to law enforcement officials. The fight occurred shortly after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Ridge Route Road and Castaic Road. “Deputies with the Summer Team were patrolling...
Free dumping day on Oct. 8
LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
