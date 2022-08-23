ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

Rollover 14 Freeway Crash Results In No Injuries

No injuries were reported after a car rolled several times in a 14 Freeway crash Thursday. Around 8:57 a.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision involving a rollover vehicle on the southbound 14 Freeway at Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Ruben Munoz, Sanchez, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

One vehicle overturned on Highway 14

One vehicle overturned as a result of a collision with a dirt embankment on Highway 14 on Thursday morning, according to Newhall California Highway Patrol officials. “We have an active incident of a solo vehicle Sedan that collided with the dirt embankment and rolled several times,” wrote Josh Greengard, spokesman for Newhall CHP, to The Signal.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Hundreds participate in city shredding event

A long line of cars stretched from the lower parking lot of The Centre as residents waited to drop off up to five boxes of documents to be shredded at the city of Santa Clarita’s document shredding event held on Saturday. So many people showed up to the event...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Big Rig Fire Stops All Traffic On Northbound 5 Freeway South Of Santa Clarita

A big rig fire stopped all traffic on the northbound 5 Freeway south of the Calgrove exit Tuesday afternoon, preventing travel into Santa Clarita through the route. At around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a big rig fire on the northbound 5 Freeway just south of Santa Clarita, according to Geovanni Sanchez with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD).
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Arrested After Brief Santa Clarita Pursuit

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a stolen vehicle pursuit in Valencia last month. On July 24, deputies patrolling Newhall Ranch Road and Grandview Drive in Valencia noticed a stolen vehicle, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. “As deputies proceeded behind...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Bill Miranda | Sign Up for the 27th Annual River Rally Today

It can be challenging to find an outlet that helps relieve stress in our everyday lives, but did you know that helping others also benefits your health? According to the city’s Volunteer Hub, “Volunteerism improves health by strengthening the body, improving mood and lessening stress in participants.” Volunteering also boosts our morale, gives us a sense of purpose and connects us in ways other activities can’t.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

City Council Awards Contract For Newhall Gateway Beautification Project

The Santa Clarita City Council voted Tuesday at their regular meeting to award a contract for a Newhall Gateway Beautification Project. The contract funds the design of the project that aims to provide landscape, hardscape, and irrigation at the State Route 14 Freeway on and off-ramps interchange at Newhall Avenue.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Firefighters respond to Canyon Country garage fire

Los Angeles County firefighters knocked down a garage fire that broke out in a Canyon Country home Wednesday evening, according to Fire Department officials. According to a supervising fire dispatcher Miguel Ornelas, the garage fire was first reported at 6:32 p.m. at 30444 Sunrose Place in Canyon Country and firefighters arrived at the scene at 6:41 p.m. On arrival, firefighters noticed light smoke coming from the garage in the two-story, single-family dwelling.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita

Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Truck filled with cantaloupes catches fire in Castaic

A truck filled with cantaloupes caught fire in Castaic on Monday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department and Newhall California Highway Patrol officials. According to Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene at 11 p.m. The fire occurred on the 3100 block of...
CASTAIC, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Fire razes longtime Lancaster store

LANCASTER — Arrow Appliance, a Lancaster institution for some 70 years, was consumed by a fire, early Tuesday morning. Owner Christy Savoie said the fire began sometime around 4:45 a.m., and was discovered by employees arriving at the store at 44932 Yucca Ave., at 5 a.m.
LANCASTER, CA
signalscv.com

Deputy-involved fight results in medical evaluation for suspect

A deputy-involved fight in Castaic on Wednesday resulted in one man having to be medically evaluated by personnel before being booked, according to law enforcement officials. The fight occurred shortly after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Ridge Route Road and Castaic Road. “Deputies with the Summer Team were patrolling...
CASTAIC, CA
theavtimes.com

Free dumping day on Oct. 8

LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

