Technology

Today in the Connected Economy: Peloton Turns to Amazon to Boost Sales

Today in the connected economy, Peloton turns to Amazon to sell its home exercise equipment, marking the first time the company has worked with an outside retailer. Plus, Malaysian investment bank Kenanga looks to launch a super app with the help of Ant Group, while Sullivan Bank partners with Bakkt to let customers trade cryptocurrency.
BUSINESS
Zoom Stock Tumbles As Q2 Sales Growth, Profit Outlook Disappoint Amid Changing Post-Pandemic Habits

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) shares slumped lower Tuesday after the video conferencing specialists cut their full-year sales and profit guidance following softer-than-expected second quarter sales amid a slowdown in individual subscribers and intensifying competition in its enterprise division. Zoom said adjusted profits for the three months ending in July were...
STOCKS
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
STOCKS
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Percentage Change
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
STOCKS
4 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2029

A plunging stock market is the perfect excuse for long-term investors to go on the offensive. These innovative industry leaders have the capacity to make patient investors millionaires by 2029. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Walmart and Home Depot Just Put a Nail In the Bear Market

Walmart and Home Depot both beat estimates in their second-quarter results. Walmart's better-than-expected numbers came just three weeks after it cut its guidance. The results should give investors confidence in the market's recovery. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
BUSINESS
Dollar General beats on earnings with boost from grocery sales

Discount retailer Dollar General beat earnings estimates in the second quarter and has lifted its sales outlook for the rest of the year as bargain-hunting shoppers increasingly flock to the growing chain for groceries and other consumables. The company posted earnings per share of $2.98, up 10.8% from a year...
BUSINESS
Volatile Week for Bed Bath & Beyond Comes to a Close

Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond's wild ride as a meme stock darling appears to be coming to an end after an up and down week. Cheddar News takes a deeper look at the trading volatility, the financials, and where it goes from here after r/wallstreetbets favorite exec, Ryan Cohen, sold off his stake in the chain.
ECONOMY
Home Depot, Cisco And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Gold futures traded higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Guess? To Feel The Pinch Of Currency Headwinds, Says Analyst

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated a Market Perform rating on the shares of Guess? Inc GES with a price target of $23.00. The analyst said the company’s Q2 earnings downside was primarily driven by a higher tax rate that negatively impacted EPS. The downbeat guidance issued by...
MARKETS
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Rocketed Higher Wednesday Morning

Bed Bath & Beyond may have found a lender to address its liquidity issues. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MARKETS
Macy’s Cuts Guidance as Consumers Pull Back Spending, Despite Beating Expectations in Q2

Shares for Macy’s Inc. were up 6.5% on Tuesday morning after the department store beat expectations in the second quarter. Net sales in the second quarter fell slightly to $5.6 billion from $5.65 billion a year earlier. This was still above market expectations with estimates for the quarter at $5.49 billion. On the company’s second quarter earnings call on Tuesday, CEO Jeff Gennette noted that Macy’s continued to see strength in occasion-based categories, which include career and tailored sportswear, fragrances, shoes, dresses and luggage. Sales for these categories were up 8% to second quarter of 2021 and up 21% to second quarter...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
