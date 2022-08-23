ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk slated for undisputed showdown on December 17

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk could be slated for an undisputed heavyweight title showdown in December 2022. Last Saturday night in Jeddah, Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua via split decision to retain the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles, whilst also capturing The Ring belt in the process. The contest was hard to call in the eyes of many but in the end, Usyk’s superior boxing ability got him the win he deserved – and put an end to his rivalry with the Englishman.
Tyson Fury reacts with anger to Wilder wanting Usyk fight

By Craig Page: Tyson Fury didn’t take the news well of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder saying in an interview that he’d like to face IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk. For Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs), this means he’s got competition for the Usyk fight that...
Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz: Everything You Need To Know

Two heavyweight kings of the ring — Andy "Destoyer" Ruiz Jr. and Luis "King Kong" Ortiz — will bring the pugilistic star power to Los Angeles when they meet in the ring at Crypto.com Arena on Sept. 4, live on FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view. Both Ruiz (36-2) and...
Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey - Only So Much Room

Time doesn’t stand still. Father time is undefeated. All of the old sayings have been heard and repeated ad nauseum, in part because they’re true and in part because they’re easy. Athletic longevity varies but eventually we know everyone, even Tom Brady, will reach the day where they can’t go anymore.
Kambosos is Philippines-bound ahead of Devin Haney rematch

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian boxer George Kambosos will do most of his preparation for a world title rematch against Devin Haney in the Philippines, where he once worked out as Manny Pacquiao’s sparring partner. Kambosos and Haney are scheduled to get back into the ring in Melbourne...
Hearn Says Kalle Sauerland Was Key To Getting Eubank-Benn Deal Done

Eddie Hearn wants to give credit where credit is due. The head of Matchroom Boxing will preside over one of the more intriguing match-ups in British boxing on Oct. 8 when his charge, welterweight Conor Benn goes up against countryman and career middleweight/super middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. in a catchweight bout set at 157 pounds at The O2 Arena in London.
Tyson Fury promoter ‘hopeful’ that Oleksandr Usyk fight will come together

Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum has said he is ‘hopeful’ that a fight against Oleksandr Usyk can be made.On Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, Usyk outpointed Anthony Joshua for the second time in 11 months. In doing so, the unbeaten Ukrainian retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles that he won from “AJ” last September.Usyk’s latest victory sets up the possibility of a clash with WBC title holder Fury to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion. Although Fury has claimed to be retired since knocking out Dillian Whyte in April, the Briton has gone back and forth on...
Andrade-Parker Interim Super Middleweight Title Fight Approved, Ordered By WBO

Demetrius Andrade and Zach Parker are back at the negotiating table. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBO has approved a request by Andrade for an interim super middleweight title to be at stake in his targeted fight with England’s Parker. The fight will be formally ordered by the sanctioning body on Tuesday, which will come with a ten-day negotiation period to reach terms. In the event that a deal is not secured in that time, the ordered fight will then head to a purse hid hearing.
Fury Promoter: If Joshua Rebuilds, a Fight is Possible in The Future

Frank Warren, co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, says a showdown with Anthony Joshua is still possible in the future - if Joshua rebuilds himself. Joshua has lost back to back fights to current WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk. The second of those defeats took place last Saturday in Saudi Arabia.
Regis Prograis wants Gervonta Davis when he moves up to 140

By Sam Volz: Former WBA light welterweight champion Regis Prograis says he wants to fight Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis when he eventually returns to the 140-lb division. Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) says he feels confident that he’ll defeat Tank when the time comes for them to fight. For...
