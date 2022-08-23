Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum has said he is ‘hopeful’ that a fight against Oleksandr Usyk can be made.On Saturday night in Saudi Arabia, Usyk outpointed Anthony Joshua for the second time in 11 months. In doing so, the unbeaten Ukrainian retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles that he won from “AJ” last September.Usyk’s latest victory sets up the possibility of a clash with WBC title holder Fury to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion. Although Fury has claimed to be retired since knocking out Dillian Whyte in April, the Briton has gone back and forth on...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO