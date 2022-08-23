ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Why HBO Max Seems to Be Canceling Everything

At HBO Max, the Bat-folk can’t catch a break. Weeks after the decision to kill the effectively completed straight-to-streaming movie “Batgirl,” HBO Max canceled “Batman: Caped Crusader” and “Merry Little Batman,” among four other animated projects. The good news for these six newly scrapped Warner Bros. Animation projects is they are still full steam ahead in production and being shopped elsewhere, a person with knowledge of the situation told IndieWire — unlike “Batgirl,” which will never see the light of day. A second source told IndieWire that HBO Max has made the choice to spend some time away from the kids-and-family...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Zaslav
The Verge

The streaming bundle is a sneaky deal too good to pass up

This will be upsetting to learn if you, like me, spent the better part of two decades cutting cords to escape paying for a bunch of sports channels you never watch. But... the bundle is back. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Walmart is partnering with Paramount Plus to...
TV & VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022

By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
TV & VIDEOS
StyleCaster

How Much Is HBO Max? Here’s How to Save $45 & Get the Equivalent of 5 Months For free

With content like the Friends reunion and House of Dragon, it’s no wonder why more people want to know how much HBO Max is and whether the service has a free trial. Watch HBO Max $9.99+ Buy Now HBO Max launched in May 2020 as a streaming service for HBO shows and other WarnerMedia programs, such as Friends, Sex and the City and Game of Thrones. As of December 2020, HBO Max has had more than 37.7 million paying subscribers, and with the service releasing original programs, such as The Flight Attendant and Selena + Chef, and that number is only expected to grow. Along...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Tnt#Warner Brothers#Business Industry#Linus Business#Warnermedia#At T#Cnn#Tlc
knowtechie.com

HBO Max and Discovery Plus will be replaced by a new service

The HBO Max app as we know it is on its way out. There’s a new streaming app coming in the summer of 2023 that combines the app with Discovery Plus. This has been a change in the making since WarnerMedia merged with Discovery back in March, becoming Warner Bros Discovery. And Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the new app in an earnings call yesterday (thanks, Verge).
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Netflix: Every New Title Coming This Week

Summer is coming close to wrapping up. If you’re still in need of staying inside to avoid the heat, there’s plenty to keep you occupied on the streaming front. It’s another week, so that means Netflix is bringing another round of fresh content for viewers looking for entertainment.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

Everything new streaming on Disney Plus in September 2022

After a three-week delay, Andor is finally coming to Disney Plus in September 2022. The Star Wars spinoff will have a three-episode premiere on September 21. Disney is also bringing out the big guns for Disney Plus Day on September 8. A bunch of new movies and shows are debuting that Thursday, including the new live-action Pinocchio movie, Pixar’s Cars on the Road series, and Thor: Love and Thunder.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Essential Killing Free Online

Cast: Vincent Gallo Emmanuelle Seigner David L. Price Zach Cohen Iftach Ophir. A Taliban soldier struggles to survive after he escapes his captors and flees into the Polish countryside. Is Essential Killing on Netflix?. Essential Killing is currently not on Netflix. Movies and series tend to come and go quite...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Everything Coming to Prime Video in September 2022

It’s hard to believe 2022 is almost over. Kids are returning back to school, the seasons will start to change, and the fall television lineup will be here before you know it. With that, it’s time to start prioritizing what shows to give your free time to. Amazon Prime Video is going for broke this September, with the massive undertaking that is their adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” series, but that’s not all. Let’s take a look on everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in September. The biggest show coming to Amazon Prime Video is, of course, the...
TV & VIDEOS
Phone Arena

Netflix's lower-priced ad-supported tier may skip commercials with certain content

Just a few days ago we told you the latest about the ad-supported tier of service that Netflix is expected to launch early next year. These lower-priced plans will undoubtedly lop off some of the features received by those who pay for a full-priced subscription to the video streamer. One such feature that might not be found on the ad-supported tier is the ability to download content to view when offline.
TV & VIDEOS
tipranks.com

Top 5 Streaming Services: Apple TV Enters Top 5, HBO Max loses Spot

This article ranks streaming service providers based on the year-over-year growth in their website traffic in July 2022. Website traffic data shows that Apple TV+ made it into the top five. HBO MAX lost its position. Along the lines of our previous publication – top five streaming service providers (streaming...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy