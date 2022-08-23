It’s hard to believe 2022 is almost over. Kids are returning back to school, the seasons will start to change, and the fall television lineup will be here before you know it. With that, it’s time to start prioritizing what shows to give your free time to. Amazon Prime Video is going for broke this September, with the massive undertaking that is their adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” series, but that’s not all. Let’s take a look on everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in September. The biggest show coming to Amazon Prime Video is, of course, the...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO