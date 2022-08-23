ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The Last Inning (Aug. 22, 2022): Spotlighting PGF 12U champion Kate McCartney, Player & Club Moves + Verbals

By Carlos Arias
extrainningsoftball.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
extrainningsoftball.com

Vann Stuedeman Hired as Illinois Pitching Coach

Vann Stuedeman has been hired as the new pitching coach at Illinois. Stuedeman spent eight seasons as the head coach at Mississippi State, a tenure that ended in 2019, and collected a 275-190 overall record during her time in Starkville. During her time at Mississippi State, Stuedeman led the Bulldogs to seven NCAA tournament appearances.
BASEBALL
extrainningsoftball.com

Ohio State Signs Kelly Kovach Schoenly to Contract Extension

Ohio State signed head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly to a contract extension, Extra Inning Softball has learned. The new deal stretches through the 2025 season and replaces Schoenly’s existing contract, which expired following the 2022 campaign. The extension also includes a 20% raise from her previous contract. Extra Inning Softball viewed a copy of the executed deal.
COLUMBUS, OH
extrainningsoftball.com

SIU Edwardsville Names Ben Sorden as Head Coach

SIU Edwardsville has hired Ben Sorden as the program’s new head coach. Sorden spent the last five seasons on staff at Michigan State, serving as the program’s primary pitching coach. Under Sorden’s tutelage, Ashley Miller rose to become the Spartans’ ace in the circle, including recording 244 strikeouts and a perfect game during the 2022 season.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
extrainningsoftball.com

Oklahoma Pitchers Macy McAdoo, Emmy Guthrie Medically Retiring from Softball

A pair of Oklahoma pitchers announced their departures from the Sooners’ softball roster on Monday. Emmy Guthrie both announced their medical retirements from the sport, in separate social media posts. McAdoo was the 31st-ranked player in the class of 2019 and spent three years on the OU roster. She...
NORMAN, OK
extrainningsoftball.com

Carol Hutchins Announces Retirement as Michigan Head Coach

Michigan head coach Carol Hutchins is retiring, she announced on Wednesday. Hutchins, who recently completed her 39th overall season as a head coach, is the winningest coach in NCAA softball history with 1,707 victories and a career winning percentage of .755. “Words can not adequately describe my appreciation for all...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy