The Last Inning (Aug. 22, 2022): Spotlighting PGF 12U champion Kate McCartney, Player & Club Moves + Verbals

Vann Stuedeman Hired as Illinois Pitching Coach
Vann Stuedeman has been hired as the new pitching coach at Illinois. Stuedeman spent eight seasons as the head coach at Mississippi State, a tenure that ended in 2019, and collected a 275-190 overall record during her time in Starkville. During her time at Mississippi State, Stuedeman led the Bulldogs to seven NCAA tournament appearances.
Extra Star Power: 2025 Two-Sport Athlete Barbara Jo Coppola… the Latest (& Greatest?) in a Sports-Crazed Family!
How good of an athlete is Barbara Jo Coppola, an incoming sophomore at Harrison (N.Y.) High, which is located 22 miles northeast of New York City?. If not for COVID, Barbara Jo, who also goes by the nickname “Babs,” would have been a two-sport high school varsity athlete as a 7th grader (2019-2020) in tennis and softball.
Ohio State Signs Kelly Kovach Schoenly to Contract Extension
Ohio State signed head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly to a contract extension, Extra Inning Softball has learned. The new deal stretches through the 2025 season and replaces Schoenly’s existing contract, which expired following the 2022 campaign. The extension also includes a 20% raise from her previous contract. Extra Inning Softball viewed a copy of the executed deal.
SIU Edwardsville Names Ben Sorden as Head Coach
SIU Edwardsville has hired Ben Sorden as the program’s new head coach. Sorden spent the last five seasons on staff at Michigan State, serving as the program’s primary pitching coach. Under Sorden’s tutelage, Ashley Miller rose to become the Spartans’ ace in the circle, including recording 244 strikeouts and a perfect game during the 2022 season.
Inside Pitch: Softball Great Jessie Warren Discusses Pressure… Her 5 Tips on How to Handle It
Extra Inning Softball correspondent Jessica Warren was a college All-American at Florida State and, in 2018, the third baseman helped the Seminoles win the NCAA D1 National Championship. After college, Jessi has been a professional player with the USSSA Pride and competed in Athletes Unlimited also. In today’s “Inside Pitch,”...
Oklahoma Pitchers Macy McAdoo, Emmy Guthrie Medically Retiring from Softball
A pair of Oklahoma pitchers announced their departures from the Sooners’ softball roster on Monday. Emmy Guthrie both announced their medical retirements from the sport, in separate social media posts. McAdoo was the 31st-ranked player in the class of 2019 and spent three years on the OU roster. She...
Carol Hutchins Announces Retirement as Michigan Head Coach
Michigan head coach Carol Hutchins is retiring, she announced on Wednesday. Hutchins, who recently completed her 39th overall season as a head coach, is the winningest coach in NCAA softball history with 1,707 victories and a career winning percentage of .755. “Words can not adequately describe my appreciation for all...
