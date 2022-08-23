Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
This New Discount Store in New Jersey has Unbelievably Low PricesTravel MavenMoorestown, NJ
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensPennsylvania State
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Urban Farmer in Philadelphia Presents Chef Collaboration Mushroom Dinner SeriesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Daily Beast
Cops Love Immunity—Until They’re the Ones Abused by Police
Patrol officers took no chances when they confronted a man claiming to be a federal agent in Dublin, Ohio, a small city about 20 miles north of Columbus. They drew their weapons first and asked questions later. Bodycam footage captures the rapidly escalated standoff from summer 2020. After shouting contradictory...
Daily Beast
Dad Forced Kids to Eat Their Own Feces, Beat Each Other With Spiked Bat, Police Say
A father has been arrested over a string of horrific alleged abuses that include locking one of his kids in a closet as a punishment and then forcing them to eat their own feces in front of their siblings, police say. An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Grant, of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Beast
Epstein’s Ponzi Schemer Mentor Found Dead After a Welfare Check
Steven Hoffenberg, a convicted Ponzi schemer and one-time Wall Street mentor to multimillionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in his Connecticut apartment this week after a survivor of Epstein’s abuse called local cops to do a welfare check. Maria Farmer called Derby police to check in on...
Daily Beast
4 Relatives Dead After Multiple Shootings in Multiple Locations in Small City
Four people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide after a woman allegedly shot three relatives before turning the gun on herself. Three of the victims were men, according to Boston 25 News, while the “potential suspect”—the woman—died later of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shootings took place at three crime scenes in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. The Essex County District Attorney’s office told the station that police responded to reports of shots fired at a residence where they found the bodies of two men, aged 66 and 34. “An initial investigation determined that a 31-year-old female was a potential suspect,” according to the statement from the DA’s office. Less than two hours later, the woman’s body was discovered in a car with the self-inflicted wound. Then, officers discovered another body—a male—in a separate vehicle in a separate location. The age of the fourth victim remains unclear. “All of the deceased individuals are related to one another. Their names and specific relationship are not being released at this time pending complete next of kin notification,” said the DA.
Daily Beast
Cops Search for Parents After Baby Girl Found at Minneapolis Airport
Minnesota authorities are asking the public for help identifying an infant girl who was found Sunday at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. The child, believed to be roughly 10-months-old, arrived at the airport around 9 p.m. on light rail service with a woman “in crisis,” the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. “Investigators do not believe that the woman is a relative or guardian of the child,” the agency said Tuesday. “Despite an exhaustive investigation, the child’s identity remains unknown.” No baby matching her description has been reported missing or abducted, according to the bureau, which added that efforts to trace her family have so far failed. Anyone with information about the girl or her parents are encouraged to call 911, or the Metropolitan Airports Commission’s Emergency Communication Center at 612-726-5777.
Daily Beast
Texas Woman Arrested After Revolting Racial Attack Against Indian Americans Caught on Video
A woman who allegedly terrorized a group of Indian-American women in a violent, racially charged outburst in a parking lot has been arrested as footage of the horror incident was posted to social media. Esmeralda Upton is facing charges after the disturbance Wednesday night in the parking lot outside the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Angelino Heights residents to protest filming of ‘Fast & Furious’
Angelino Heights residents plan protests Friday against the filming of the next “Fast & Furious” movie in their neighborhood, claiming the well-known franchise’s films have led to an increase in street racing in the area. Filming of “Fast X,” the 10th installment of the franchise, is set...
Daily Beast
Atlanta Cop Won’t Face Charges for Killing Black Man Shot Twice in Back
More than two years after the shooting death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks sparked fiery protests across Atlanta, a special prosecutor says the officer who fired two shots into the Black man’s back will not be prosecuted for murder. Atlanta officer Garrett Rolfe was allowed to protect himself from “great...
Daily Beast
Pair Charged With Attempting to Kidnap a Baby at Gunpoint
A man and woman have been arrested after allegedly attempted to kidnap a 1-year-old baby in broad daylight over the weekend, authorities said. Walter Keshone Sullivan, 45, and Stacie Earnestine Wilson, 55, were both charged with attempting to kidnap a victim under 14 years old, assault with a deadly weapon, and child abuse under circumstances likely to produce great bodily injury or death, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. Wilson also faces two counts of criminal threats in relation to the Long Beach incident.
Daily Beast
How Denver Cops Could Get Away With Shooting 6 Random People
Willis Small IV is a self-proclaimed “introvert,” but on one hot night in Denver last month, he set out to change that. “I’m only getting older. So I figured, I had to step out at some point and enjoy it,” the 24-year-old student told The Daily Beast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Beast
Jury Decides Fanatics Really Did Want to Kidnap Michigan Governor
Two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were found guilty on Tuesday, capping one of the most disturbing stories about far-right extremism to emerge in the surreal 2020 election cycle. Adam Fox was found guilty of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass...
Comments / 0