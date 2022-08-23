ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Daily Beast

Cops Love Immunity—Until They’re the Ones Abused by Police

Patrol officers took no chances when they confronted a man claiming to be a federal agent in Dublin, Ohio, a small city about 20 miles north of Columbus. They drew their weapons first and asked questions later. Bodycam footage captures the rapidly escalated standoff from summer 2020. After shouting contradictory...
Daily Beast

Epstein’s Ponzi Schemer Mentor Found Dead After a Welfare Check

Steven Hoffenberg, a convicted Ponzi schemer and one-time Wall Street mentor to multimillionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, was found dead in his Connecticut apartment this week after a survivor of Epstein’s abuse called local cops to do a welfare check. Maria Farmer called Derby police to check in on...
Daily Beast

4 Relatives Dead After Multiple Shootings in Multiple Locations in Small City

Four people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide after a woman allegedly shot three relatives before turning the gun on herself. Three of the victims were men, according to Boston 25 News, while the “potential suspect”—the woman—died later of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shootings took place at three crime scenes in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. The Essex County District Attorney’s office told the station that police responded to reports of shots fired at a residence where they found the bodies of two men, aged 66 and 34. “An initial investigation determined that a 31-year-old female was a potential suspect,” according to the statement from the DA’s office. Less than two hours later, the woman’s body was discovered in a car with the self-inflicted wound. Then, officers discovered another body—a male—in a separate vehicle in a separate location. The age of the fourth victim remains unclear. “All of the deceased individuals are related to one another. Their names and specific relationship are not being released at this time pending complete next of kin notification,” said the DA.
Daily Beast

Cops Search for Parents After Baby Girl Found at Minneapolis Airport

Minnesota authorities are asking the public for help identifying an infant girl who was found Sunday at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. The child, believed to be roughly 10-months-old, arrived at the airport around 9 p.m. on light rail service with a woman “in crisis,” the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. “Investigators do not believe that the woman is a relative or guardian of the child,” the agency said Tuesday. “Despite an exhaustive investigation, the child’s identity remains unknown.” No baby matching her description has been reported missing or abducted, according to the bureau, which added that efforts to trace her family have so far failed. Anyone with information about the girl or her parents are encouraged to call 911, or the Metropolitan Airports Commission’s Emergency Communication Center at 612-726-5777.
Daily Beast

Atlanta Cop Won’t Face Charges for Killing Black Man Shot Twice in Back

More than two years after the shooting death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks sparked fiery protests across Atlanta, a special prosecutor says the officer who fired two shots into the Black man’s back will not be prosecuted for murder. Atlanta officer Garrett Rolfe was allowed to protect himself from “great...
Daily Beast

Pair Charged With Attempting to Kidnap a Baby at Gunpoint

A man and woman have been arrested after allegedly attempted to kidnap a 1-year-old baby in broad daylight over the weekend, authorities said. Walter Keshone Sullivan, 45, and Stacie Earnestine Wilson, 55, were both charged with attempting to kidnap a victim under 14 years old, assault with a deadly weapon, and child abuse under circumstances likely to produce great bodily injury or death, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. Wilson also faces two counts of criminal threats in relation to the Long Beach incident.
Daily Beast

How Denver Cops Could Get Away With Shooting 6 Random People

Willis Small IV is a self-proclaimed “introvert,” but on one hot night in Denver last month, he set out to change that. “I’m only getting older. So I figured, I had to step out at some point and enjoy it,” the 24-year-old student told The Daily Beast.
Daily Beast

Jury Decides Fanatics Really Did Want to Kidnap Michigan Governor

Two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were found guilty on Tuesday, capping one of the most disturbing stories about far-right extremism to emerge in the surreal 2020 election cycle. Adam Fox was found guilty of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass...
