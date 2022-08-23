Four people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide after a woman allegedly shot three relatives before turning the gun on herself. Three of the victims were men, according to Boston 25 News, while the “potential suspect”—the woman—died later of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shootings took place at three crime scenes in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. The Essex County District Attorney’s office told the station that police responded to reports of shots fired at a residence where they found the bodies of two men, aged 66 and 34. “An initial investigation determined that a 31-year-old female was a potential suspect,” according to the statement from the DA’s office. Less than two hours later, the woman’s body was discovered in a car with the self-inflicted wound. Then, officers discovered another body—a male—in a separate vehicle in a separate location. The age of the fourth victim remains unclear. “All of the deceased individuals are related to one another. Their names and specific relationship are not being released at this time pending complete next of kin notification,” said the DA.

LYNN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO