3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
COMMENTARY: Big Brothers Big Sisters, gospel music event are Making A Difference
Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I hope you are doing well. Last week, I encouraged you to share your Making A Difference stories and photos with me so that I could share them with others. It is so important for us to highlight the many positive and loving things that people are doing around Northeast Wisconsin. This inspires us and lifts our spirits.
Back-to-School Store setting up Brown County students for success
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Back-to-school shopping is a big expense for some families in the Brown County area. The Service League of Green Bay recognizes that struggle. The group puts on a Back-to-School Store every August for students in need of basic supplies. Over 1,500 children in grades K-5 are...
Diamonds & Gold Celebrates Christine's Retirement with a Jewelry Sale
Christine Patton, the owner of Diamonds & Gold in Bellevue announced on Living with Amy that she is planning to retire. To celebrate her retirement, she has chosen tons of jewelry marked at 40% off! Watch for more details. Not to worry - Diamonds & Gold isn't going anywhere! The...
Appleton schools to have two referendums in November, larger one for $129.8 million
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Voters in the Appleton school district will have two referendum questions on their ballots this November. The district will ask voters to approve $129.8 million for a new elementary school, additions to the high schools, science and math additions to the middle schools and updates to the elementary school buildings.
Mountain bike skills park construction underway at Triangle Sports Area in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Construction continues Tuesday at a new mountain bike skills park at Triangle Sports Area in Green Bay. Work began in late June, and organizers say the course will compliment the Baird Creek Greenway. With teamwork and purpose, the crew from Global Action Sports Solutions is working...
Fond du Lac County girl trapped under 1,000-pound hay bale, flown to Children's Hospital
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- A 9-year-old girl from the Town of Eden is being treated at the Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee after a thousand-pound hay bale fell on her Wednesday afternoon. Fond du Lac County deputies responded around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday to a call that said...
University and Baird to close next week in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An intersection on Green Bay's east side is closing next week. The city's public works department says crews will be doing sewer work in the area of University Avenue and Baird Street. University Avenue will be closed between Irwin Avenue and Forest Street. Baird Street will...
Bus companies prepare for the new school year
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- The new school year is almost here. Many school districts are still experiencing staffing shortages in many areas. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent Thursday morning at Kobussen Buses in Kaukauna to see how they're getting ready for the new school year. How are you getting ready for...
Bat near Waupaca County park tests positive for rabies
CLINTONVILLE (WLUK) -- A bat found near a Waupaca County park has tested positive for rabies. Health officials say the bat was found near Bucholtz Park in Clintonville on Aug. 20. Officials are in contact with individuals with known exposures. Anyone who suspects they have been in contact with a...
Bay Fabrication Inc. to close
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A manufacturer on Green Bay's east side is closing its doors, putting 53 people out of work. Bay Fabrication Inc. has notified the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development that it will close on Oct. 15. All workers will be finished by Dec. 30. According to its...
Menominee Indian School District looks for ways to fight chronic absenteeism
KESHENA (WLUK) -- The Menominee Indian School District is looking for ways to fight chronic absenteeism in the student population. It's an issue the district has been looking at for years but was highlighted further during the pandemic. Wednesday evening allowed parents the chance to listen to officials on why...
Green Bay crossing guard positions still open prior to start of school year
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The City of Green Bay is still looking for crossing guards to work during this upcoming school year. The Personnel Committee discussed the issue Tuesday night, saying pay is part of the reason for the shortage. Two years ago, the City of Green Bay decided to...
Judge approves sale of Annie's Campground
SHAWANO, Wis. (WLUK) – A judge approved the sale of Annie’s Campground Tuesday for just more than $2 million, ending one part of a legal saga. The Gresham facility was owned by Ann Retzlaff, but after she fell behind on mortgage and other payments, a court-appointed receiver was designated to manage the property.
Manitowoc football team takes SS Badger ferry to game in Michigan
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The Manitowoc Ships are living up to their name this week. The high school football team is taking a unique path to Friday night lights. Instead of riding a bus, it planned to board the S.S. Badger carferry for a trip across Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon. Manitowoc...
Shawano superintendent, several school board members resign
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- The three-year tenure of Shawano superintendent Randi Anderson is ending. She's the latest domino to fall, after school board members Chris Gull, Michael Sleeper and Chuck Dallas also resigned. "It'll be a good change. it'll move the district in the right direction, and I'm very respectful of...
Menasha looking for improvement in rivalry game
MENASHA (WLUK) -- One game into the season and most coaches know more about their team now than a week ago. For Menasha's Jeramie Korth, he likes what he saw in a Week 1 win over Appleton East, where his team rushed for 296 yards in a 35-14 win, but he hopes his team can be better Friday at Neenah, which is coming off a 39-point win at De Pere.
HSGT: Bay Port, Appleton North, Oshkosh North, Coleman post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 2 of the high school football season kicked off Thursday and among the teams in action was Bay Port, ranked No. 1 in the FOX 11 Top 11. The Pirates handled Notre Dame 24-3. Other scores:. Appleton North 42, Green Bay Preble 0. Oshkosh North...
Ramps closed this week in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Two highway ramps around the highway 10/45 interchange are closed this week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is continuing to patch pavement along the Highway 10 corridor. The ramp from northbound 45 to eastbound 10 is closed through Friday. A detour takes drivers on highways 45,...
County Road M set to close Monday for construction
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- A stretch of County Road M is set to close beginning Monday. The Outagamie County Highway Department will be replacing a large culvert beneath M about one mile north of Hortonville. The road will be closed between County Road MM and Franks Lane. The closure is...
Wisconsin Ukrainians rally to show support for Ukraine and find community
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc. held a rally Wednesday to show its support for Ukraine in the war against Russia. They gathered on the corner of South Oneida Street and Armed Forces Drive in Ashwaubenon. The rally served to remind people that those at war are constantly under siege....
