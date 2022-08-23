ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Get your andagi! Hawaii’s Okinawan Festival is coming

By Chelsee Yee
 3 days ago

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 40th Okinawan Festival is returning to the Hawaii Convention Center in September for an in-person celebration. This year, the theme is “Sharing Uchinanchu Aloha.”

The festival continues to be one of Hawaii’s largest cultural events.

The 2-day festival starts on Sept. 3 and will feature Okinawan performing arts, craft booths, historical exhibits, Okinawan-themed games, and of course, a ton of food. It’s the place to satisfy your andagi cravings!

General Admission starts at 10 a.m. Tickets are $10 for those ages 13 to 64 and $5 for those 65 and older; it’s free for children 12 and under.

Early Admission starts at 9 a.m. and can only be purchased online now through Friday, Sept. 2, for an additional $5 for adults and seniors.

The festival ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4. The largest indoor bon dance will be held Saturday night only from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

