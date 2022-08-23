Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Urs Fischer Transformed Marciano Art Foundation Into a Playground of Digital Sculptures
Presented in conjunction with Gagosian. Back in December, Urs Fischer debuted a Tiffany & Co.-inspired sculpture as part of his NFT series, CHAOS #1–#501. Not everyone was a fan initially, including Larry Gagosian, who told The Wall Street Journal that he believed the project needed to be explored further before releasing through his gallery.
dornob.com
Ann Carrington’s Upcycled Sculptures Pay Tribute to the 17th-Century Art of Vanitas
While the bulk of 17th-century Dutch art celebrated the opulence and abundance of the time, there was a sub-movement that flipped that message on its head. Those paintings about futility from the 1500s and 1600s inspired British artist Ann Carrington to invent her own unique tribute to those early creatives.
Painting That Ridicules Hitler Probably Painted By Picasso, Experts Say
"The Eye of The Serpent" features a caricature of Hitler with a snake twisted around his face and a cigar pipe sticking out of his mouth.
Climate activists glue themselves to famous sculpture at Vatican Museums
Two climate activists glued themselves to the base of a famous sculpture at Vatican Museums on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warhol Family to Sell Student Work, Penn Museum to Bury Skulls of Enslaved People, and More: Morning Links for August 10, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines SEOUL MATES. Timed with Frieze Seoul, Christie’s and HomeArt will stage a pop-up show in Seoul that pairs the work of Francis Bacon and Adrian Ghenie, per Ocula. The exhibition ran in Hong Kong in May, and includes a reported $440 million of art. Other news from the South Korean capital: The credit card Hyundai Card has established an Art Library in the Itaewon neighborhood with some 6,000 books, including many rare volumes, the JoongAng Daily reports. And, Yonhap reports, 80 works by the canonical modernist Lee Jung-seob that were included in the art trove donated in 2021 by the family of the late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee last year will soon go on view in a...
Four Vermeer Paintings Were Investigated During the Pandemic. Their Secrets Will Be Shared in a Major National Gallery of Art Show.
A lengthy investigation conducted by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., into four paintings by and attributed to Johannes Vermeer has wrapped, and its findings will be the subject of an exhibition this October. That NGA show, titled “Vermeer’s Secrets”, will present two works from the museum’s collection whose authenticity have been questioned—Girl with a Red Hat and Girl with a Flute (ca. 1665–75)—and two that have been accepted as Vermeer originals. Two 20th-century forgeries were also examined. According to Marjorie Wieseman, NGA curator and head of the department of Northern European paintings, the exhibition aims to discover “what makes a...
Joan Didion’s Estate Heads to Auction, Endeavor Buys Majority Stake in Car Auction House, and More: Morning Links for August 12, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE ARTISTS SPEAK. Jayson Musson, who shot to fame as the wise art YouTuber Hennessy Youngman, has his first museum show up at the Fabric Workshop in Philadelphia, and is in the New York Times. “Jokes can be powerful, but it’s not easy to tell a good joke,” he said. Feminist great Suzanne Lacy has a survey up at the Queens Museum in New York, and is in the Art Newspaper. “Activism is impacting change,” she said. “I’m not convinced that art does anything profound and unique in and of itself, but that it operates to support...
What would the Romans say? A brilliant new ‘art fort’ brightens up Hadrian’s Wall
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen it so busy!” declares my dad as we pull into the car park of Housesteads, which sits along Hadrian’s Wall, one of the best-preserved Roman forts in Britain. He’s right: the car park is rammed and the entrance to the site is unusually crowded. Tourists with backpacks sit on picnic benches eating cake from the cafe, while a dad reads aloud the noticeboards to his small children.
IN THIS ARTICLE
First exhibition at newly refurbished Burrell explores story behind collection
The story of how the “wonderful” Burrell Collection came to be will be explored in the first exhibition at the museum since it reopened following a major refurbishment.The Burrells’ Legacy: A Great Gift to Glasgow, which opens on Saturday August 27, charts the collecting and legacy of Sir William Burrell and his wife Constance, Lady Burrell.The collection was amassed by Sir William Burrell and donated to Glasgow by the shipping magnate and his wife in 1944.The museum, situated in Glasgow’s Pollok Park, closed to the public in October 2016 and reopened in March this year following a £68.25 million project...
hypebeast.com
Keith Haring’s ‘Radiant Baby’ Wall Drawing Is Set to Hit Auction
As part of Rago/Wright’s “Post War & Contemporary Art” sale. During his short yet prolific career, Keith Haring developed a unique language made of bold and energetic characters that commented on a range of topics — from drug abuse and the AIDS crisis to the threats of nuclear warfare. Amongst his most recognizable works, Radiant Baby, a crawling infant with a halo, was made to represent what the artist believed to be the inherent purity within each individual.
Museum of the Bible Sends Looted Gospel Home, Australian Dealer Wanted for Not Paying Artists, and More: Morning Links for July 27, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines COLLECTION MANAGEMENT. The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., said that it has returned a looted, handwritten gospel to the Greek Orthodox Church, the New York Times reports. The item, which dates back more than a millennium, is believed to have been taken by Bulgarian soldiers from the Kosinitza Monastery in Greece during World War II. The D.C. museum, which bought the work at Christie’s in 2011, has in the past been plagued by claims that its collection contained an array of illegally trafficked cultural property. In 2017, Hobby Lobby, whose owners founded the museum, paid a $3 million...
Book of the Dead: The ancient Egyptian guide to the afterlife
The "Book of the Dead" is a modern-day name given to a series of ancient Egyptian texts that the Egyptians believed would help the dead navigate the underworld, as well as serving other purposes. Copies of these texts were sometimes buried with the dead. The "'Book of the Dead' denotes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Lorin Gallery Is Hosting a New Exhibition Centered Around the Joys of Collecting Prints
“There is still a way to collect works by these impossible-to-collect artists.”. It’s no secret, entering the art market is often cold and intimidating — where the sheer prices alone shy many away from ever beginning in the first place. If only collecting art was as fun as experiencing it. Well, it can be and not for the exorbitant costs that is often thought of to amass a collection.
Howard Carter stole Tutankhamun’s treasure, new evidence suggests
Howard Carter, the archaeologist who discovered Tutankhamun’s tomb in 1922, was long suspected by Egyptians of having helped himself to treasures before the vault was officially opened. But while rumours have swirled for generations, proof has been hard to come by. Now an accusation that Carter handled property “undoubtedly...
U.K.・
hypebeast.com
Aiiroh x Corum Bubble Reimagines Street Artist's 'Black Série Rose' Artwork For The Wrist
Swiss watch brand Corum has partnered with French street artist Aiiroh for a new Bubble watch and artwork. The 47mm Corum Bubble x Aiiroh continues the use of the unmistakeable Bubble silhouette as a canvas for artistic expression, a constant since the Bubble was launched 22 years ago. The black...
Female Artist’s Lost Abstract Masterpiece Found Beneath Wyndham Lewis Portrait
A vorticist painting by a female artist long thought lost has been discovered beneath another painting by the avant-garde movement’s founder using x-ray, according to The Guardian. Imaging technology tests performed by a pair of students at the Courtauld Institute of Art revealed the existence of Helen Saunders’ Atlantic City (1915) under Praxitella, a portrait by Wyndham Lewis six years later. “We were flabbergasted,” the students, Rebecca Chipkin and Helen Kohn, said. “It has taken 100 years to rediscover Atlantic City. It gives hope that there are other hidden vorticist paintings waiting to be found.” Saunders, one of only two women aligned with the vorticists, a radical movement with cubist and futurist roots that attempted to express the dynamism of modern life, was eclipsed by many of her male contemporaries. “She became close friends with Wyndham Lewis, they were extremely close emotionally, but after the war he turned his back on her and she found that hard to take,” one expert told The Guardian. “One speculative theory is that Lewis painted over Saunders’ work in a fit of pique. It’s entirely possible.”Read it at The Guardian
hypebeast.com
The Anthénea Pod Is a Floating Luxury Hotel Suite
Inspired by the floating pod from the 1977 film The Spy Who Loved Me, the Anthénea is a luxurious take on the concept and brought to life by Jacques-Antoine Cesbron, Jean-Michel Ducancelle, Yannick Littoux. This eco-friendly vessel features solar panels, two electric propulsion pods, a silent electric motor, and...
Smithonian
Why Was a Synagogue Mural Hidden Behind a Wall in a Vermont Apartment?
For nearly 30 years, a historic mural painted by a Lithuanian immigrant in the early 20th century sat hidden behind a wall in a Vermont apartment complex. Now, after years of painstaking preservation work, the colorful triptych known as the “Lost Mural” is back in the spotlight once again. Community members in Burlington, Vermont, unveiled the restored mural in its new home at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue earlier this summer.
Smithonian
Lost Vorticist Masterpiece Found Hidden Beneath Another Painting
On the eve of World War I, a band of iconoclastic, London-based artists announced the debut of Vorticism, a movement that rejected “sentimental” Victorian aesthetics in favor of bold abstraction celebrating the vitality of industrialism. Bright colors, strong lines and harsh angles evoke the slash of modern machinery in Vorticist works. The group was given its name by poet Ezra Pound, who opined that “the Vortex is the point of maximum energy. It represents, in mechanics, the greatest efficiency.”
dornob.com
Studio noa’s Tree of Knowledge Library Attempts to Recreate an Earthly Eden
A new “floating” library envisioned for the Porta Vittoria Park in Milan, Italy may look like a fantasy concept unlikely to become real. But Bolzano and Berlin-based architecture firm Studio noa* (network of architecture) has brought such projects to life before, and the results are always spectacular. For “The Tree of Knowledge,” the firm wanted to evoke the feeling of gazing at a beautiful book cover knowing you’re about to immerse yourself in a wonderful story. Their futuristic yet organic design is a layered complex of discovery “imbued with surreal atmospheres of rooftop forests and flying books,” as they themselves put it.
Comments / 0