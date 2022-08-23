ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
opb.org

Eastern Oregon town damaged by hail storm recovers together

On August 11th a severe thunderstorm rolled through Wallowa County. The town of Wallowa itself was right in the path of the storm. Mayor Gary Hulse estimates that every window on the west side of any building in about a 5 mile stretch got completely destroyed. Roofs and vehicles were also damaged. Since then, residents and volunteers have been coming together to patch up buildings and help people whose homes were destroyed. Hulse joins us to talk about the effort.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
Lake County News

California wolf who journeyed to Oregon likely a father

PORTLAND, Ore.— The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a report on Wednesday announcing video footage of the den site of what could be a relatively new wolf family in southwestern Oregon. This is the first known modern-day instance of a California wolf dispersing to Oregon and likely...
opb.org

Oregon looks to hunters to help with wild turkeys acting…wild

Retiree Chenaya Strutton recently found herself driving through a very nice housing development in Reedsport, on the central Oregon coast. On the side of the road was a flock of wild turkeys, so she stopped to take a picture. “One male came over and saw his reflection in my hubcap...
REEDSPORT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

UMPQUA RIVER TO OPEN WILD COHO HARVEST THIS FALL

Several coastal river basins, including the Umpqua, will be open to some wild coho harvest this year, beginning as early as September 10th. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said this will be the second year in a row of some wild coho retention in coastal rivers. ODFW said coho returning this year went to sea last year, when conditions had improved considerably, so even more basins are open this year. The agency said that is a “definite improvement” from 2016-2020, when all wild coho retention was closed in coastal rivers.
UMPQUA, OR
KUOW

Two Pacific lamprey have made history in Oregon

Two Pacific lamprey have made history. The eel-like fish made it past the Soda Springs Dam on Oregon’s North Umpqua River. It's an important milestone as the region deals with climate change. “The access to cool water habitats are going to be pretty important in the future," said Bob...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

ODFW camera captures wolf returning to den in southwest Oregon

For the first time in modern times, scientists believe they have documented a wolf traveling from California and into Oregon, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. Wolf LAS013 was born in Lassen County, California in the northern part of that state. The center said he left his birth pack...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
beachconnection.net

Sea Lion Caves' Financial Gift to Another Central Oregon Coast Attraction

(Florence, Oregon) – With a big party already scheduled, one Oregon coast attraction suddenly has cause to celebrate even more. In Florence, at the Siuslaw Pioneer Museum, August 26 is a day of whooping it up in honor of Sea Lion Caves' 90th anniversary, with a big bash starting there at 5 p.m. (Photo above courtesy Sea Lion Caves)
FLORENCE, OR
Channel 6000

No twists in forecast, more warm days coming for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It will be a shade cooler Monday, but there is very little shade to be had around here. We will have plenty of sunshine in the forecast. However, there is a weak trough traveling across the Pacific Northwest the next day or two. The front edge of this disturbance has brought in some clouds for the coast, but I don’t anticipate much of a shield to block out the sun around Portland. The heat is still around and the humidity is still on the higher side (compared to what we typically have).
PORTLAND, OR
agdaily.com

Wolf depredations plague Oregon producers in August

This month, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed 13 wolf depredations on livestock. Two of the most recent depredations occurred last week by OR103 in Klamath County on a private land allotment in Doak Mountain. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigated the depredations on August 17....
KATU.com

By the numbers: Oregon's HOT and DRY summer

We are down to the last week and a half of August, also marking the end of summer on the meteorological calendar. Weather conditions over the last three months have been some of the warmest and driest, according to the record books. In Portland, we've had 20 days, so far,...
Channel 6000

No fear, summer isn’t going anywhere in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – For those of you loving this type of summer weather, it’s sticking around Portland for some time. After a slightly cooler Saturday, conditions are expected to be a touch warmer heading into our Sunday. A layer of morning clouds will be there to start...
pdxmonthly.com

What to Eat at the Oregon State Fair 2022

Enjoy deep-fried Dr. Pepper, bacon-wrapped Reese’s, and kale rice bowls. Cindi Ail’s fair food stall, Sinful Treats, is a landmark for devotees of the Oregon State Fair (OSF)—it’s where you score your fried Oreos and Snickers bars, maybe an elephant ear for the completists among us, and some fried (yes, fried) Dr. Pepper to wash it all down.
WWEEK

An Oregon Board Is Renaming Swastika Mountain

Last January, a Lane County woman named Joyce McClain read in the paper that two teenage hikers had been rescued from a snowstorm on Swastika Mountain. She wondered why Oregon still had a Swastika Mountain. Soon, it won’t—thanks to McClain’s request to a volunteer board that it find a new...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Oregon considering name change for Swastika Mountain in Lane County

The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering changing the name of a mountain south of Eugene. A proposal to change the name of Swastika Mountain notes that the name is offensive to many Oregonians. The Oregon Geographic Names Board is considering two proposed names for the more than 4,000-foot-tall mountain.
LANE COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Eastern Oregon contractors step up to help community

WALLOWA – (Release from the Oregon Department of Transportation) On Aug. 11, a hailstorm hit eastern Oregon’s Wallowa County during the middle of the day – and right in the middle of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s OR 82 Wallowa/Lostine ADA sidewalk ramp upgrade project. Global Electric was working as a project subcontractor, trying to shelter from the onslaught, when vacuum truck operator Randy Burns went to the rescue of a pedestrian – and others jumped in to help with the unexpected storm damage. Here’s what happened according to Contractor Murraysmith’s Construction Inspector Henry Lugo:
OREGON STATE

