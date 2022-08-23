Read full article on original website
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim Hemraj
Overturned Vehicle on I-65N Causing Major Backups in Williamson County
If you are traveling on I-65 North in the Spring Hill area, you may experience a major slowdown. An overturned vehicle is causing a slowdown and some lane closures. TDOT SmartWay reports that the accident happened at 2:40am Thursday morning and the Northbound left lane is blocked and left shoulder is blocked.
WSMV
Franklin Police Officer suffers severe heart attack abroad, family asks community for help
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer is trying to return home from out of the country after suffering a heart attack on his honeymoon this week. Sources tell WSMV4 Franklin Police Officer Scott Legieza and his wife Brianna had embarked on their honeymoon cruise after awaiting the conclusion of a trial regarding the death of his son, Brentwood officer Destin Legieza, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver one morning while on patrol in 2020.
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
Tennessee woman involved in ongoing phone scam turns herself in
The woman sought for her involvement in an ongoing phone scam has turned herself in.
MFRD engineer owes life to Marion County detective killed in helicopter crash
An engineer with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department says he owes his life to a Marion County Sheriff's Office detective who died Tuesday in a helicopter crash.
WSMV
Off-duty Robertson Co. Deputy life-flighted to VUMC, in critical condition
CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. (WSMV) - An off-duty Robertson County corrections deputy was life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash left him in critical condition. Cross Plains Fire Chief Tommy Jackson told Smokey Barn News the off-duty deputy was driving near Bethlehem Road around 7:10 p.m....
wvlt.tv
Centennial High students help teacher during life-threatening emergency
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of Williamson County students is being honored after helping a teacher through a life-threatening emergency at Centennial High School. “This all happened in a matter of seconds, but it felt like hours,” said Immanuel Barr, JROTC Student. The students presented to a group...
Tennessee Students Help Save Their Teacher's Life On First Day Of School
"I looked out of the corner of my eye, and I saw our instructor seize up, take a few steps back, and then start to lurch backward."
WSMV
UPDATE: Authorities find no new threat to Coffee County
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tullahoma City Schools now say there were no new threats to the school district or Coffee County after a multi-agency law enforcement investigation into suspicious social media activity. The school district had initially reported Thursday morning a threat had been made and directed toward the Coffee...
La Vergne police chase ends with suspect vehicle hitting school bus
Injuries have been reported after a police pursuit ended in a crash in La Vergne.
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
At least one person is dead following a crash on Interstate 24 near the Smyrna area early Tuesday morning.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant and Marion County Sheriff's Department Detective Killed in Helicopter Crash
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Members of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and the Murfreesboro Police Department saluted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matt Blansett as his body was escorted through Murfreesboro on Wednesday. Blansett and THP Sgt. Lee Russell died in a helicopter crash. On August 23, the Tennessee Department...
I-24 partially closed after crash with critical injuries
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the Harding Place exit.
radio7media.com
Columbia Police Department Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teens
THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING TWO MISSING TEENS THAT WERE LAST SEEN TUESDAY IN THE AREA OF 7TH AVENUE. EMILEO JESUS GONZALEZ, 15, AND RAFAEL ARMANDO GONZALEZ, 17. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF EMILEO JESUS AND RAFAEL ARMANDO GONZALEZ IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.
2 injured in South Nashville shooting; Investigation underway
A shooting investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting in South Nashville Tuesday night.
‘Screaming for help’: Nashville woman survives after family member stabs multiple people, leaving scars
The slashes to her body show what she did to protect her child and young niece.
WSMV
73-year-old victim gives testimony in West Nashville rape case
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of brutally raping a woman in her 70s made his first appearance in court Thursday. The 73-year-old victim took the stand Wednesday and told us her experience of what happened that fateful Saturday. After hearing her story, a judge found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.
WSMV
Metro Police work to identify victim found carrying Italian passport killed in hit-and-run
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 57-year-old pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run collision on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive. Authorities said when Nashville Fire Department medics arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the side of the road just before 2:30 p.m. A witness told police they had seen a white Nissan Altima, possibly a 2014 to 2018 model, fleeing the area at a high rate of speed around the time of the collision believed to have occurred.
You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt
Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Highway Patrol competing in ‘America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Law enforcement agencies across the country are competing in the “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest.” Each state has shared a photo of its cruiser, hoping to gain votes to jump in front of the others. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has submitted a photo showcasing...
