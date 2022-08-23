ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Franklin Police Officer suffers severe heart attack abroad, family asks community for help

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer is trying to return home from out of the country after suffering a heart attack on his honeymoon this week. Sources tell WSMV4 Franklin Police Officer Scott Legieza and his wife Brianna had embarked on their honeymoon cruise after awaiting the conclusion of a trial regarding the death of his son, Brentwood officer Destin Legieza, who was hit and killed by a drunk driver one morning while on patrol in 2020.
FRANKLIN, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilson County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Lebanon, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Lebanon, TN
County
Wilson County, TN
wvlt.tv

Centennial High students help teacher during life-threatening emergency

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of Williamson County students is being honored after helping a teacher through a life-threatening emergency at Centennial High School. “This all happened in a matter of seconds, but it felt like hours,” said Immanuel Barr, JROTC Student. The students presented to a group...
FRANKLIN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee State#Carnival Rides#State Fair#Amusement
WSMV

UPDATE: Authorities find no new threat to Coffee County

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tullahoma City Schools now say there were no new threats to the school district or Coffee County after a multi-agency law enforcement investigation into suspicious social media activity. The school district had initially reported Thursday morning a threat had been made and directed toward the Coffee...
TULLAHOMA, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant and Marion County Sheriff's Department Detective Killed in Helicopter Crash

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Members of the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department and the Murfreesboro Police Department saluted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Detective Matt Blansett as his body was escorted through Murfreesboro on Wednesday. Blansett and THP Sgt. Lee Russell died in a helicopter crash. On August 23, the Tennessee Department...
MARION COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
radio7media.com

Columbia Police Department Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Teens

THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING TWO MISSING TEENS THAT WERE LAST SEEN TUESDAY IN THE AREA OF 7TH AVENUE. EMILEO JESUS GONZALEZ, 15, AND RAFAEL ARMANDO GONZALEZ, 17. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION REGARDING THE WHEREABOUTS OF EMILEO JESUS AND RAFAEL ARMANDO GONZALEZ IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.
COLUMBIA, TN
WSMV

73-year-old victim gives testimony in West Nashville rape case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of brutally raping a woman in her 70s made his first appearance in court Thursday. The 73-year-old victim took the stand Wednesday and told us her experience of what happened that fateful Saturday. After hearing her story, a judge found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Police work to identify victim found carrying Italian passport killed in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 57-year-old pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run collision on McGavock Pike near Brownwood Drive. Authorities said when Nashville Fire Department medics arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the side of the road just before 2:30 p.m. A witness told police they had seen a white Nissan Altima, possibly a 2014 to 2018 model, fleeing the area at a high rate of speed around the time of the collision believed to have occurred.
NASHVILLE, TN
KISS 106

You Can Join Paranormal Investigators At a Tennessee Mansion Ghost Hunt

Two haunted Tennessee locations are being investigated by a paranormal group, and you can join in on the ghost hunts!. Located in Columbia, Tennessee is a historic mansion built in the mid-1800s (circa 1837). The historic Elm Springs Mansion was built as a gift by two brothers for their sister. They named the property Elm Springs due to all of the Elm trees. During the civil war and neglect in the early 1900s, this location was almost lost to history, but it has since been restored and is now a property you can tour, and houses the National Confederate Museum. You can read more about Elm Springs' history, here.
COLUMBIA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy