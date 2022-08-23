Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi State Fair to begin on October 6
The 163rd Mississippi State Fair is set to begin in October 6 to October 16 in Jackson where the ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. The Mississippi State Fairgrounds announced the entertainment lineup along with new attractions, including the Great American Wild West Show, for its largest annual event, the Mississippi State Fair. The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will take place October 6 – 16 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. This year, the Fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony open to the public at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Gate 1 on the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street.
VA Medical Center to host hiring event on Saturday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC) will host a hiring fair on Saturday, August 27 from 9:30 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. “The hiring fair is designed to fill critical clinical vacancies across the medical center,” said GVSMVAMC Senior Strategic Business Partner, Ky-Eric Harlson. “We’re currently looking to fill Registered Nurse, Licensed Practical Nurse, Medical Technologist, and […]
mageenews.com
Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Celebration Held at Rally’s
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Rally’s in Magee held a ribbon cutting and welcoming celebration Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The business is located at 1533 US 49, Magee, MS.
fox40jackson.com
Over 100 children rescued from rising waters at Rankin Co. day care
FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) – Over 100 children needed to be rescued from a Rankin County day care Wednesday due to rising floodwaters in the area. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, said that, in total, 104 children and 14 day care workers at the Railroad Center Day Care in Florence were rescued by Rankin County volunteers and deputies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox40jackson.com
Mississippi Blood Services truck bursts into flames
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – A Mississippi Blood Services truck burst into flames on Wednesday on Interstate 20. The accident backed up traffic in both the east and westbound lanes for miles. It happened in Rankin County, near Pelahatchie. Everyone inside the truck got out safely and no injuries...
fox40jackson.com
Things To Know for Wednesday, August 24
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Parts of Foxboro Drive have at least 1-3 inches of...
KNOE TV8
104 children rescued from Mississippi floodwaters
FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 100 children needed to be rescued from a Mississippi day care Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, due to rising floodwaters. Paul Holley with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said that, in total, 104 children and 14 day care workers at the Railroad Center Day Care in Florence were rescued by Rankin County volunteers and deputies.
Bovina Elementary School closing Aug. 24
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-The Vicksburg Warren School District announced Bovina Elementary School will close Wednesday, August 24 due to a power outage. All other schools will be in session on a regular schedule.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox40jackson.com
Greyhound services no longer returning passengers to Jackson bus station
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you’re planning on taking a Greyhound bus out of Jackson soon, don’t plan on coming back inside the city limits. On Friday, August 19, Charlene Hendrix purchased a Greyhound bus ticket to go visit her sister in Birmingham, Alabama. According to her...
WAPT
'We're praying to God that it won't be like 2020,' Jackson resident says
JACKSON, Miss. — People in northeast Jacksonunder threat of flooding – for the second time in two years. "If this water comes up this time — and we're praying to God that it won't do like it did in 2020 — but if it does, it's going to be worse," said resident Deon Thompson. "Because the people here have already been devastated."
Marshalls store moving from Jackson to Madison
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Marshalls store will soon open on Grandview Boulevard in Madison. The Madison County Journal reported the Marshalls store off of County Line Road will move to the old Stein Mart location. The Jackson store will close once the new store opens to the public. Leaders said there is no confirmed […]
umc.edu
See, Test and Treat provides free cancer screenings for 60 women
With Rebekah Wingard’s extensive family history of at least five types of cancer, she was relieved to learn she could get free screenings for three of them at the See, Test and Treat program Saturday. Held at the UMMC Cancer Center Research Institute clinics at the Jackson Medical Mall’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAPT
Flooding forces Canton residents from homes
CANTON, Miss. — For the second time in a month, Canton residents are dealing with flooding. Crisco Creek topped its banks Wednesday, flooding areas nearby, including a soccer field. Adeline Street, which is near the creek, was underwater Wednesday morning. The flooding forced some residents from their homes. Canton...
vicksburgnews.com
Fire Chief Craig Danczyk to retire
Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk announced his retirement today. “I’ve climbed that mountain and now there are new mountains to climb,” said a reflective Craig Danczyk, 49. “Personally, one of my proudest fire service accomplishments is working through the ranks during my 27-year career.” After 27 years...
Mississippi homeowner reports that burglars kicked in back door, stole various items including sword
A Mississippi homeowner called police after burglars reportedly stole various items from her house including a sword. Vicksburg Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Hanley Street regarding a residential burglary on Friday at 2:44 p.m. The complainant advised someone had kicked in the back door and the house...
fox40jackson.com
City of Jackson releases information in flood response with Pearl River expected to rise
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – According to the city of Jackson, some areas of the city are expected to experience flooding as the Barnett Reservoir releases water from the spillway to relieve pressure on the reservoir dam. This will cause the Pearl River to rise, which will impact areas of...
WLBT
‘Extreme financial challenges’: Mayor unsure how long Richard’s can continue collecting trash in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly five months after the company began work in the Capital City, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is unsure how long Richard’s Disposal can continue picking up trash. The firm began collecting residential waste on April 1. However, the city council never approved a contract...
fox40jackson.com
Five families rescued from severe flooding in Canton
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – Five families had to be rescued from their homes in Canton after heavy rains pounded the already flood-prone area on Wednesday. Emergency officials did not provide details on who had to be rescued or the area of the city they lived in. It’s a flashback...
Parents describe Jim Hill’s early dismissal as ‘chaos’
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced Jim Hill High School would close early on Wednesday due to flash flooding. Staring at 12:15 p.m., students who are car riders were dismissed. Bus riders were dismissed at 12:45 p.m. However, water stopped bus drivers from being able to get access […]
fox40jackson.com
Robert Chapman is the new Ward 3 Alderman in Clinton
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) – Robert Chapman won the majority of the votes in the runoff for Ward 3 Alderman in Clinton. Counting absentee and affidavit ballots, a total of 499 votes cast with Robert Chapman receiving 290 (58.1%) and Ronnie Morton receiving 209 (41.9%). The city will officially swear...
Comments / 0